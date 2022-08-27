Read full article on original website
WVNews
Northern Huskies looking to aim high with youthful squad
ACCIDENT — The Northern Huskies’ football team is looking to forge itself a successful 2022 season despite fielding a roster with several new faces. In 2021, the issues were similar on paper albeit at different positions. Though they had several high-level seniors like Jamison Warnick, Chance Ritchey, and a senior-laden line, it also had numerous first-time starters at skill positions and several spots on defense.
WVNews
WVU Around The Web 9/1
It's Brawl Day! Check out our across the board coverage at BlueGoldNews.com, then take a peek at what others are saying as WVU-Pitt ready for tonight's 7 p.m. kickoff.
WVNews
Top 10 Backyard Brawls
The Backyard Brawl – the original football version, that is – returns to the gridiron for the first time in more than a decade this season, as the Mountaineers and Panthers will clash on Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. That, of course, demands a top 10 list, and we’re happy (mostly) to oblige. Admittedly, it’s painful to include Panther wins in this look at the Top 10 Backyard Brawls of history, but there are more Mountaineer successes than shortfalls here.
WVNews
COVID report for Sept. 1, 2022
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's latest COVID dead came from Marion, Wayne, Ohi…
WVNews
West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival to host Author Forum
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival will host its WVIHF Authors Forum from noon-2 p.m. Saturday at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library on the second floor. Forum chairpersons are Diana Pishner Walker and Stephen Pishner. The forum is sponsored by James and Law Co in...
WVNews
John Carl Davisson
WESTON- John Carl Davisson, 56, of Alum Bridge passed away on Thursday, August 25 th , 2022 in Ruby Memorial Hospital of Morgantown, WV. He was born in Weston on March 8, 1966: son of Ancil Roy Davisson of Alum Bridge, WV and the late Mary Katherine (Sleeth) Davisson. In...
WVNews
Father sentenced to prison in death of infant son
CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to not less than 15 years in prison and not more than life in the death of his infant son. Harrison County Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell handed down the sentence Wednesday for Lucian Alexander Grayson, 19, who was charged last year in the death of one-month-old Rowan Cooper Grayson-Seech, The Exponent-Telegram reported.
WVNews
Dragon Boat Festival held at Broadford Lake
OAKLAND — The Mountain Maryland Dragon Boat Festival was a big success as hundreds gathered at Broadford Lake on Saturday for the event. This was the first Dragon Boat Festival held at Broadford Lake, and the planning process is already underway for it to return next year.
