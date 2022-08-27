ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KSAT 12

Austin voters banned homeless people from camping in public spaces. The city is creating housing for them but not fast enough.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin, where dozens of people have lived in tents and under tarps among the trees for months. Police and public health workers maneuvered ATVs along dirt trails, reminding people living there that they would have to leave soon.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

'Every day is a hope and a nightmare' | Central Texas father speaks out about missing children

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — After a long custody battle, Christopher Robertson was planning to go home with his three children on June 3rd. Earlier that day, 27th Judicial District Court Judge John Gauntt signed an order stating that the children's mother, Kristine Whitehead, must deliver the children to Robertson at the Copperas Cove Police Department at 3 p.m.
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Police asking for public's help finding North Austin murder suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) and US Marshals Service are asking for the public's help finding a murder suspect. Police say Franco Javier Maldonado has an outstanding murder warrant for the murder of Luke Kemper, 16, that happened on Sept. 29, 2020, in the 2300 block of Yarmont Way.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin's first Narcan vending machine is up and running

AUSTIN, Texas - A vending machine full of life-saving medication is now installed on the side of Sunrise Community Church in South Austin. The machine, installed earlier this month by the N.I.C.E. Project, contains naloxone, known as Narcan. "Having one available is similar to having a defibrillator available," said Mark...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin loses advocate for the environment and people

Jack Goodman, who worked to convince the Texas Legislature to create a conservation district to help protect Barton Springs and the Edwards Aquifer and then served on that district’s board for 22 years, died Aug. 24 after a lengthy illness. He was 76. His wife, former Council Member and...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Austin physician convicted in health care fraud scheme

Dr. Sekhar Rao, 51, who was the medical director of the ADAR Group, LLC., fraudulently authorized toxicology and genetic testing, including cancer genetic testing, for some TRICARE beneficiaries, according to court documents and evidence presented at trial.
AUSTIN, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Collision with truck-tractor claims life of Bastrop woman

A Bastrop woman was killed and her husband was injured when their vehicle was struck by a truck-tractor and trailer on US 183, about 12 miles south of Gonzales, on Friday, Aug. 26. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Rueben San Miguel, the collision happened at about 10:45...
BASTROP, TX
KVUE

Meet the candidates running for mayor of Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — It may not feel like it, but the November election is right around the corner. Aug. 22 was the deadline for candidates to file paperwork to run for mayor of Austin, so we now know who voters can choose between to take the city's top job.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Uber driver arrested for allegedly pulling gun out on passenger

AUSTIN, Texas - It started out as a typical weekday for Shakia Shoels. "It was Thursday morning and I ordered an Uber to take me and my children to school," she said. Shoels’ car was being borrowed so she and her kids caught a ride to campus. Then it was time to head back to her home with the same Uber driver.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Two more Texas towns are considering leaving Capital Metro

Two more Austin suburbs – Lago Vista and Manor – have decided to hold an election this November to determine whether to pull out of their partnerships with the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority. These elections follow Leander’s vote in May, where residents ultimately decided to stay with the transit organization.
LAGO VISTA, TX

