A truck spilled Alfredo sauce onto a Tennessee highway, shutting down traffic
Interstate 55 in Tennessee was left covered in Alfredo sauce and one person was injured after an eighteen-wheeler crashed into a wall on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the crash at I-55 and McLemore at around 4:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department told CNN in a statement....
McDonald's is fighting California's fast food bill
California lawmakers want more control over how fast food chains treat workers. Restaurants, including McDonald's, are fighting back. Earlier this week, the state's legislature passed AB 257, a bill that would create a fast food council to "establish sectorwide minimum standards on wages, working hours, and other working conditions," for California's fast food workers. The council would include worker and franchisee representatives, among others. The new standards would apply to fast food chains with at least 100 locations nationally.
Georgia officials agree to settlement over payment and processing of unemployment benefits
(The Center Square) — Georgia officials have agreed to proceed with an agreement to settle a lawsuit over payment and processing of unemployment insurance benefits claims after a press release nearly derailed the accord. In late June, the Southern Poverty Law Center disseminated a news release announcing that U.S....
Sarah Palin loses special election for Alaska House seat
Democrat Mary Peltola won the special election to fill Alaska's House seat for the remainder of 2022, according to unofficial results released by the Alaska Division of Elections, thwarting former Gov. Sarah Palin's bid at a political comeback -- at least for a few months. Peltola emerged as the victor...
