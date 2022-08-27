The Rougarou Fest announced the festival’s 2022 Rougarou Queen as Celeste Roger!. Celeste Leah Roger was born and raised in Houma, La. She spent her childhood watching her father sketch, paint, design and carve props for the local Mardi Gras krewes. Watching her father’s creativity and thoughts come to life and roll down the streets of Houma inspired Celeste and kick started her passion for arts and crafts. Today she uses that passion for the arts daily as part of her therapy sessions as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) at Start Community Health Center where she provides behavioral health counseling to children and adolescents. Celeste received her Bachelor of Science degree from Nicholls State University and Master of Social Worker degree from Tulane University. She has been practicing in the mental health field since 2002.

HOUMA, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO