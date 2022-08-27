Read full article on original website
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Dwyane Wade admits becoming NBA owner taught him he shouldn’t have given up money during Miami Heat Big 3 era
Dwyane Wade said in a recent interview that he now realizes that financial sacrifices he made during the Miami Heat’s magical Big 3 era didn’t really need to be made. Wade appeared on the “Point Forward” podcast and spoke about how his financial sacrifice for the team came about.
Yardbarker
LeBron James And Savannah James Were Seen Dancing And Living It Up At A Kendrick Lamar Concert In Vancouver
The expectations from LeBron James for the coming season are as intense as they have ever been for the King. LeBron is no stranger to being asked to be perfect, he has been dealing with that since he was in high school. And with the Los Angeles Lakers not being able to make many significant changes to the roster so far, a lot seems to once again be resting on the shoulders of King James.
Lakers star LeBron James’ strong message to John Wall after suicide confession
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall has faced a rough patch in his career, especially in the past three seasons. Wall recently admitted during a Foundation event with the Salvation Army that he was having suicidal thoughts. But LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has nothing but love and support for his on-court intracity rival.
The Donovan Mitchell ultimatum Knicks gave Jazz before massive RJ Barrett extension
Instead of including RJ Barrett in a deal that likely would have landed them Utah Jazz star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, the New York Knicks decided to keep the former Duke Blue Devil for years to come, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reporting Monday night that the Knicks are in the final process of inking Barrett to a four-year rookie extension deal worth $120 million.
Jeanie Buss immediately walks back comment that Russell Westbrook was 'best player' for the Lakers last season
Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss had some interesting comments while promoting the latest documentary about her life running an NBA franchise. Buss appeared on a podcast with NBA insider Sam Amick to discuss the new Hulu docuseries “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.” While speaking to Amick, the two eventually talked about the modern era of the team and the latest construction of the roster.
Warriors star Stephen Curry’s blunt message to fellow NBA stars ahead of 2022-23 season
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had some sage advice for his fellow NBA players in their recent private run. Joining the Rico Hines Basketball camp alongside a number of NBA stars–including Trae Young, Scottie Barnes and Cade Cunningham–Curry spoke about the importance of such activities and how his younger peers can learn from it.
Lakers star LeBron James, Michael Jordan won’t be pleased with Julius Erving’s bold GOAT claim
Right now, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is making a run at Michael Jordan’s GOAT title. In fact, more than a few folks out there will argue that The King has already surpassed MJ as the greatest player of all time. This isn’t the case for Hall of...
‘I think he’s out of the league’: Lakers star Russell Westbrook slapped with brutally harsh reality by Bill Simmons
The arrival of Patrick Beverley with the Los Angeles Lakers can’t bode well for Russell Westbrook. Despite the fact that the Lakers seem to be implying that a backcourt tandem between these two arch-rivals could actually work, all signs are pointing to the notion that Russ could be on his way out of Hollywood sooner rather than later.
Lakers’ Patrick Beverley gets honest on report he’s ‘been in contact’ with Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers are without a doubt one of the most high-profile teams in all of sports. As such, being a new member of the squad does take a bit of getting used to. Just ask new Lakers recruit Patrick Beverley. The 34-year-old recently took to Twitter to express...
Montrezl Harrell receives huge update on felony drug charge just ahead of 2022-23 NBA season
Montrezl Harrell’s 2022 offseason has been quite tumultuous. Harrell was arrested in June on felony drug charges, which seemingly cast some doubt on his status for the upcoming season. Making matters worse, Harrell wasn’t on a team yet either after failing to find a suitor early on in free agency.
Carmelo Anthony, Lakers appear headed for a divorce
The Los Angeles Lakers have some question marks when it comes to their point guard situation after recently acquiring Patrick Beverley and forcing him to co-exist with Russell Westbrook. But Westbrook’s not the only remnant from the previous year having his place on the team in question going into next season. Carmelo Anthony, who played a pretty significant role for the Lakers last season, remains unsigned as the 2022-23 season draws closer.
WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor
Stephen Curry marked another milestone in his life on Wednesday after the Golden State Warriors superstar earned his degree from Davidson. During Steph’s graduation ceremony, his mom Sonya Curry was in attendance, and she delivered quite a message for her loving son. An emotional Sonya Curry took the stage as she addressed her son during […] The post WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘GOAT Talk’: LeBron James has hilarious reaction to Serena Williams’ upset win in US open
Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players to ever grace the game. Greatness recognizes greatness, which is why LeBron James has nothing but love for Serena Williams after her US Open upset victory against WTA #2 ranked Anett Kontaveit. LeBron took to his Instagram story to show love […] The post ‘GOAT Talk’: LeBron James has hilarious reaction to Serena Williams’ upset win in US open appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: Slugging Prospect On His Way to Join Expanding L.A. Roster
Star prospect Miguel Vargas, who played well in a brief cup of coffee earlier this season, is reportedly being called up when active rosters expand on Thursday.
RUMOR: The real reason Nets’ Ben Simmons, Maya Jama break off engagement
It has been a rather tough offseason for Ben Simmons. After needing surgery to address his back injury, as well as going over the recent Brooklyn Nets drama, he now has some personal issues to deal with. According to a New York Post report, Simmons and fiancée Maya Jama have ended their engagement. While they […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Nets’ Ben Simmons, Maya Jama break off engagement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jazz’ true feelings on RJ Barrett in Donovan Mitchell trade prior to contract extension with Knicks
The New York Knicks were reportedly one of the few teams that the Utah Jazz were in contact with regarding a Donovan Mitchell trade. However, the talks seemingly fell through when the Knicks extended RJ Barrett to a long-term contract. Most trade talks with Mitchell revolved around a package with Barrett included. It seemed like the trade was as good as dead.
Suns forward Jae Crowder is still pining for a trade back to Heat
Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder has been a valuable piece in the supporting cast of NBA championship contenders in recent seasons. Crowder’s hard-nosed defending and timely three-point shooting, in particular, have made him a fan favorite, from his stops with the Boston Celtics, Utah Jazz, and the Miami Heat. Crowder, after signing a three-year $30 […] The post Suns forward Jae Crowder is still pining for a trade back to Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
First peek at Heat’s epic throwback jerseys that look smooth as hell
The Miami Heat are taking fans way back in history with their Classic jerseys for the 2022-23 season, and it’s definitely one to cop for the Miami faithful. On Twitter, the franchise teased the Classic Edition jerseys that they are going to wear for 20 games in the upcoming campaign. While it’s simple, it’s definitely impactful and brings that feeling of nostalgia.
Lonzo Ball injury update brings dose of ‘optimism,’ but there’s a catch
There are a lot of question marks around Lonzo Ball after a knee injury last season. The Chicago Bulls guard is seemingly still dealing with some discomfort in his left meniscus which cost him the majority of 2021-22. However, it appears there is a sense of optimism about his availability heading into the upcoming campaign.
NBA 2K23 Gamestop-exclusive DREAMER Cover Edition revealed
The NBA 2K23 DREAMER Cover Edition will be available exclusively on Gamestop – Meanwhile, check out what’s new on 2K Beats in NBA 2K23! Introducing the new NBA 2K23 DREAMER Cover Edition and the MyCAREER Storyline Trailer 2K reveals the brand-new NBA 2K23 DREAMER Cover Edition, featuring Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum hip-hop artist J.Cole, who also […] The post NBA 2K23 Gamestop-exclusive DREAMER Cover Edition revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
