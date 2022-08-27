Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee violence prevention fund, mayor had 'no clue' it existed
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's violence prevention fund consists of money that's supposed to prevent violence, but city leaders who were supposed to control it didn't know about it, public records show. Those records show where the money was spent and who approved it. Three people were supposed to be in charge...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Overdose prevention; fentanyl test strips part of effort
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin is tapping into new tools to fight overdose deaths. The Milwaukee Fire Department gives out what they call "Hope Kits," but new to the kits in the past six months are fentanyl testing strips. They are legal in the state and can help prevent an overdose. "My...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha parade attack memorial; designs narrowed
WAUKESHA, Wis. - It's down to three design options for a permanent Waukesha parade attack memorial. On Wednesday, Aug. 31 the public is encouraged to attend a meeting at City Hall to give their feedback on the proposed parade memorials before a final decision is made. Here's a look at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County overdose deaths on pace to top 700
MILWAUKEE - 2021 marked a record high for drug-related deaths in Milwaukee County, and the medical examiner says we’re on pace to top that in 2022. A big driver of this is fentanyl. Ten years ago, fentanyl was found in 5 of 167 total drug-related deaths in the county. In 2021, it was found in 508 of 644 drug overdose deaths.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee missing teen found safe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a missing 15-year-old girl was found safe Wednesday evening, Aug. 31. There were concerns after Veronica Tirado-Vallejo, who suffers from medical condition, was reported to have been last seen Wednesday morning on Sanctuary Drive in Milwaukee. Again, she has been found safe. Thank you for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee learning center honors city's 1st African American principal
MILWAUKEE - From fighting in World War II to leading within Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS). Dozens honored a man's life of service on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The building that used to be Lee School is now named the Grant Gordon Learning Center – named after MPS' first Black principal. Gordon's official portrait was unveiled inside the school on Wednesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Managing back-to-school anxiety
MILWAUKEE - Ready or not, the school year is here! While some kids may be excited to get back to class, others might be feeling anxious.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Port Washington Lake Michigan search, no 'child on log' found
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - Port Washington police said Wednesday, Aug. 31 the case of a kid reportedly seen floating on a log in Lake Michigan the previous day was closed. The search was called off Tuesday night. Those involved said this was not a waste of resources. Police said they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Criminals finding ways to override wheel locks, MPD shares how to stop them
Anyone with a Kia from the years 2011 to 2021 or Hyundai from the years 2015 to 2021 are most vulnerable.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire near 81st and Villard in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Thursday morning, Sept. 1 were on the scene of a fire near 81st and Villard in Milwaukee. The fire is under investigation by MFD arson investigator. No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee appeals against former Columbia Hospital demolition as university prepares to tear down building | The Daily Reporter
The City of Milwaukee filed an appeal to keep the original Columbia Hospital from being torn down as the state university system began the demolition process. Enter your user name and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site. Your subscription includes one...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin catalytic converter thefts, Milwaukee residents arrested
Three men from Milwaukee are accused of trying to steal a catalytic converter from a New Berlin man's Prius. Fortunately, he had researched how to deter thieves, and when they saw what the underside of his vehicle looked like, they took off running.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man wanted; homicide, fire near 83rd and Vienna
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been charged in connection to a homicide and house fire that happened on the city's north side Aug. 25. A warrant is out for his arrest. Prosecutors accuse 47-year-old Ernest Terrell Blakney of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend before setting his home on fire near 83rd and Vienna.
WISN
Man killed in parking space dispute
MILWAUKEE — "He lost his life over a parking space." Michelle Walker grapples with the knowledge that someone shot and killed her brother, Joseph Jones in the alley behind his northwest side Milwaukee apartment, near 76th and Vienna streets, over a parking space. "My brother lost his life over...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 Milwaukee shootings, 1 fatal
Milwaukee police responded to three shootings Sunday night and early Monday; one of them fatal. One person is in custody in connection with the shooting that killed a 49-year-old man near 40th and Florist Sunday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
At-home COVID testing kits; changes on the horizon
MILWAUKEE - There are changes on the horizon on how you will get your hands on an at-home COVID-19 test. Dr. Mike Cirigliano from the FOX Medical Team joined the WakeUp News team with what you need to know.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate crashes on I-41 NB near Center; 9 vehicles involved
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - All lanes have reopened on northbound I-41/US 45 near Center Street following two separate crashes Wednesday morning, Aug. 31. The two left lanes were temporarily blocked. Officials say nine vehicles are involved in the two separate crashes. One non-life threatening injury was reported. This is a developing...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rollover crash on WIS 794 near Howard; all lanes reopen
MILWAUKEE - All lanes on southbound WIS 794 were temporarily closed at Howard Avenue Thursday morning, Sept. 1 due to a rollover crash. All lanes have reopened. No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained. This is a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Town of Paris fatal crash; Mount Pleasant woman dead
TOWN OF PARIS, Wis. - A 26-year-old Mount Pleasant woman is dead following a single vehicle crash in the Town of Paris on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 31. The wreck happened just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say it happened on County Highway K just west of 152nd Avenue. Initial reports...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man killed near 44th and Ruby, 2nd hurt
MILWAUKEE - A man was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee near 44th and Ruby Tuesday night, Aug. 30 that left a second man hurt. Police said a Milwaukee man, 47, died at the hospital. A Milwaukee man, 39, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.
Comments / 0