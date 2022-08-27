ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Judge Grants Ex-Prez Donald Trump Major Win In Mar-a-Lago Raid Lawsuit Against Justice Department

By Alexandra Stone
 4 days ago
mega

A Florida court has issued an official order of intent to appoint a third-party attorney to oversee the reviewing of evidence following the raid on Donald Trump 's Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday, August 8.

mega

"Upon review of the Plaintiff's submissions and the exceptional circumstances presented, and subject to an opportunity to be heard as indicted below, it is ORDERED AND ADJUDGED as follows," the legal documents read. "The Court hereby provides notice of its preliminary intent to appoint a special master in this case."

The court also stated that a hearing to address the motion will take place on Thursday, September 1.

"On or before August 30, 2022, Defendant shall publicly file a Response to the Motion and Supplement, including Plaintiff's request for the appointment of a special master."

mega

Alongside the official response to the court's intent to hire a third-party attorney, also known as a special master, a district judge requested a more "detailed Receipt for Property" and review of every item confiscated when the FBI searched the former President's Florida resort.

The documents further noted that the motion is not considered a "final determination" and clarified the court will consider objections.

Radar was first to report Trump's intention to request that a special master be appointed in the high profile case. The embattled politician's legal team also asked that authorities temporarily halt their investigation involving the evidence until the review is complete.

mega

As Radar previously reported, the controversial businessman — who is believed to be gearing up to announce a 2024 presidential campaign after mid-terms — is being investigated on suspicions of "removal or destruction of records, obstruction of an investigation , and violating the Espionage Act."

The FBI arrived at Mar-a-Lago with a search warrant on Monday, August 8, and are said to have left the property with roughly 20 boxes full of paperwork, handwritten notes and photos. Among the items taken were 11 different sets of classified documents.

"I did nothing wrong. We were essentially attacked. We were broken into," Trump addressed the investigation in an audio recording posted to his social media site, Truth Social, earlier this week. "They opened up safes, they brought safecrackers in. They brought many, many FBI agents in – all right before the midterms and all when I have the best poll numbers I've ever had."

Comments / 51

Captain Ron
4d ago

Boy, the military-industrial complex is doing everything they possibly can to keep Trump from running in 2024. Why are they so scared of Trump? That’s the real question that needs to be asked. They fear him because they can’t control Trump, and they know for a fact that Trump will do everything he can to deconstruct the world economic forum’s set goals. Trump can’t be controlled by the globalists, and that’s why he’s an absolute nightmare for him and the puppet media and entertainment machine.

Reply(7)
12
DMac McDaniel
4d ago

Donald Chump's tired old tactic to delay is "Too Little, Too Late". The FBI has already had plenty of time to have gone through every last document at least three times by now. And the judge still hasn't ruled, which gives them even more time. The DOJ's criminal investigations against Chump are proceeding at full steam ahead 🚆💨💨 😆👍

Reply(12)
12
science is truth
4d ago

Seems a little late. What makes them think the FBI or NSA or CIA haven’t already gone thru them.?

Reply(3)
11
