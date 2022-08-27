ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Versailles, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Man drives to East Pittsburgh Sunoco for help after being shot

State police have released new information about an overnight shooting in East Pittsburgh. The victim told police four people surrounded his car on Western Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday night and opened fire on him. He then drove to a Sunoco on Lincoln Highway and sought help from the gas...
EAST PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Penn Hills man surrenders for Pitcairn hit-and-run involving a woman and her 2-year-old son

PITCAIRN, Pa. — A Penn Hills man has turned himself in to police on charges he struck a Pitcairn woman and her child Monday morning and fled the scene. Pitcairn police Chief Scott Farally said Gregory Schifino, 32, of Anthon Drive, surrendered Wednesday afternoon for hit and run and related charges. Farally said Monroeville officers went to his house but didn't find him, then he later turned himself in.
PITCAIRN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hempfield woman charged in July crash in North Huntingdon

A Hempfield woman is accused by police of driving under the influence during a July crash in North Huntingdon that seriously injured her and another motorist, according to court papers. Melinda G. Fesh, 55, of Wendel, was arraigned Monday and is free on $5,000 unsecured bail. She is charged with...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Turtle Creek, PA
City
East Mckeesport, PA
City
North Versailles, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
North Versailles, PA
Crime & Safety
wtae.com

Teen shot in Carrick

PITTSBURGH — A 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded across from Carrick High School this evening. Pittsburgh police said the shooting occurred about 7:20 p.m. in the 1oo block of Parkfield Street in Carrick. Zone 3 Commander John Fisher said the teen was taken to Children's Hospital in stable...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

20-year-old man shot and killed in Mount Oliver Borough

MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. — First responders found a 20-year-old man shot in the head in Mount Oliver Borough Tuesday night, according to Allegheny County police. The victim, identified Wednesday morning as Timothy Coates, was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives remained near the intersection of Frederick and Dawes...
MOUNT OLIVER, PA
WJAC TV

DA: Johnstown man pleads guilty in botched robbery turned homicide case

Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty to charges of 3rd degree murder for his role in a botched robbery turned homicide case from January of last year. Dionte Jones, 29, appeared in Cambria County court Wednesday where he entered the plea for his involvement in the shooting death of 28-year-old DaShawn Green on Jan. 18, 2021.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kings And Queens#Homicide Detectives#911#Police#Violent Crime
wtae.com

Garage collapses on cars, police searching for hit-and-run driver

CRABTREE, Pa. — The ceiling of the garage behind 44 Middle Row in Crabtree has collapsed. The walls are broken and the two cars and the items stored inside are severely damaged. Watch the report from Westmoreland County: Click the video player above. "It's all destroyed," said Luke Finlay.
CRABTREE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Man charged for threatening to shoot person, DUI in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Butler man is in jail after he was charged with threatening to shoot another man and driving while intoxicated. On Aug. 23, just before 6 p.m., state police were sent to Owls Nest Road in Highland Township for possible gunshots. According to court documents, a man called police saying […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Garfield man found guilty of killing mother of child

A Garfield man was found guilty Monday of killing the mother of his child. Jason Brown, 25, will be sentenced by Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Anthony M. Mariani on Nov. 16. Brown had a nonjury trial before Mariani last week. The judge returned his verdict on Monday, finding Brown...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 dead in wrong-way crash in Westmoreland County

SOUTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was killed in a crash on Route 31 in South Huntingdon Township.The two-vehicle crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Mount Pleasant Road on Tuesday. The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office said Nathan Dzimiera was driving south in the northbound lane when another person driving north in the proper lane tried to avoid Dzimiera's vehicle but the two crashed in a "T-Bone type collision."
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

19-Year-Old Shot To Death at Valley Terrace Apartments in Aliquippa

(Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa Police were called to the scene of a fatal shooting at the Valley Terrace Apartments on Superior Avenue in Aliquippa at 11:17 AM on Friday, August 26, 2022. Aliquippa Police Chief John Lane asked Pennsylvania State Police in Beaver to take over the investigation. Officials say that...
ALIQUIPPA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy