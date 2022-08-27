Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Man drives to East Pittsburgh Sunoco for help after being shot
State police have released new information about an overnight shooting in East Pittsburgh. The victim told police four people surrounded his car on Western Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday night and opened fire on him. He then drove to a Sunoco on Lincoln Highway and sought help from the gas...
wtae.com
Penn Hills man surrenders for Pitcairn hit-and-run involving a woman and her 2-year-old son
PITCAIRN, Pa. — A Penn Hills man has turned himself in to police on charges he struck a Pitcairn woman and her child Monday morning and fled the scene. Pitcairn police Chief Scott Farally said Gregory Schifino, 32, of Anthon Drive, surrendered Wednesday afternoon for hit and run and related charges. Farally said Monroeville officers went to his house but didn't find him, then he later turned himself in.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hempfield woman charged in July crash in North Huntingdon
A Hempfield woman is accused by police of driving under the influence during a July crash in North Huntingdon that seriously injured her and another motorist, according to court papers. Melinda G. Fesh, 55, of Wendel, was arraigned Monday and is free on $5,000 unsecured bail. She is charged with...
wtae.com
Dad facing multiple charges after 5-month-old is found shaken, police say
A 29-year-old father is facing charges after police accused him of shaking his 5-month-old child. Allegheny County Police said rescue crews were called to a home at Harrison Village in McKeesport early Wednesday morning on the report an infant was not breathing. The child was taken to an area hospital...
wtae.com
Teen shot in Carrick
PITTSBURGH — A 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded across from Carrick High School this evening. Pittsburgh police said the shooting occurred about 7:20 p.m. in the 1oo block of Parkfield Street in Carrick. Zone 3 Commander John Fisher said the teen was taken to Children's Hospital in stable...
wtae.com
20-year-old man shot and killed in Mount Oliver Borough
MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. — First responders found a 20-year-old man shot in the head in Mount Oliver Borough Tuesday night, according to Allegheny County police. The victim, identified Wednesday morning as Timothy Coates, was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives remained near the intersection of Frederick and Dawes...
Pennsylvania man pleads guilty to murder in mall parking lot shooting
A man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and a firearms charge in a shooting death in the parking lot of a western Pennsylvania mall almost two years ago. Lawrence Murphy, 21, of Braddock entered the plea Monday as part of an agreement with Allegheny County prosecutors that included a recommendation for a 15- to […]
WJAC TV
DA: Johnstown man pleads guilty in botched robbery turned homicide case
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty to charges of 3rd degree murder for his role in a botched robbery turned homicide case from January of last year. Dionte Jones, 29, appeared in Cambria County court Wednesday where he entered the plea for his involvement in the shooting death of 28-year-old DaShawn Green on Jan. 18, 2021.
McKeesport man arrested for allegedly shaking his baby, severely injuring him
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A McKeesport man was arrested after allegedly shaking his baby, causing severe injuries to him. According to police paperwork, a 911 call was made around 12:27 a.m. on Aug. 31 for a 5-month-old baby boy who was not breathing at 3 Harrison Village. Police said Michael...
wtae.com
Garage collapses on cars, police searching for hit-and-run driver
CRABTREE, Pa. — The ceiling of the garage behind 44 Middle Row in Crabtree has collapsed. The walls are broken and the two cars and the items stored inside are severely damaged. Watch the report from Westmoreland County: Click the video player above. "It's all destroyed," said Luke Finlay.
wtae.com
Police looking for prisoner who walked away from jail work crew in Beaver County
ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man who walked away from a jail work crew that was mowing grass at a cemetery near Rochester Township in Beaver County. A criminal complaint says Brian Lee Colbert, 21, walked away from that crew...
2 men accused in Cranberry Township smash-and-grab scheme
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two men from out of state are accused in a series of crimes that spanned across county lines. The investigation into suspected accomplices Le Terrence Johnson, of Georgia, and Derek Washington, of Florida, began earlier this month in Cranberry Township. According to a criminal complaint...
Man charged for threatening to shoot person, DUI in Elk County
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Butler man is in jail after he was charged with threatening to shoot another man and driving while intoxicated. On Aug. 23, just before 6 p.m., state police were sent to Owls Nest Road in Highland Township for possible gunshots. According to court documents, a man called police saying […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Garfield man found guilty of killing mother of child
A Garfield man was found guilty Monday of killing the mother of his child. Jason Brown, 25, will be sentenced by Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Anthony M. Mariani on Nov. 16. Brown had a nonjury trial before Mariani last week. The judge returned his verdict on Monday, finding Brown...
wtae.com
Police consider connection between Lawrenceville and Shadyside break-ins
PITTSBURGH — Alchemy Dry Cut Lounge is one of five businesses in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood that police said were targeted between Saturday and Sunday. See surveillance video of the break-in: Watch the report above. "The front door was smashed in, and there was little bits of glass all over...
1 dead in wrong-way crash in Westmoreland County
SOUTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was killed in a crash on Route 31 in South Huntingdon Township.The two-vehicle crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Mount Pleasant Road on Tuesday. The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office said Nathan Dzimiera was driving south in the northbound lane when another person driving north in the proper lane tried to avoid Dzimiera's vehicle but the two crashed in a "T-Bone type collision."
wtae.com
Man dies in collision in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person died in a two-vehicle crash in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County, on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Mount Pleasant Road between Nichols Road and Renaissance Lane. The coroner's office said Nathan T. Dzimiera, 29, of Monessen, was pronounced...
wtae.com
Charges filed after animals are found in terrible conditions in Butler County
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Charges have been filed against two people after a search of a home in Summit Township, Butler County, uncovered 10 German Shepherds and three cats living in terrible conditions. State police said a search warrant was executed at a home on Saxonburg Road in Summit...
1-year-old child remains hospitalized after falling from window in Plum
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A baby boy from Plum Borough is still in critical condition after he fell from a second story window at his parent’s home. Neighbors tell Channel 11 that he comes from a loving family, and the parents were always outside playing with their three kids. The father is a sergeant with the Dormont Police Department.
beavercountyradio.com
19-Year-Old Shot To Death at Valley Terrace Apartments in Aliquippa
(Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa Police were called to the scene of a fatal shooting at the Valley Terrace Apartments on Superior Avenue in Aliquippa at 11:17 AM on Friday, August 26, 2022. Aliquippa Police Chief John Lane asked Pennsylvania State Police in Beaver to take over the investigation. Officials say that...
