This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
cbs4indy.com
19 years ago: most rainfall in Indy in one day
INDIANAPOLIS – There is a wide range of records for this date! No new records will be set today but check out these records in today’s almanac!. Record high temperature: 100° (1953) Record low temperature: 44° (1987) Record rainfall: 7.20″ (2003) On this date in...
cbs4indy.com
Rain exits, sunshine returns and humidity drops
We’re winding down Tuesday morning after a few rounds of storms brought very heavy rainfall to central Indiana. Indianapolis picked up record rainfall on Monday, bringing in 1.99″ of rain. That breaks the old record of 1.38″ from 1985. Rain has significantly eased this morning but that water is on the roads, leading to ponding and wet road conditions. Extra caution for the morning commute is recommended.
cbs4indy.com
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch for north central Indiana this evening
A Severe thunderstorm Watch has been issued for north central Indiana. The Watch is in effect throough 8pm. Damaging winds and flooding will be the primary threats this evening, with a lower risk for large hail and tornadoes. Monday started off with rain and thunderstorms. All storms stayed below severe...
Live Doppler 13 Storm Blog: Storms move across the state, cause damage in several counties
INDIANAPOLIS — A line of strong storms pushed through central Indiana on Monday night, causing damage in several counties and sparking severe thunderstorm watches and warnings across the state. The northern third of the state was under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. When that watch expired, more...
WIBC.com
Storm Damage, Power Outages Across Indiana Monday
STATEWIDE–Storms across Indiana on Monday night caused damage and power outages in some places. “It did cause a lot of tree damage. Trees fell on houses and cars. We were mainly dealing with wind damage. We had a few reports of possible funnel clouds, but nothing has been confirmed in the way of a tornado. Everything looks like straight-line winds,” said Nathan Marsili, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Northern Indiana.
WISH-TV
Air Supply brings tour to Indiana next month
Their millions of fans around the world are known as “airheads,” crazy about the music of Air Supply. The Australian duo is celebrating their 47th anniversary this year, and their tour is making two upcoming stops in Indiana. Graham Russel, singer-songwriter and guitarist, joined us Tuesday on “All...
indyschild.com
5 Indiana Farm Stays – Spend the Night on a Working Farm
Looking for a farm activity that’s a little out of the ordinary? Farm stays are becoming a new trend in overnight accommodations. Spending the night on a farm is fun and educational, and it also gives your family something unique and memorable to talk about for years. Luckily, Indiana...
More than 400,000 customers lose power in Indiana, Michigan
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 400,000 customers across Michigan and Indiana lost power Monday, utilities reported, as severe thunderstorms packing winds as high as 60 mph hour raked the region. DTE Energy reported more than 231,000 customers without power, Consumers Energy reported more than 157,000 Michigan customers without service just...
AES Indiana says electric bills will increase around 12% beginning Sept. 1
The company says prices for natural gas and coal "have increased substantially over the past year" and that AES Indiana will not profit from the higher bills.
cbs4indy.com
Missing Indianapolis woman to be featured on ID show ‘Disappeared’
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman who was last seen in a YMCA parking lot in 2021 will be profiled on the latest season of Investigation Discovery’s missing person series “Disappeared.”. The season 10 premiere episode “Vanished in the Night” will focus on the disappearance of Kirsten Brueggeman,...
cbs4indy.com
How to get free Raising Cane’s for a year in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It’s coming a little later than originally expected, but Bloomington’s Raising Cane’s is set to open next week. The restaurant, originally scheduled for an Aug. 23 opening, will instead debut on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Located at 422 E. Kirkwood Ave. near Indiana University, it’s Bloomington’s first Raising Cane’s.
What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?
Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
wbiw.com
Fire destroys garage and contents
COLUMBUS – A fire early Tuesday morning destroyed a garage in downtown Columbus. According to Columbus Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 800 block of 12th Street at about 12:17 a.m. after a report of a fire behind a business. When firefighters arrived they found a detached garage...
Lafayette Square Mall closing until November 21 for renovations
Lafayette Square Mall will close for until late November after 7 p.m. on Monday as a renovation takes place. Lafayette Square Mall is set to reopen on November 21 – just in time for holiday shopping.
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the Midwest
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Traders World is one of the largest markets in the Midwest. Located in the town of Lebanon, Traders is just a short drive away from Dayton and Cincinnati. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
WISH-TV
Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.
wevv.com
Patoka Lake stocked with 54,000 hybrid striped bass
Officials with the Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife said Monday that they had completed annual striped bass and hybrid striped bass stockings. With 12 lakes stocked around the Hoosier State altogether, one body of water reaching into the Tri-State area was stocked as well. The DNR says Patoka...
Columbus named Indiana Community of the Year
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is honoring Columbus as its 2022 Cummins Community of the Year for various reasons.
WANE-TV
ISP: Crash in southwestern Indiana leaves one dead
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on State Road 63 in the southwestern part of the state Tuesday. Troopers were called to State Road 63 in the area of County Road 1075 in Sullivan County at about 10:45 a.m. There,...
WISH-TV
Companies address high levels of lead detected in Indiana water lines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High levels of lead have been detected in the water lines across parts of Indiana. Those levels have prompted health care company CareSource to join forces with a digital safety monitoring company, 120Water, in an effort to clean up the state’s water supply. “Through the...
