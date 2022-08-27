ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Narin An and Hye-Jin Choi lead, Nelly Korda lurks heading to final round of 2022 CP Women's Open

By Cameron Jourdan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Hye-Jin Choi hits her tee shot during the third round of the CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club in Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Scores weren’t as low across the board on moving day in Canada, but Hye-Jin Choi capitalized with the round of the day. She fired a 5-under round of 66 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club during the third round of the LPGA’s CP Women’s Open in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Choi vaulted into a tie for first with Narin An, who led after 36 holes and sits at 16 under after a round of 3 under on Saturday. Choi made bogey on her first hole and then had six birdies the rest of the day. An made birdie on three of her first six holes and had only one bogey on her card.

Paula Reto is solo third at 15 under. She fired a 9-under 62 in the opening round and shot 4 under on Saturday. Sarah Schmelzel and Nelly Korda, who made a birdie on the par-5 18th, sit two shots back at 14 under.

Nelly Korda of the United States hits her tee shot on the 2nd hole during the third round of the CP Women’s Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on August 27, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

CP Women’s Open: Leaderboard

Danielle Kang, playing in her first tournament since the U.S. Women’s Open, remains in the hunt. She’s four shots back at 12 under in a tie for sixth and has shot in the 60s every day.

Ottawa native Brooke Henderson, who has two wins in her last five starts including her second major title, shot 2 over for the day. Henderson was 2 under on her front nine but was 4 over on the back, including a double bogey on a par 3.

Community Policy