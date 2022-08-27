ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

A truck spilled Alfredo sauce onto a Tennessee highway, shutting down traffic

Interstate 55 in Tennessee was left covered in Alfredo sauce and one person was injured after an eighteen-wheeler crashed into a wall on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the crash at I-55 and McLemore at around 4:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department told CNN in a statement....
MEMPHIS, TN
McDonald's is fighting California's fast food bill

California lawmakers want more control over how fast food chains treat workers. Restaurants, including McDonald's, are fighting back. Earlier this week, the state's legislature passed AB 257, a bill that would create a fast food council to "establish sectorwide minimum standards on wages, working hours, and other working conditions," for California's fast food workers. The council would include worker and franchisee representatives, among others. The new standards would apply to fast food chains with at least 100 locations nationally.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sarah Palin loses special election for Alaska House seat

Democrat Mary Peltola won the special election to fill Alaska's House seat for the remainder of 2022, according to unofficial results released by the Alaska Division of Elections, thwarting former Gov. Sarah Palin's bid at a political comeback -- at least for a few months. Peltola emerged as the victor...
ALASKA STATE

