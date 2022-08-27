ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD on scene of second homicide in Central City neighborhood, just blocks away

By Raeven Poole
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dko45_0hY6UDam00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Another shooting in Central City left a man dead Saturday, according to New Orleans Police Department. This is the second shooting in 14 hours to happen in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood.

Just after 1:20 p.m., officers say they responded to the 2800 block of South Johnson Street on a call of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, a 46-year-old man was found lying on the sidewalk with several gunshot wounds.

EMS pronounced the man dead on the scene. No further details are available at this time as the shooting is currently under investigation.

Just blocks away near the corner of S. Rocheblave Ave. and Washington Ave., two men were shot after a vehicle drove by them and opened fire Friday night. One of the men was fatally hit while the other was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Double shooting in Central City leaves one dead, one wounded | NOPD

The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to find a possible suspect and motive. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Homicide Detective N. Davis is in charge of the investigation and can be contacted at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve this crime are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 822-1111 , or toll-free at 1-877-903- STOP(7867).

