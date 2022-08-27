ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Luis Amarilla's late goal lifts Minnesota United over Houston 2-1

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EofyJ_0hY6WEXv00

MN United Loons hit their stride 01:37

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Luis Amarilla scored in the 84th minute to rally Minnesota United to a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Amarilla's ninth goal of the season for Minnesota United (14-9-5) came five minutes after an own-goal by Houston midfielder Fabrice-Jean Picault allowed Minnesota to tie the game at 1-1. Alan Benítez and Emanuel Reynoso notched assists on the match-winner.

Houston (7-16-5) took a 1-0 lead into halftime when Corey Baird scored during the first minute of stoppage time. Griffin Dorsey picked up an assist on Baird's first goal of the season.

Dayne St. Clair finished with two saves for Minnesota. Steve Clark had one save for the Dynamo.

Minnesota United has won three straight, while Houston is 0-5-1 in its last six matches.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Cordova scores as Real Salt Lake defeat Minnesota United

SANDY, Utah -- Sergio Cordova, Jefferson Savarino and Anderson Julio each scored as Real Salt Lake earned a 3-0 win over Minnesota United on Wednesday night.Cordova opened the scoring in the seventh minute and Savarino made it 2-0 in the 23rd. Julio scored in the 79th.Zac MacMath saved the one shot he faced for RSL (11-8-9). Dayne St. Clair saved two shots for United (13-10-5).RSL next plays on Sunday against Los Angeles FC on the road, and United will host Dallas on Saturday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wild sign ex-Ducks center Sam Steel to 1-year, $825,000 deal

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild signed former Anaheim Ducks center Sam Steel to a one-year, $825,000 contract on Tuesday, adding depth at a vital position. The 24-year-old Steel played in a career-most 68 games for the Ducks last season, collecting six goals, 14 assists and a career-high 27 blocked shots. The 2016 first-round draft pick has 24 goals and 41 assists in 197 career NHL games over parts of four seasons, all with Anaheim. The native of Alberta became the youngest Ducks player to record a hat trick when he scored three goals on March 26, 2019, as a 21-year-old.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sylvia Fowles named to WNBA's All-Defensive First Team for 8th time

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's only fitting that Sylvia Fowles, one of the best defenders in WNBA history, would end her career with one more defensive award.The league announced Tuesday that Fowles has been named to the All-Defensive First Team. This is the eighth time she's made the First Team, and she's been named to the Second Team three times.Fowles announced earlier this year that the 2022 season would be her last in the WNBA. While the Lynx missed the playoffs, Fowles earned her eighth All-Star appearance.Fowles will retire as with the most rebounds in WNBA history (4,007) and third-most blocks (721).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Osseo offensive lineman Jerome Williams' meteoric rise to a 4-star prospect

OSSEO, Minn. -- Osseo football has one of the top players in the state. "I definitely took a big jump from sophomore year to junior year," said senior offensive lineman Jerome Williams. "Starting to figure things out more, learning the game of football more. Watching more film." Williams is one of just two four-star prospects in Minnesota, per 247 Sports. He's committed and has signed to play college football for the University of Minnesota. A meteoric rise, because he only started playing his freshman year."I always thought I was a fast learner but I never really took football too serious...
OSSEO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Houston, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
CBS Minnesota

Gordon's slam, 6 RBIs lead Twins to 10-5 win over Red Sox

MINNEAPOLIS - Nick Gordon hit his first career grand slam and drove in a career-high six runs, Jake Cave and Gary Sánchez also homered, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 10-5 on Tuesday night.Gordon lined a two-run double in the first inning and followed with a drive to the upper deck in right field in the fifth to lead Minnesota to its fifth straight win. The Twins trail AL Central-leading Cleveland by 1 1/2 games."His nickname's 'Flash' and he was definitely that spark for us tonight," said Chris Archer, who started for Minnesota and allowed four runs...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ducks acquire Dmitry Kulikov from Wild

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Anaheim Ducks acquired defenseman Dmitry Kulikov from the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday in a trade for future considerations.The 31-year-old Kulikov had seven goals and 17 assists with a plus-23 rating over 80 games last season for the Wild, who signed the Russian to a two-year contract as a free agent last summer.The Florida Panthers' first-round pick in 2009 will begin his 14th NHL season with his seventh team next month. He has 42 goals and 156 assists in 805 career games.Kulikov is the latest low-risk veteran addition to the rebuilding Ducks, who have bolstered their gifted young core with complementary talent during their first offseason under new general manager Pat Verbeek. Anaheim signed productive defenseman John Klingberg to a one-year deal after signing center Ryan Strome and forward Frank Vatrano to multiyear deals.Kulikov has one year and $2.25 million remaining on his contract. Minnesota has spent much of the summer attempting to squeeze its payroll under the NHL salary cap.Anaheim is still currently near the league's minimum payroll as Verbeek carefully manages his long-term commitments with a rebuilding roster.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bogaerts' grand slam backs Wacha, Red Sox beat Twins 6-5

MINNEAPOLIS -- Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam and drove in five runs, J.D. Martinez also homered to back Michael Wacha's strong start for Boston and the Red Sox held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 on Wednesday night.Bogaerts and Martinez went deep during a five-run third inning against Minnesota starter Joe Ryan. Bogaerts added an RBI double in the sixth as Boston snapped a three-game losing streak.Wacha (10-1) won his seventh straight decision, yielding two runs on four hits in six innings and striking out seven. Garrett Whitlock surrendered three runs in two relief innings. Matt Barnes allowed...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
75K+
Followers
23K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy