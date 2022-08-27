Buccaneers lose to Colts in final preseason game; Brady returns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Indianapolis Colts in their final game of the preseason on Saturday. This will be Tom Brady’s first appearance this preseason, as he briefly stepped away from the Bucs for personal reasons a few weeks ago.

You can watch the game in English on WFLA and in Spanish on WTTA starting at 7:30 p.m.

Follow along with live updates below:

