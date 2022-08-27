PITCAIRN, Pa. — A Penn Hills man has turned himself in to police on charges he struck a Pitcairn woman and her child Monday morning and fled the scene. Pitcairn police Chief Scott Farally said Gregory Schifino, 32, of Anthon Drive, surrendered Wednesday afternoon for hit and run and related charges. Farally said Monroeville officers went to his house but didn't find him, then he later turned himself in.

