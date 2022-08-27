ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Lawsuit seeking to knock marijuana legalization off Missouri ballot faces tight deadline

Whether or not Missourians will vote this November on legalizing recreational marijuana could be determined next week.  Cole County Circuit Court Judge Cotton Walker faces a Sept. 13 deadline to rule in a lawsuit seeking to block the marijuana initiative petition from the ballot.  The lawsuit, which was filed last month, argues the petition changes […] The post Lawsuit seeking to knock marijuana legalization off Missouri ballot faces tight deadline appeared first on Missouri Independent.
