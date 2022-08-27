The Week 1 NFL schedule begins in one week with the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game between the Rams and Bills on Sept. 8. The Rams opened as 1-point favorites, but they are now 2.5-point underdogs in the latest Week 1 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Buffalo made offseason changes to improve its defense and still has one of the league's tp offenses led by quarterback Josh Allen. Should you fade Los Angeles with your Week 1 NFL bets? Other Week 1 NFL spreads include the Dolphins as three-point favorites against the Patriots and the Buccaneers as 1.5-point road favorites against the Cowboys. All of the Week 1 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 1 NFL picks now.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO