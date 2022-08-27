Read full article on original website
Second SHIIP counselor available at Dallas County Hospital
Dallas County Hospital recently announced the addition of a Senior Health Insurance Information Program counselor, Mike Caufield, to help accommodate the growing number of seniors in our communities eligible for Medicare benefits, Medicare supplement insurance, or who may have questions on insurance claims. SHIIP was created in 1990 and allows free, confidential, one-on-one counseling throughout Iowa from trained volunteers.
Dallas County sheriff to retire Wednesday after 15 years in office
Chad Leonard isn't going to work on Thursday. For the majority of his life, the Dallas County sheriff has served the public. After Wednesday, though, he will no longer don a badge and uniform. Leonard is retiring after more than three decades of both law enforcement and military service. He...
Van Meter volleyball begins season, football starts with a bang
The Van Meter volleyball team got its season underway, with the Bulldogs playing in the West Marshall tournament to begin their season. The Bulldogs played in the tournament Aug. 27 and finished with a record of 3-2, making it to the championship match. Head coach Sara Cook said the tournament...
DCG football hangs tight, cross country opens strong
Football (1-1) After cruising through their first action of the year, the Mustangs found themselves on the wrong side of a 20-16 loss to North Polk (1-0) in a scrappy Friday night battle. Compared to the 27-point loss to the Comets last year, Friday’s game was a wild success but...
