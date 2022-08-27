Name released in Watford City rollover crash

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a rollover crash in McKenzie County on August 26.

According to the NDHP, at about 6:00 a.m., Errol Malone Jr., a 24-year-old Minot man, was driving west on McKenzie County 28th St NW (about five miles east of Watford City) when he failed to travel across a left curve and drove off the roadway to the right. His vehicle overturned in the north ditch and struck a fence.

Malone was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.