Houston, TX

KHOU

Suspect had dating relationship with one of the sisters in deadly Friendswood shooting, sheriff says

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is sharing more details on the suspect accused of shooting two sisters in the Friendswood area Monday. The sheriff said the suspect was 19-year-old Walker J. Porretto. He shot and killed himself Tuesday in a vehicle parked outside of a grocery store along I-45 in Willis when deputies began to approach him, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
Woodlands Online& LLC

MISSING: Crystal Baughman, 43, Spring, Texas

SPRING, TX -- 43-year-old Crystal Baughman was last seen on foot near the 2300 block of Autumn Springs Lane in Spring, Texas on August 12, 2022. It is unknown what clothing Crystal was wearing at the time of her disappearance. Crystal has dark blonde hair and blue eyes and has a Chinese character tattooed on her left hip.
KHOU

Girl dies after wandering away, falling into SW Harris County pond, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A girl has died after being pulled from a neighborhood retention pond Tuesday in southwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez tweeted about the incident at about 5:40 p.m. and said it happened on Waterside Cove Lane, which is just inside Beltway 8 near Almeda Road. On Wednesday morning, Gonzalez tweeted that the girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.
KHOU

1 dead, 1 injured in SE Houston shooting, police say

HOUSTON — One person is dead and another injured in a Southeast Houston shooting Wednesday evening, police said. Houston police said the shooting happened on Selinsky Road between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Martindale Road. HPD first tweeted about the incident at 6:11 p.m. The two victims, a man...
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigates Cruelty to Animals in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- On August 30, 2022 at about 10:30pm, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a stolen U-Haul truck in the 3000 block of College Park in the Woodlands. The occupants were detained and identified as Tiara Alsaid, a 26 year old female from Houston, and Anthony Johnson, a 57 year old male also from Houston.
KHOU

Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly hit-and-run crash earlier this month

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday it made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened earlier this month. HCSO investigators said they arrested 19-year-old Alejandro Monsibais on Wednesday afternoon. He's being charged with failure to stop and render aid causing death in connection with the crash that killed 21-year-old Edwin Favela on Aug. 19.
KHOU

Galveston police warn residents about warrant scam

GALVESTON, Texas — The Galveston Police Department is putting out an important warning about a scam that's been reported several times recently. Galveston PD said they've gotten several reports in the last few days about a "warrant-for-arrest scam." Police said victims of this scam got phone calls from people...
KHOU

KHOU

