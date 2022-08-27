Read full article on original website
Shaq to open the first Big Chicken Restaurant in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open SoonTom HandyHouston, TX
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicideJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Texas Bullet-Train Developer Deals with Mass Leadership ExodusLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Suspect had dating relationship with one of the sisters in deadly Friendswood shooting, sheriff says
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is sharing more details on the suspect accused of shooting two sisters in the Friendswood area Monday. The sheriff said the suspect was 19-year-old Walker J. Porretto. He shot and killed himself Tuesday in a vehicle parked outside of a grocery store along I-45 in Willis when deputies began to approach him, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
MISSING: Crystal Baughman, 43, Spring, Texas
SPRING, TX -- 43-year-old Crystal Baughman was last seen on foot near the 2300 block of Autumn Springs Lane in Spring, Texas on August 12, 2022. It is unknown what clothing Crystal was wearing at the time of her disappearance. Crystal has dark blonde hair and blue eyes and has a Chinese character tattooed on her left hip.
Woman injured when gunman fires multiple rounds into SW Houston apartment with rifle, HPD says
Investigators believe someone drove by the apartment and fired several shots into the downstairs area. Several rifle shell casings were found in the parking lot.
Girl dies after wandering away, falling into SW Harris County pond, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A girl has died after being pulled from a neighborhood retention pond Tuesday in southwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez tweeted about the incident at about 5:40 p.m. and said it happened on Waterside Cove Lane, which is just inside Beltway 8 near Almeda Road. On Wednesday morning, Gonzalez tweeted that the girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.
1 dead, 1 injured in SE Houston shooting, police say
HOUSTON — One person is dead and another injured in a Southeast Houston shooting Wednesday evening, police said. Houston police said the shooting happened on Selinsky Road between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Martindale Road. HPD first tweeted about the incident at 6:11 p.m. The two victims, a man...
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigates Cruelty to Animals in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- On August 30, 2022 at about 10:30pm, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a stolen U-Haul truck in the 3000 block of College Park in the Woodlands. The occupants were detained and identified as Tiara Alsaid, a 26 year old female from Houston, and Anthony Johnson, a 57 year old male also from Houston.
Sisters identified as victims in deadly Friendswood shooting, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 18-year-old woman and her 20-year-old sister were identified as the victims of a deadly shooting in the Friendswood area Monday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff identified Redha Sayed, 18, as the woman who was shot and killed during an...
Man shoots at EMS supervisor who stopped to help with broken-down car in Spring, HCSO says
Dispatchers received calls that the 33-year-old man was chasing cars after his car broke down, deputies said.
Woman in hospital after ex-boyfriend opened fire on her as she drove home, Houston police say
The woman's ex-boyfriend was standing on the sidewalk as he opened fire on the new couple in east Houston, police said.
Woman shoots, kills man in self-defense after attack in Pasadena parking lot, police say
PASADENA, Texas — A man was shot and killed after outside of a laboratory business in Pasadena after attacking two women and crashing into several cars, according to police. The incident began just after midnight Wednesday on South Houston Road outside of Univar Solutions laboratory. Investigators said a man...
Two first responders injured in ambulance crash on Southwest Freeway feeder
HOUSTON — Two first responders were injured Wednesday morning in an ambulance crash on the Southwest Freeway inbound feeder road. The EMTs were taken to an area hospital with "minor to moderate injuries," according to the Houston Fire Department. The ambulance was headed to an emergency call and there...
Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly hit-and-run crash earlier this month
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday it made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened earlier this month. HCSO investigators said they arrested 19-year-old Alejandro Monsibais on Wednesday afternoon. He's being charged with failure to stop and render aid causing death in connection with the crash that killed 21-year-old Edwin Favela on Aug. 19.
'I really miss him': Family heartbroken over shooting death of Pct. 3 deputy constable
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — When the family of Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin celebrated his birthday Friday night, they never imagined he wouldn't live to see another one. Investigators said Ursin was off duty Sunday evening when he was shot and killed while driving down Madera Run Parkway...
Robbery suspect dubbed 'Little Red Robbing Hood' strikes again at NW Houston bank, HPD says
In both instances, the suspect has given the tellers a threatening note and demanding cash. This time, he switched up his wardrobe.
4 men killed in separate Houston-area shootings across 7-hour period
It was a busy night for Houston-area law enforcement. An off-duty Harris County Pct. 3 deputy and the son of a man reportedly defending his wife were among those killed.
Galveston police warn residents about warrant scam
GALVESTON, Texas — The Galveston Police Department is putting out an important warning about a scam that's been reported several times recently. Galveston PD said they've gotten several reports in the last few days about a "warrant-for-arrest scam." Police said victims of this scam got phone calls from people...
New court documents show state of mind of Houston nurse charged with killing 6 people in LA crash
LOS ANGELES — New court documents are shedding light on the state of mind of the Houston traveling nurse who's charged with killing six people in a high-speed crash in Los Angeles. Nicole Lorraine Linton went before a judge on Wednesday. Newly released court documents describe Linton's behavior in...
Texas father fatally shoots adult son he claims assaulted mother, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Texas man admitted to fatally shooting his 24-year-old son early Monday morning after he said the younger man assaulted his mother and charged at him after a night of drinking, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies told KBMT that they received...
19-year-old charged in crash that killed motorcyclist in north Harris County, sheriff says
The 21-year-old victim fought for his life but succumbed to his injuries days following the crash, the sheriff said.
Suspect shoots 2 sisters in Friendswood, later shoots himself 70 miles away, deputies say
The young women were just entering careers when someone shot them, family says. A man suspected in the shooting turned the gun on himself as deputies closed in.
