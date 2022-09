No. 5 Notre Dame (0-0) at No. 2 Ohio State (0-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC) Line: Ohio State by 17 1/2, according to . Series record: Ohio State leads 4-2. The Buckeyes have one of the most explosive offensive attacks in the nation. Coach Ryan Day is stressing a fast start. New Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles installed a new scheme and a salty attitude in the unit. Emotions will be running high for first-year Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman, who played linebacker at Ohio State in 2004-08 and coached at Cincinnati under Luke Fickell. There could also be some jitters for second-year Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner, who won the starting job in training camp. Notre Dame's defensive line is its strength.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO