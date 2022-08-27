California lawmakers want more control over how fast food chains treat workers. Restaurants, including McDonald's, are fighting back. Earlier this week, the state's legislature passed AB 257, a bill that would create a fast food council to "establish sectorwide minimum standards on wages, working hours, and other working conditions," for California's fast food workers. The council would include worker and franchisee representatives, among others. The new standards would apply to fast food chains with at least 100 locations nationally.

