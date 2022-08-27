Read full article on original website
Poll of Florida Voters Suggests DeSantis May Receive Less Than 50% of Votes in Gubernatorial Election – A Tight Margin?
Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. A recent poll of over 2,000 progressive voters in Florida - weighted to represent Republican voters - has suggested that the results of November's gubernatorial election could be closer than expected.
She Questioned Disabled People’s Right to Vote. Now, She’s Running to Be a Chief Election Official.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Update, August 10: On Tuesday, Kim Crockett won the Minnesota GOP primary for secretary of state. She’ll face off against Democratic incumbent Steve Simon in the fall. Kim Crockett, the leading Republican...
Franken's Chances of Beating Chuck Grassley With Under 3 Months to Election
Grassley, an Iowa Republican, who has held his Senate seat for more than 40 years, appears to be facing his strongest Democratic opponent in decades.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Pennsylvania Democrat switches parties after 34 years, says party 'abandoned' its voters during pandemic
Pennsylvania Democrats are leaving the party in droves, with almost 8,400 Democrats in just the western part of the state switching parties to become Republicans ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Pennsylvania mother Beth Ann Rosica joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the data and what issues she believes...
Liz Cheney says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has 'lined himself up almost entirely' with Trump: 'I think that's very dangerous'
Cheney says she "would find it very difficult" to back a potential DeSantis White House bid in 2024. The Wyoming GOP lawmaker told the NYT that DeSantis has aligned himself very closely with Trump. Cheney has been one of Trump's most forceful GOP critics in rejecting his 2020 election claims.
Trump said Dr. Oz will 'lose' the Pennsylvania Senate race without a course correction and questioned how the longtime TV personality could be lagging in polls: report
Trump expressed concerns about the state of Dr. Oz's Pennsylvania Senate campaign, per Rolling Stone. Trump questioned how the ex-talk show host is lagging in the polls given his high name recognition. The ex-president even asked allies if public polling in the race is "phony," per the report. Former President...
Sarah Palin's former in-laws threw a massive campaign party for her opponent before election night, and now they'll both be on the midterm ballot
Sarah Palin's ex-in-laws held a pre-Election Night party for her GOP challenger, Nick Begich III. The two will face off in November's general election that will be decided by ranked-choice voting. The Palins appear to know Begich from their shared time working at the MTA and MEA in Alaska. Sarah...
Washington Examiner
Republicans fell far short in last night's special elections
Republicans in New York state underperformed expectations last night. It’s part of a larger pattern that the party needs to worry about. The headline results were the special House elections in New York’s old 19th and 23rd Congressional Districts. In the 19th District, Pat Ryan, a Democrat, defeated Marc Molinaro. This seat, which Democratic former Rep. Anthony Delgado abandoned to run for lieutenant governor this year, is R+4, according to FiveThirtyEight, meaning that over the last couple of elections, it was on average 4 percentage points more Republican than the national electorate. So it’s a bit alarming to have a Democrat win it by about 4 points instead. It may be that the district moved leftward in the last two years, but given that this year’s electorate is supposed to be more strongly Republican than usual, this is a pretty bad wipeout.
NBC poll finds whopping 62% of college Democrats would 'never' room with Trump voters
A new NBC News poll revealed that 62% of current college students who identify as Democrats would never share a dorm room with a supporter of former President Donald Trump, showcasing just how serious the political divide is in the country. This number is double the percentage of Trump supporters...
Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle
TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor. Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans to keep Pyle off the November […] The post Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Testy Sen. Ron Johnson Claims He Was Only Involved In Fake Electors Plot For 'Seconds'
The Wisconsin Republican, trailing in polls, suddenly wants to distance himself from Donald Trump.
Colo. Senator Says He 'Cannot Continue' to Be a Republican Due to Party's Jan. 6, Stolen Election Claims
Colorado state Sen. Kevin Priola says he is switching his party registration from Republican to Democratic, citing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the continued claims by Donald Trump and his supporters that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen." In a statement released Monday and shared...
Wisconsin state assembly fires 2020 election investigator after Trump fallout
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Robin Vos, the Republican speaker of Wisconsin's state assembly, announced Friday that he had fired the man he had hired to investigate false claims of voter fraud in the state. Vos was pressured last year into hiring Michael Gableman, a former justice of the Wisconsin Supreme...
Washington Examiner
Alternate Trump electors ask judge to disqualify Fulton DA from Georgia inquiry
Eleven Republicans who signed certificates as alternate 2020 Georgia electors asked a judge to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from her investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the state's election results. The group wrote in a court filing Tuesday that they...
GOP Rep. James Comer says Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert have shown interest in being on Oversight Committee in a Republican-controlled House
"This isn't a committee where everybody's gonna scream and be outraged and try to make the witnesses look like fools," Rep. Comer told Politico.
Arizona GOP Candidate Appeared To Admit To Committing Voter Fraud As A Teen
Abraham Hamadeh says he’d “prosecute crimes of the rigged 2020 election.” But in 2008, he seemingly admitted to committing an election-related crime.
Trump or Biden? - a Slew of New Polls Reveal Today's Winner
The latest polls from numerous sources are in and each of them shows former President Donald Trump triumphing in a head-to-head rematch – either against Biden OR against VP Harris.
She helped Trump win Florida twice. Now she could lead his expected 2024 campaign
Susie Wiles was searching for her next act when Donald Trump came knocking last spring.
GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Dan Crenshaw are feuding again — this time over whether the FBI should be defunded over the Mar-a-Lago raid
Crenshaw commented on Greene's push to "defund the FBI," calling the far-right Georgia lawmaker "unserious."
