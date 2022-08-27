Judge Grants Ex-Prez Donald Trump Major Win In Mar-a-Lago Raid Lawsuit Against Justice Department

mega

A Florida court has issued an official order of intent to appoint a third-party attorney to oversee the reviewing of evidence following the raid on Donald Trump 's Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday, August 8.

"Upon review of the Plaintiff's submissions and the exceptional circumstances presented, and subject to an opportunity to be heard as indicted below, it is ORDERED AND ADJUDGED as follows," the legal documents read. "The Court hereby provides notice of its preliminary intent to appoint a special master in this case."

The court also stated that a hearing to address the motion will take place on Thursday, September 1.

"On or before August 30, 2022, Defendant shall publicly file a Response to the Motion and Supplement, including Plaintiff's request for the appointment of a special master."

Alongside the official response to the court's intent to hire a third-party attorney, also known as a special master, a district judge requested a more "detailed Receipt for Property" and review of every item confiscated when the FBI searched the former President's Florida resort.

The documents further noted that the motion is not considered a "final determination" and clarified the court will consider objections.

Radar was first to report Trump's intention to request that a special master be appointed in the high profile case. The embattled politician's legal team also asked that authorities temporarily halt their investigation involving the evidence until the review is complete.

As Radar previously reported, the controversial businessman — who is believed to be gearing up to announce a 2024 presidential campaign after mid-terms — is being investigated on suspicions of "removal or destruction of records, obstruction of an investigation , and violating the Espionage Act."

The FBI arrived at Mar-a-Lago with a search warrant on Monday, August 8, and are said to have left the property with roughly 20 boxes full of paperwork, handwritten notes and photos. Among the items taken were 11 different sets of classified documents.

"I did nothing wrong. We were essentially attacked. We were broken into," Trump addressed the investigation in an audio recording posted to his social media site, Truth Social, earlier this week. "They opened up safes, they brought safecrackers in. They brought many, many FBI agents in – all right before the midterms and all when I have the best poll numbers I've ever had."