Mark Moyers
BRUCETON MILLS-BRANDONVILLE — Mark C. Moyers, 56, of Bruceton Mills-Brandonville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his home. the son of Dolores Sisler Moyers and the late Ward C. Moyers, he was born July 14, 1966, in Morgantown.
South Harrison volleyball comes up clutch to edge Clay-Battelle
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — For the second straight night, South Harrison volleyball went the distance. But on Wednesday, unlike Tuesday, the Hawks were the ones leaving happy after the fifth set. In its home opener, South Harrison rallied twice from one set down and closed out the...
Bridgeport golfers take Big 10 quad at Tygart Lake; ND volleyball splits; WVU women prep for top-25 matchup
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport (165) defeated Philip Barbour (167), Grafton (170) and Lincoln (182) in an all-Big 10 affair in high school golf action at Tygart Lake on Wednesday afternoon. Anthony Spatafore (39) led the Tribe while Brayden Stutler (41), Jaden Gregory (42) and Colton Gerhards (43)...
COVID report for Sept. 1, 2022
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's latest COVID dead came from Marion, Wayne, Ohi…
Northern Huskies looking to aim high with youthful squad
ACCIDENT — The Northern Huskies’ football team is looking to forge itself a successful 2022 season despite fielding a roster with several new faces. In 2021, the issues were similar on paper albeit at different positions. Though they had several high-level seniors like Jamison Warnick, Chance Ritchey, and a senior-laden line, it also had numerous first-time starters at skill positions and several spots on defense.
John Carl Davisson
WESTON- John Carl Davisson, 56, of Alum Bridge passed away on Thursday, August 25 th , 2022 in Ruby Memorial Hospital of Morgantown, WV. He was born in Weston on March 8, 1966: son of Ancil Roy Davisson of Alum Bridge, WV and the late Mary Katherine (Sleeth) Davisson. In...
For West Virginia QB JT Daniels, staying healthy is key
West Virginia knew what it got in transfer JT Daniels: a quarterback who went undefeated as a starter at Georgia — and has sat out more games than he's played in throughout his career. Daniels understands the way to helping the Mountaineers become relevant in the Big 12 this...
Marion County woman among latest West Virginia COVID dead; Wetzel, Boone, Upshur, Mercer & Mineral counties go gold
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's latest COVID dead came from Marion, Wayne, Ohio, Putnam and Hancock counties. The Marion County victim was a 94-year-old female, while the other deceased were a 79-year-old male from Wayne, a 95-year-old male from Ohio County, a 71-year-old female from Putnam, and a 92-year-old female from Hancock.
Monongalia County Commission moves forward in accepting West Virginia mass litigation opioid settlement
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Monongalia County Commission moved forward with accepting the West Virginia mass litigation panel opioid settlement. At its regular meeting on Wednesday, commissioners unanimously voted to approve the subdivision settlement participation form "pursuant to the distributors West Virginia subdivision Settlement Agreement West Virginia MLP opioid settlement.”
Father sentenced to prison in death of infant son
CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to not less than 15 years in prison and not more than life in the death of his infant son. Harrison County Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell handed down the sentence Wednesday for Lucian Alexander Grayson, 19, who was charged last year in the death of one-month-old Rowan Cooper Grayson-Seech, The Exponent-Telegram reported.
