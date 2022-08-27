ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Buccaneers lose to Colts in final preseason game; Brady returns

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rXqM8_0hY6UW7L00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Indianapolis Colts in their final game of the preseason on Saturday. This will be Tom Brady’s first appearance this preseason, as he briefly stepped away from the Bucs for personal reasons a few weeks ago.

You can watch the game in English on WFLA and in Spanish on WTTA starting at 7:30 p.m.

Follow along with live updates below:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Teen dies nearly two years after car crash

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County teenager who’s been in medical care for the last two years has passed away. Kaylee Carmichael was seriously hurt in a car crash in the summer of 2020 and passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23. Her mother held out hope that her daughter could continue to improve. Her […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Indiana Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Spanish#Bucs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WFLA

WFLA

89K+
Followers
19K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy