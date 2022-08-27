ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Business Insider

Trump said Dr. Oz will 'lose' the Pennsylvania Senate race without a course correction and questioned how the longtime TV personality could be lagging in polls: report

Trump expressed concerns about the state of Dr. Oz's Pennsylvania Senate campaign, per Rolling Stone. Trump questioned how the ex-talk show host is lagging in the polls given his high name recognition. The ex-president even asked allies if public polling in the race is "phony," per the report. Former President...
Washington Examiner

Republicans fell far short in last night's special elections

Republicans in New York state underperformed expectations last night. It’s part of a larger pattern that the party needs to worry about. The headline results were the special House elections in New York’s old 19th and 23rd Congressional Districts. In the 19th District, Pat Ryan, a Democrat, defeated Marc Molinaro. This seat, which Democratic former Rep. Anthony Delgado abandoned to run for lieutenant governor this year, is R+4, according to FiveThirtyEight, meaning that over the last couple of elections, it was on average 4 percentage points more Republican than the national electorate. So it’s a bit alarming to have a Democrat win it by about 4 points instead. It may be that the district moved leftward in the last two years, but given that this year’s electorate is supposed to be more strongly Republican than usual, this is a pretty bad wipeout.
Kansas Reflector

Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle

TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor. Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans to keep Pyle off the November […] The post Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
