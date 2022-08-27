Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chargers bringing in 2-time Super Bowl champion to boost offense
The Los Angeles Chargers are adding a player who just won it all with the team across town. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Wednesday that the Chargers are signing veteran running back Sony Michel. The 27-year-old had signed with the Miami Dolphins in May but was just released earlier this week.
Dolphins make surprise Sony Michel decision amid RB battle
The Miami Dolphins are reportedly releasing running back Sony Michel, per Greg Auman. Miami made a number of other cuts on Monday, however, Michel’s stood out. The former New England Patriots running back was expected by many around the league to at least make the team. Sony Michel signed with Miami earlier in the offseason. […] The post Dolphins make surprise Sony Michel decision amid RB battle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots
Dolphins GM Chris Grier said undrafted TE Tanner Conner (knee) is not at risk of going on the injured reserve: “Tanner Conner improved every day,” Grier said. “No IR for Tanner. Talent-wise we would have lost him.” (Joe Schad) Grier added that they do not feel...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Patriots’ latest tight end release adds to Bill Belichick’s disastrous recent draft resume
Another New England Patriots early-round draft pick has been shown the door in Foxborough. Per Dov Kleiman, tight end Devin Asiasi was released by New England as it cuts its roster down to 53 players on Tuesday. Asiasi had a fair amount of receptions while working with the backups in...
CBS Sports
NFL odds, lines, picks, spreads, best bets, predictions for Week 1, 2022: Model choosing Vikings, Colts
The Week 1 NFL schedule begins in one week with the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game between the Rams and Bills on Sept. 8. The Rams opened as 1-point favorites, but they are now 2.5-point underdogs in the latest Week 1 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Buffalo made offseason changes to improve its defense and still has one of the league's tp offenses led by quarterback Josh Allen. Should you fade Los Angeles with your Week 1 NFL bets? Other Week 1 NFL spreads include the Dolphins as three-point favorites against the Patriots and the Buccaneers as 1.5-point road favorites against the Cowboys. All of the Week 1 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 1 NFL picks now.
Comments / 0