so just because he is his families sole provider; he shouldn't face consequences for his actions? sorry but that's not how it works.
He should have thought about being a family man, before he murdered an innocent man. His wife and brother, should have stopped him from being an idiot! Too many ppl are angry and think they have to prove they're tough these days! Let's see who's tough now!!!??🥵😞 I feel for the victims family, plus I feel the trigger happy criminals family, because they are victims too. When PPL commit these crimes, they don't think about their families?
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot promises safe haven for women of Indiana seeking abortionJennifer GeerChicago, IL
