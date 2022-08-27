ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelingmom.com

Best Restaurants in Macon GA for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Figuring out where to eat trips up many trip-taking families. Happens to you, right? A city in middle Georgia named Macon with lots of music energy, and arts too, provides a new equation: Women-owned restaurants! That’s more fun than standing on the sidewalk reading menus in the window. And it’s a formula far more interesting than relying on reviews. A TravelingMom tried out the concept.
MACON, GA
WALB 10

Cordele veteran turns 99 years old

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Cordele veteran who served in three wars is celebrated his 99th birthday Wednesday. Robert Phillips was born on August 31, 1923. After graduating from high school, Phillips joined the U.S. Air Force in 1942 where he served as a navigator. Throughout his lifetime, he has...
CORDELE, GA
thisismysouth.com

Southern Stays: Hotel Forty-Five

Macon, Georgia is known for its Antebellum homes and Georgia music landmarks. But the new Hotel Forty-Five is the newest addition to the historic downtown. The hotel gets its name from the forty-five-degree angle it sits at. A number of features from the building’s past as a Banker’s Health &...
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elko, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
City
Warner Robins, GA
13WMAZ

What to know about passing a school bus in Georgia

MACON, Ga. — With school back in session, it's easy for some drivers to get confused on when they need to stop for a school bus when driving. The Georgia Department of Public Safety recently posted guidelines on these laws on their social media page. The Houston County Public...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

A closer look at Georgia's tightest US House race

MACON, Ga. — All eyes are on Georgia's Congressional District 2 race which has been called the state's most highly contested U.S. House races this year. The district stretches from Macon to Columbus and all the way down to the south Georgia line. Representative Sanford Bishop has held the...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 21-28)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'I call them family,': Baldwin Co. Fire Department helps teen fight for his dream. 18-year-old Garry Mitchem has always dreamed of becoming a firefighter for Baldwin County. His disability doesn't stop him from achieving that dream, or helping his community. "I love this fire department, I love Milledgeville, I love both the county and the community," he said.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Went Down#Wedding Anniversary
wgxa.tv

1 hospitalized after shooting in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon. Few details are currently known but deputies have shared that the victim is in stable condition and was last said to be in surgery at a local hospital. Otherwise, the sheriff's office...
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Georgia Sun

Warner Robins plans property tax increase

WARNER ROBINS — Residents of Warner Robins could see a property tax increase on their next property tax bill. The City of Warner Robins announced its intention to increase the 2022 property taxes it will levy this year by 11.98 percentage over the rollback millage rate for Warner Robins residents living in Houston County and 14.59 percentage over the rollback millage rate for Warner Robins residents living in Peach County.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Safety improvements at Macon's Lake Tobesofkee hit snag

MACON, Ga. — In July, Macon-Bibb commissioners announced new safety measures on Lake Tobesofkee. After two deaths this summer, they made it a requirement for parents to watch their children under 14 in the water. They also voted to give the lake's director the ability to make more safety rules enforceable by the county code. They had more plans, like lowering the speed limit for boats on the lake, but those have hit a snag. Mayor Lester Miller says any changes like that need to go through the state.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy