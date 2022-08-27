ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

LeBron James And Savannah James Were Seen Dancing And Living It Up At A Kendrick Lamar Concert In Vancouver

The expectations from LeBron James for the coming season are as intense as they have ever been for the King. LeBron is no stranger to being asked to be perfect, he has been dealing with that since he was in high school. And with the Los Angeles Lakers not being able to make many significant changes to the roster so far, a lot seems to once again be resting on the shoulders of King James.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

The Donovan Mitchell ultimatum Knicks gave Jazz before massive RJ Barrett extension

Instead of including RJ Barrett in a deal that likely would have landed them Utah Jazz star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, the New York Knicks decided to keep the former Duke Blue Devil for years to come, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reporting Monday night that the Knicks are in the final process of inking Barrett to a four-year rookie extension deal worth $120 million.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jeanie Buss immediately walks back comment that Russell Westbrook was 'best player' for the Lakers last season

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss had some interesting comments while promoting the latest documentary about her life running an NBA franchise. Buss appeared on a podcast with NBA insider Sam Amick to discuss the new Hulu docuseries “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.” While speaking to Amick, the two eventually talked about the modern era of the team and the latest construction of the roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

'I think he's out of the league': Lakers star Russell Westbrook slapped with brutally harsh reality by Bill Simmons

The arrival of Patrick Beverley with the Los Angeles Lakers can’t bode well for Russell Westbrook. Despite the fact that the Lakers seem to be implying that a backcourt tandem between these two arch-rivals could actually work, all signs are pointing to the notion that Russ could be on his way out of Hollywood sooner rather than later.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kawhi Leonard
ClutchPoints

Carmelo Anthony, Lakers appear headed for a divorce

The Los Angeles Lakers have some question marks when it comes to their point guard situation after recently acquiring Patrick Beverley and forcing him to co-exist with Russell Westbrook. But Westbrook’s not the only remnant from the previous year having his place on the team in question going into next season. Carmelo Anthony, who played a pretty significant role for the Lakers last season, remains unsigned as the 2022-23 season draws closer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Sonya Curry's emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor

Stephen Curry marked another milestone in his life on Wednesday after the Golden State Warriors superstar earned his degree from Davidson. During Steph’s graduation ceremony, his mom  Sonya Curry was in attendance, and she delivered quite a message for her loving son. An emotional Sonya Curry took the stage as she addressed her son during […] The post WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

'GOAT Talk': LeBron James has hilarious reaction to Serena Williams' upset win in US open

Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players to ever grace the game. Greatness recognizes greatness, which is why LeBron James has nothing but love for Serena Williams after her US Open upset victory against WTA #2 ranked Anett Kontaveit. LeBron took to his Instagram story to show love […] The post ‘GOAT Talk’: LeBron James has hilarious reaction to Serena Williams’ upset win in US open appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Nets' Ben Simmons, Maya Jama break off engagement

It has been a rather tough offseason for Ben Simmons. After needing surgery to address his back injury, as well as going over the recent Brooklyn Nets drama, he now has some personal issues to deal with. According to a New York Post report, Simmons and fiancée Maya Jama have ended their engagement. While they […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Nets’ Ben Simmons, Maya Jama break off engagement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Jazz' true feelings on RJ Barrett in Donovan Mitchell trade prior to contract extension with Knicks

The New York Knicks were reportedly one of the few teams that the Utah Jazz were in contact with regarding a Donovan Mitchell trade. However, the talks seemingly fell through when the Knicks extended RJ Barrett to a long-term contract. Most trade talks with Mitchell revolved around a package with Barrett included. It seemed like the trade was as good as dead.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Suns forward Jae Crowder is still pining for a trade back to Heat

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder has been a valuable piece in the supporting cast of NBA championship contenders in recent seasons. Crowder’s hard-nosed defending and timely three-point shooting, in particular, have made him a fan favorite, from his stops with the Boston Celtics, Utah Jazz, and the Miami Heat. Crowder, after signing a three-year $30 […] The post Suns forward Jae Crowder is still pining for a trade back to Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

First peek at Heat's epic throwback jerseys that look smooth as hell

The Miami Heat are taking fans way back in history with their Classic jerseys for the 2022-23 season, and it’s definitely one to cop for the Miami faithful. On Twitter, the franchise teased the Classic Edition jerseys that they are going to wear for 20 games in the upcoming campaign. While it’s simple, it’s definitely impactful and brings that feeling of nostalgia.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

NBA 2K23 Gamestop-exclusive DREAMER Cover Edition revealed

The NBA 2K23 DREAMER Cover Edition will be available exclusively on Gamestop – Meanwhile, check out what’s new on 2K Beats in NBA 2K23! Introducing the new NBA 2K23 DREAMER Cover Edition and the MyCAREER Storyline Trailer 2K reveals the brand-new NBA 2K23 DREAMER Cover Edition, featuring Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum hip-hop artist J.Cole, who also […] The post NBA 2K23 Gamestop-exclusive DREAMER Cover Edition revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
