VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Hibachi Buffet Grill & Sushi 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT: Five Guys Burgers & Fries 133 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensSavannah, GA
WALB 10
Cordele veteran turns 99 years old
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Cordele veteran who served in three wars is celebrated his 99th birthday Wednesday. Robert Phillips was born on August 31, 1923. After graduating from high school, Phillips joined the U.S. Air Force in 1942 where he served as a navigator. Throughout his lifetime, he has...
The latest installment of VFR has us evaluating the Hibachi Buffet grill & Sushi restaurant on Watson Blvd. in Warner Robins, Georgia. On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, our team decided to evaluate this all-you-can-eat Chinese buffet, located on Watson Blvd, almost directly across from the Kroger and Kohl's shopping centers.
What to know about passing a school bus in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — With school back in session, it's easy for some drivers to get confused on when they need to stop for a school bus when driving. The Georgia Department of Public Safety recently posted guidelines on these laws on their social media page. The Houston County Public...
'People have no respect for the past': Rose Hill Cemetery offers $1,000 reward to catch vandals
MACON, Ga. — Terri Yeomans loves spending her days at Rose Hill Cemetery. She said the cemetery is a sanctuary for her. This past weekend, her sanctuary was damaged. A suspect was caught on camera messing with the gate. The person broke the gate's arm. There was also a car in the footage.
A closer look at Georgia's tightest US House race
MACON, Ga. — All eyes are on Georgia's Congressional District 2 race which has been called the state's most highly contested U.S. House races this year. The district stretches from Macon to Columbus and all the way down to the south Georgia line. Representative Sanford Bishop has held the...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 21-28)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'I call them family,': Baldwin Co. Fire Department helps teen fight for his dream. 18-year-old Garry Mitchem has always dreamed of becoming a firefighter for Baldwin County. His disability doesn't stop him from achieving that dream, or helping his community. "I love this fire department, I love Milledgeville, I love both the county and the community," he said.
Macon art gallery's photography exhibit showcases blue-collar workers
MACON, Ga. — A nationally-known photographer with Macon roots is opening up an art show where local blue-collar workers are the stars. It's part of the Macon Arts Alliance's big First Friday event. It shows off the work of award-winning photographer Matt Odom. Odom has worked with publications like...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/31/22
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a woman's 2-year-old was inside the home when she was stabbed to death. Deputies arrested 35-year-old Idris Alaka.
71-Year-Old Richard W.H. Syme Died In A Car Crash On I-75 (Macon, GA)
Authorities responded to a car crash on I-75 that killed a man on Saturday night. The victim was identified as 71-year-old Richard W.H. Syme. According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, Syme was [..]
wgxa.tv
1 hospitalized after shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon. Few details are currently known but deputies have shared that the victim is in stable condition and was last said to be in surgery at a local hospital. Otherwise, the sheriff's office...
Report: Child was in home when 27-year-old Macon mother stabbed to death
MACON, Ga. — A report from Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a toddler was in the home when a woman was stabbed to death Monday night. Now, deputies say they've arrested the man they believed killed Brittany Wright, 35-year-old Idris Alaka. According to a report, a deputy was responding...
'Take it seriously': Central Georgia parents express concerns about RSV virus
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Health professionals are reporting more than 130 cases a week of a respiratory virus in Georgia. Many of those cases are in children, and at first glance it's easy to confuse it with COVID-19 or the flu. It's called Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). 13WMAZ spoke...
'A blessing for this county': Houston County Schools plans to open student support center at end of September
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — An old school in Houston County is getting new life. The old Lindsey Elementary School is going to be a new support center, and at least one Houston County student thinks that's a good thing. The Houston County School District closed Lindsey at the end...
'We need at least 3, 4 ambulances to service our area': Woman demands more EMS services in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Emma Warren waited almost an hour before EMS arrived to Brown's Grove Church in Milledgeville, Georgia. She stopped there on her way back from her in-laws' house in Baldwin County when she was experiencing a heart attack. She knew stopping there would allow ambulance services to find her.
Georgia House 153 candidate says Herschel Walker endorsement provides a boost
ALBANY — Albany firefighter and state House candidate Tracy Taylor was enthused after a visit from U.S. Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker but said he was even more excited by the endorsement from the former University of Georgia football standout. Walker, the Republican nominee seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael...
Warner Robins plans property tax increase
WARNER ROBINS — Residents of Warner Robins could see a property tax increase on their next property tax bill. The City of Warner Robins announced its intention to increase the 2022 property taxes it will levy this year by 11.98 percentage over the rollback millage rate for Warner Robins residents living in Houston County and 14.59 percentage over the rollback millage rate for Warner Robins residents living in Peach County.
Safety improvements at Macon's Lake Tobesofkee hit snag
MACON, Ga. — In July, Macon-Bibb commissioners announced new safety measures on Lake Tobesofkee. After two deaths this summer, they made it a requirement for parents to watch their children under 14 in the water. They also voted to give the lake's director the ability to make more safety rules enforceable by the county code. They had more plans, like lowering the speed limit for boats on the lake, but those have hit a snag. Mayor Lester Miller says any changes like that need to go through the state.
Mayor Miller explains anti-violence campaign, homeless relief efforts, plans for future GDOT summit
MACON, Ga. — When combatting Macon-Bibb County’s climbing homicide rate, Mayor Lester Miller said the benefits of the Macon Violence Prevention program will likely take years to manifest. “This is not going to be instantaneous where you stop bullets from flying,” Miller said during the August edition of...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
