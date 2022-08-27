What went right for Nebraska Saturday in Dublin? Probably not much if you’re a Huskers fan. That sentiment was echoed by defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. “I don’t care who’s in the game, that wasn’t up to our standard,” said Chinander about the outing. “But I also understand we had a lot of new faces in there. A lot of untimely mistakes happened that you wish you had an NFL preseason… We can’t make that as an excuse. We know we had a job to do and ultimately we didn’t get it done.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 23 HOURS AGO