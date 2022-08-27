Teenage Pennsylvania National Guard soldier serving with twin sister dies during training in South Carolina

Read full article on original website
Fort Hood army vet gets 18 months in prison for stealing $2.1M in military gear from embattled Texas base
A U.S. army veteran who pleaded guilty to stealing $2.1 million worth of military gear from the embattled Texas base Fort Hood was sentenced last week to just a year and a half behind bars. Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, had already pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud...
17-year-old Pa. National Guard soldier collapses during training, dies days later
FORT JACKSON, S.C. (AP) — A 17-year-old soldier in the Pennsylvania National Guard has died several days after she collapsed during training in South Carolina.Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died Thursday with her family around her, the 1st Battalion, 34th Regiment — a basic combat training battalion at Fort Jackson — said on its Facebook page Friday.Officials at the base in South Carolina said she had collapsed during physical training on Aug. 20, news agencies report. She had been training there with her twin sister, Brianna Cahoon, news outlets reported.Volleyball and basketball team rosters indicate Cahoon was a rising high school senior in Forest...
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
This man once claimed to be the last American slave and the oldest man alive at 130 years old
Wikipedia has a list of the last survivors of the American slave trade. There are at least 27 people on the list as being survivors while two have been discredited due to records being falsified or claiming the wrong dates of birth.
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the world
John Janeway and his wife GertrudeCredit: Unknown author; Public Domain Image. The Guinness World Records lists the greatest age difference between a married couple as 63 years.
West Virginia 14-year-old fatally shoots domestic abuser
A 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting an adult following an ongoing domestic incident, West Virginia State Police said. The shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at a residence near Fort Gay, police said in a statement. Officers arrived to find the adult dead on the porch of the home, police said.
Wife of Navy lieutenant imprisoned in Japan reveals young child's response
The wife of a U.S. Navy lieutenant who has been sentenced to three years in a Japanese prison after he was involved in a traffic accident that killed two people said she is doing everything she can to reunite her children with their father. "This is really about my kids,...
Army sergeant died after being shot by soldier with ‘poor eyesight’
An army sergeant was killed when he was mistakenly shot at by a soldier with ‘poor eyesight’ who thought he was a target, an inquiry has found.Sgt Gavin Hillier, 35, was fatally wounded during a live firing exercise at Castlemartin base in Pembrokeshire on 4 March 2021. He was from the 1st Battalion the Welsh Guards and had served in Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan, according to an inquiry report that also refers to him as a safety supervisor. According to the report, the soldier who shot Sgt Hillier, referred to as Guardsman 1, was not wearing prescription lenses at...
Parents of murdered soldier continue fight to have him buried at Arlington
Richard Collins III, who was Black, was stabbed to death while visiting friends at the University of Maryland in 2017 days after being commissioned as a second lieutenant. His parents won’t him buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
More than 1,000 Fort Bragg soldiers have been living in barracks with mold problems, and the Army is scrambling to get them new places to live
Fort Bragg plans to relocate over 1,100 soldiers from "substandard conditions," but the process will take some time, according to Army leaders.
Air Force erasing decorated Union Army veteran from base over 'brutal acts' towards Native Americans
Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington announced that it is renaming parts of the base named after Col. George Wright, a decorated U.S. Army veteran accused of brutality against Native Americans. "We are renaming Ft Wright Village and Ft Wright Oval in base housing to Lilac Village and Willow Loop,"...
Decomposing torso found at Lake Mead appears to be Army veteran who drowned saving wife’s life
Human remains found in Nevada’s Lake Mead may belong to an Army veteran who drowned two decades ago saving his wife’s life, says his family.Kenneth Funk died in June 2004 when he suffered a heart attack while saving his wife Annette but his body was never found.The boat he was on hit a wave and threw his wife into the water, so Funk jumped in and gave her his life jacket before slipping under the water.Now his family says that remains discovered near Swim Beach at Lake Mead could be his, according to KLAS.They are the fourth set of...
Alec Baldwin is sued for $25million by family of Marine killed in Kabul after publicly shaming the fallen soldier's sister on Instagram because she attended the Capitol riot
Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of a Marine called at Kabul Airport on Afghanistan last year after publicly shaming his sister for attending the Capitol riot. It is the third time the family of Rylee McCollum, the fallen soldier, has attempted to take action against the star. Previous attempts have been dismissed due to errors in the filing process.
Remains of 17-Year-Old Soldier Edward J. Reiter Identified 72 Years After He Was Killed in Korean War
The remains of a 17-year-old soldier was identified 72 years after he was killed in the Korean War. U.S. Army Pfc. Edward J. Reiter’s body had originally been declared non-recoverable until new dental and anthropological analysis positively identified a match with remains at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii.
State Department employees killed in DC area after being struck by trucks while riding bikes
The State Department confirmed Tuesday the recent deaths of two employees killed after being struck by trucks while riding bikes in the Washington, D.C., area over the past few weeks. Both women were in their early 40s and were State Department Foreign Service Officers serving in Washington, D.C. "We can...
Army reveals how 2 soldiers were killed in ‘weather incident’
The U.S. Army identified the two soldiers killed in a “weather-related incident” in northern Georgia on Tuesday and revealed they were struck by a falling tree during a storm. 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon and Staff Sgt. George Taber died of injuries sustained during a weather-related incident on Tuesday...
Former Virginia police officer sentenced to more than 7 years in January 6 case
A former Virginia police officer who was fired after breaching the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, was sentenced by a federal judge Thursday to more than seven years in prison.
Two US Army soldiers killed and three injured on Georgia mountain
Two US Army soldiers were confirmed dead and three others were injured following an exercise on Georgia’s Yonah mountain, authorities said. The deaths took place on Tuesday on northern Georgia’s Yonah mountain, a peak located about 75 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta, Georgia.Yonah mountain is some 170 miles northeast of Fort Benning, where the soldiers were based. Authorities reportedly said the soldiers were part the US Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning. As ABC News reported, the two soldiers died in what authorities called a weather related event. No further details about their deaths were released on...
Ron DeSantis skips pricey fundraiser to attend memorial service for fallen member of his security detail
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis skipped out on a pricey fundraiser in New York to attend a funeral Mass for a fallen member of his security detail on Monday. DeSantis was scheduled to appear at a $25,000-per-plate fundraiser for Republican Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor in New York. He will instead attend a memorial service for Special Agent Jose Perez, a member of his security detail who died last week from injuries sustained on the line of duty.
Body of missing North Carolina grandmother Heddie Dawkins found after week-long search
The body of an 81-year-old North Carolina grandmother who went missing last week was found in the woods near her home. Heddie Dawkins was reported missing by her family to police on the morning of Aug. 24. Police say they were able to review doorbell camera footage that showed Dawkins...
