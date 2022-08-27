ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Public Notice: SLECA Request for Statements of Qualifications for Professional Services

REQUEST FOR STATEMENTS OF QUALIFICATIONS FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES. The South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association (SLECA) hereby solicits Statements of Qualifications (SOQ’s) for Professional Remediation Services for the purpose of entering into a contract for Document Remediation. Interested and qualified respondents may submit SOQ Packages, according to the requirements described...
HOUMA, LA
Restore Louisiana Program offers application assistance to South Lafourche

The Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program will be in South Lafourche on Wednesday, August 31, providing on-site application support to homeowners. Residents can stop by the Larose Civic Center to receive application assistance from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Homeowners must meet the following requirements:. Owned and occupied their home...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Martin reflects on school recovery post-Ida

Yesterday, August 29, 2022, marked the one year anniversary of Hurricane Ida, one of the deadliest and destructive hurricanes in U.S. History. The category 4 storm plowed into Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. The aftermath of the storm left communities destroyed, families displaced, and schools significantly damaged.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
TPCG to host three Hurricane Ida Recovery Community Meetings this week

Today marks one year since Hurricane Ida plowed into the gulf, destroying communities across the Bayou Region. Although it has been one year since the category 4 storm made landfall, many communities are still living with the devastation that was left behind. In an effort to provide assistance to impacted communities, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government partnered with CSRS, FEMA, and The Workforce Group, hosting a series of Hurricane Ida Recovery Community Meetings, providing updates, answering questions, and listening to the community.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Celeste Roger to reign as 2022 Rougarou Queen

The Rougarou Fest announced the festival’s 2022 Rougarou Queen as Celeste Roger!. Celeste Leah Roger was born and raised in Houma, La. She spent her childhood watching her father sketch, paint, design and carve props for the local Mardi Gras krewes. Watching her father’s creativity and thoughts come to life and roll down the streets of Houma inspired Celeste and kick started her passion for arts and crafts. Today she uses that passion for the arts daily as part of her therapy sessions as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) at Start Community Health Center where she provides behavioral health counseling to children and adolescents. Celeste received her Bachelor of Science degree from Nicholls State University and Master of Social Worker degree from Tulane University. She has been practicing in the mental health field since 2002.
HOUMA, LA
VIDEO: FEMA Shares Houma Woman’s First Account with Hurricane Ida Temporary Housing Program

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently released a video about a first-hand Hurricane Ida survivor who is benefitting from FEMA’s temporary housing program. The video tells the story of Houma resident Deja Allen and her two small daughters. Their home in Houma that she finished remodeling before the storm was uninhabitable after sustaining major damage in Hurricane Ida. They were forced to live with family members, sleeping on a couch for months, but in March of 2022, Allen was notified she was approved for a FEMA temporary housing unit located at the group housing site in her hometown. Watch her testimony below:
HOUMA, LA
Hurricane Ida: By the numbers, one year later

One year ago, communities across southeast Louisiana experienced the devastating effects of Hurricane Ida. Supported by state, local and volunteer efforts, communities have begun the long process of recovery. FEMA continues its work of distributing aid equitably, helping to house survivors, and assisting in infrastructure recovery across the 25 disaster-declared parishes. One step at a time, Louisianans are rebuilding.
LOUISIANA STATE
St. Mary
Cantrell recall organizers collecting signatures at Ms. Mae’s on Magazine

Uptown voters will have a chance today (Aug. 28) to sign a recently filed recall petition to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell from office. Organizers will collect signatures at Ms. Mae’s Bar, 4336 Magazine St., at Napoleon Avenue, from 2 to 6 p.m. The Ms. Mae’s “signin’ party” is the first event in the recall effort.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
One Year Later, Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Remembers Hurricane Ida

Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou has experienced its fair share of challenges over the past few years. As all our hotels, restaurants, attractions and events were grappling with the pandemic and navigating the ever-changing path forward, Lafourche Parish was dealt a different kind of blow on August 29, 2021. Hurricane Ida,...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Will Sutton: Louisiana has a homicide problem. And too many of those killed are Black.

We get so consumed with what’s happening in our neighborhoods and adjacent communities and parishes that we sometimes lose perspective. Take homicides, for example. We hear, read and see homicide reports from other places, usually big cities and metro areas like Chicago, New York City and Washington, D.C. In Louisiana, the violence in Baton Rouge, Monroe, New Orleans and Shreveport gets much of the attention.
LOUISIANA STATE
Op-Ed: A Year After Hurricane Ida

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) published an op-ed in The Advocate marking the one-year anniversary of the landfall of Hurricane Ida. In the op-ed, Cassidy highlights the passage of his Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a multi-billion dollar investment in Louisiana’s infrastructure that will, among other things, make coastal communities more resilient to future storms. Specifically, he discusses investments in stabilizing the power grid, improving roads and bridges, and strengthening our flood mitigation efforts. He also praised the work of the entire Louisiana delegation in securing billions of supplemental disaster relief to expedite the recovery process. He concludes with saying there is much more to be done, including providing critical housing assistance to those affected by the recent disasters.
LOUISIANA STATE
Thibodaux Seed Library Helps Support Pollinators Thanks to BTNEP

Those who visit the Thibodaux library can now take part in a seed library thanks to the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program (BTNEP). BTNEP recently set up a seed library to support pollinators at the Thibodaux library branch. The library consists of seed packets so residents can start growing flowers that support pollinators right here in our communities. The library is also accepting native seed donations to keep the seed library going, so if you have some to spare, consider donating!
THIBODAUX, LA
Bourg Lioness Club Honors Law Enforcement and Firemen for IDA Recovery Efforts

Bourg Lioness Club honored Louisiana State Police Troop C, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bourg Volunteer Fire Department, and the Montegut Fire Department for their recovery and public safety efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The firemen and deputies gathered at the Lioness Lions Club over the weekend, receiving...
BOURG, LA
Destrehan man and 5 others charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering

NEW ORLEANS – RYAN P. MULLEN, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, DUANE A. DUFRENE, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, DILLON J. ARCENEAUX, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, LANCE M. VALLO, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, GRANT C. MENARD, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and ZEB O. SARTIN, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
DESTREHAN, LA
Nicholls Releases Hurricane Ida Documentary Trailer

Nicholls is set to release a Hurricane Ida documentary covering the storm, its damage and Nicholls’ response, and in commemoration of Ida’s one-year anniversary, the trailer for the documentary is now available for viewing. As the fifth-largest storm ever to hit the United States with max wind speeds...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA

