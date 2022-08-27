ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakridge, OR

Cedar Creek Fire holds at 12% containment; now up to 8,241 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — With more hot, dry, and unstable weather conditions, fire officials say fire activity may increase. The Cedar Creek Fire is now up to 8,421 acres and holds at 12% containment. Air teams will continue to maintain the fire-retardant line, located near Edith Creek, by adding water...
OAKRIDGE, OR
Crews battling wildland fire in southern Douglas County

GLENDALE, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) has initiated an aggressive attack on an estimated 3– to 5-acre wildland fire located about 7 miles north of Glendale, near Martin Creek Road. Current resources include three helicopters, one fixed wing air attack, four engines, one dozer, and a...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Fir Grove Park Splash Pad open through Labor Day

ROSEBURG, Ore. — There’s still time this summer to cool off at the Fir Grove Park Splash Pad – a free way for the public to escape the heat predicted this week. The National Weather Service forecast calls for highs in the mid- to upper-90s for most of this week.
ROSEBURG, OR
Upscale RV and Golf resort opens in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Bar Run, an upscale new golf course and RV resort, has opened in Roseburg. The 18-hole course is now open to the public with the RV and Cottage accommodations becoming available September 1. “We look forward to welcoming guests from near and far to Bar Run...
ROSEBURG, OR
Fatal crash closed down Hwy. 42 for several hours Monday night

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Hwy 42 was closed for approximately 3 hours Monday night due to a fatal crash. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the vehicle versus pedestrian crash. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver, Maranatha Singleton (23) was driving a Ford...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Arson suspected in Sutherlin Bi-Mart fire

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A fire broke out Friday behind the Sutherlin Bi-Mart at around 4:00 p.m. before being put out by the Sutherlin Fire Department. Both Bi-Mart and the neighboring Shop Smart were evacuated and no one was injured. Sutherlin Police say they are investigating this as an arson.
SUTHERLIN, OR
Oakridge, OR
K9s in the Grapevines set for September 17 at Roseburg vineyard

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Local law enforcement K9 teams are returning for an in-person event in Roseburg. The nonprofit Friends of Umpqua Valley Police K9 Programs will host its seventh “K9s in the Grapevines” event at Melrose Vineyards, 885 Melqua Road in Roseburg, on Saturday, September 17 at 4 p.m.
ROSEBURG, OR
Willamette High looks to improve on last year's 2-win season

EUGENE, Ore. — For most teams throughout the Willamette Valley, the high school football season kicks off this Friday. Last season, it took the Willamette Wolverines six weeks before they managed to win a game under new head coach Kevin Leonard. But this year, they expect that to change.
EUGENE, OR

