Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Erik Chinander: Nebraska's defensive showing in Week 0 not 'up to our standard'
What went right for Nebraska Saturday in Dublin? Probably not much if you’re a Huskers fan. That sentiment was echoed by defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. “I don’t care who’s in the game, that wasn’t up to our standard,” said Chinander about the outing. “But I also understand we had a lot of new faces in there. A lot of untimely mistakes happened that you wish you had an NFL preseason… We can’t make that as an excuse. We know we had a job to do and ultimately we didn’t get it done.”
Pat Fitzgerald Makes His Opinion On Nebraska Very Clear
Northwestern opened the season by defeating Nebraska as a double-digit underdog in Dublin. The Wildcats rallied from a 28-17 deficit to score two straight touchdowns en route to a 31-28 win. Despite emerging victorious, head coach Pat Fitzgerald praised his "Week Zero" opponent during Tuesday's appearance on The Dan Patrick Show (h/t 247 Sports).
Urban Meyer Mentioned For Nebraska: Football World Reacts
Urban Meyer hasn't said if he'll ever coach college football again. Nonetheless, he's being linked to a notable program this week. Radio host Dan Patrick said a source told him to keep an eye on Arizona State and Nebraska as far Meyer's coaching future is concerned. "Let’s just say this...
Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern
Scott Frost came under fire for a controversial onside kick decision- which backfired- during Nebraska football’s surprising upset loss to Northwestern in the season opener in Dublin on Saturday. Frost took responsibility for the decision after the game, saying that he “made the call’ and it’s “on him.” Still, after seven straight losses by single […] The post Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost, Nebraska turn in 'damaging' performance in Ireland, says ESPN's Matt Barrie
Scott Frost had a damaging performance in Nebraska’s season-opening loss in Ireland, says ESPN’s Matt Barrie. Nebraska gave up a lead to Northwestern and ended up losing to Northwestern by 3 points, 31-28, in Week 0. Barrie wondered why Frost went for an onside kick and attributed that decision to Nebraska’s loss.
HuskerExtra.com
Whitney Lauenstein emerges as new X factor for Nebraska volleyball
LINCOLN — Nebraska volleyball didn’t lose a set in its opening weekend, yet the Huskers dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the AVCA coaches poll Monday. Texas, the team that added two former NU players, jumped to No. 1 after two wins at No. 7 Ohio State.
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost provides injury update on Nebraska TE Travis Vokolek
Scott Frost and Nebraska are hoping to get starting tight end Travis Vokolek back quickly from an ankle injury sustained against Northwestern. In the season opener against the Wildcats, Vokolek was a favorite target of starting quarterback Casey Thompson. He finished with 5 catches for 63 yards and was consistently utilized as a safety valve over the middle of the field.
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple addresses 'creative' comment from Scott Frost following loss in Week 0
Mark Whipple addressed “creative” comment from Scott Frost after the loss to Northwestern in Week 0. Frost made a comment about the offense’s creativity and it seemed to be a shot taken at Whipple. Four days after the loss, Whipple was not bothered by Frost’s comment about the offensive coaching staff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
doniphanherald.com
Another Husker tradition sacked - but winning is missed the most
News that there will be no red balloons triumphantly rising into the sky after the first Husker score at home games in Lincoln this year signals a halt to another Nebraska football tradition. Long gone are the end zone "knothole" kids section, the Nebraska student card section and, more recently,...
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost addresses question on potential tension with Nebraska OC Mark Whipple
Scott Frost was at the podium on Tuesday, and he cleared the air when asked about his feelings toward OC Mark Whipple. His response was as expected per Joe Nugent of Omaha WOWT-TV. Frost appeared to criticize some of his offensive assistants after losing to Northwestern on Saturday. However, he...
247Sports
Tuesday Press Conference Updates
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost will meet with the media on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. as the Huskers prepare for their week one game with North Dakota. Follow along in the thread below for updates.
sdpb.org
Lincoln basketball stand out JT Rock displays character off the court
JT Rock, a stand out basketball player for Sioux Falls Lincoln, was in attendance on Tuesday night at Jefferson high school for a volleyball match between the Patriots and Cavaliers. It wasn't what he did during the game, but afterwards, that might give everyone a taste as to who exactly JT Rock is as a person.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
athleticbusiness.com
Nebraska to Pay Student-Athletes for Passing Grades
University of Nebraska scholarship athletes will be awarded money each semester for passing their classes, with payouts maxing at $5,980. Nebraska athletes have the potential to graduate with more than $25,000 in cash. The university's compliance office is calling the payouts an "academic incentive." “I think in this day and...
gifamilyradio.com
Husker Football Gameday Information
Fans are reminded to arrive early and plan ahead to find an appropriate parking location, entrance gate, restroom, concession stand and postgame meeting place. They are also advised to stay hydrated and follow the instructions of security and safety officials. The northeast corner of Memorial Stadium will be open this...
York News-Times
York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week
Amy Lauby, JR., Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend. In a week full of standouts on the softball diamond, FCEMF’s Amy Lauby turned in about as strong a week in the circle as possible. The junior went a perfect 3-0 in her three outings, helping the Panthers to a 3-1 week. In a complete-game win over Fairbury, Lauby allowed six runs in seven innings with a season-high nine strikeouts. She added wins over Raymond Central and Southern/Diller-Odell to her resume and finished the week with a 3.50 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 16 innings pitched. At the plate, Lauby batted .300 for the week with a double and a pair of RBIs.
kfornow.com
Supporters of Casino Gaming in Nebraska Hopeful Temporary Casino Will Open this Month
(KFOR NEWS September 1, 2022) When WarHorse Casino opens southwest of Lincoln in just 18 days, it will be operating under a provisional license. The Journal Star reports the Nebraska Racing Commission on Wednesday did not give WarHorse the state’s permanent casino license, instead extending its provision license for another 30 days. WarHorse apparently did not complete several tasks required to get a permanent license, including testing gaming machines.
klkntv.com
Micro schools continue to pop up in Nebraska. Are they legit?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new style of home schooling became more popular during the pandemic, but it may make it harder for students to get into college. Micro schools emerged as families and educators fed up with COVID-19 restrictions looked for alternative forms of education. Sometimes called learning...
klkntv.com
Nebraska death row inmate Patrick Schroeder dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died on Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Patrick Schroeder, 45, was sentenced to death after murdering his cellmate in 2017 while in custody for killing a 75-year-old man and dumping his body in a well.
Midwest Man Grows Pumpkin that Sets a New World Record
As people start gearing up for the cooler, fall weather, there are others trying to soak up the last bit of summer with their favorite activities. But as we start to head into September, people are going to start trading in their boating adventures for an afternoon at the pumpkin patch.
klkntv.com
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
Comments / 0