CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mail carrier in northwest Indiana is charged with drunk driving after police said the woman fell out of her mail truck while on the job.A homeowner in Chesterton called police after the woman's mail truck ran off the road into the man's driveway Friday afternoon. Police arrested 48-year-old mail carrier Rebecca Conrad.Officers said Conrad claimed she had a seizure but police smelled alcohol on her breath. Police records show Conrad was also arrested for drunk driving just six months ago in February.

CHESTERTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO