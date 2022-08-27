Read full article on original website
BBC
West Ham 1-1 Tottenham: Overturned penalty was 'very clear' - Antonio Conte
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte says it was a "very clear" penalty for an Aaron Cresswell handball, despite it being overturned during their 1-1 draw with West Ham. Watch the Premier League highlights on Match of the Day from 22:40 BST on BBC One & BBC iPlayer.
Golf legend Tiger Woods supports iconic tennis player Serena Williams during her last US Open
Serena Williams has a lot of supporters, including some of the greatest athletes in the world. The 40-year-old star is playing her last US Open, and nobody wants to miss the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of seeing her playing before she retires. Serena, who has a 27-years-long professional tennis career,...
BBC
Covid-19 booster available in NI in mid-September
The autumn Covid-19 booster vaccination programme in Northern Ireland is due to start on Monday 19 September. Care home residents and staff will be among the first to be offered the vaccine. The booster will help top up immunity and cut people's risk of becoming severely ill. Many of those...
Frenkie de Jong saga finally over with Man Utd and Chelsea snubbed by Barcelona midfielder who ‘never wavered’ on choice
THE Frenkie de Jong transfer saga is finally over - with the Barcelona midfielder staying put. The Dutchman, 25, was a high priority on the transfer wish lists for Manchester United and Chelsea throughout the summer. Barcelona were open to selling the ex-Ajax man with a fee of around £73million...
