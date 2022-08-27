Fights Erupt at Anti-Abortion Protest Outside Planned Parenthood

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday night announced that a bus carrying migrants from his state had arrived in Chicago for the first time. The Republican firebrand has already spent over $12 million sending migrants to New York City and Washington, D.C., in protest against the Biden administration’s border policies, Axios reports. “Biden’s inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities,” Abbott tweeted Wednesday night. “We’ll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov’t does its job & secures the border.” A spokesperson for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement Wednesday night that he was told around 60 migrants were en route and said that authorities would welcome the arrivals with “dignity and respect.”Read it at Axios

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO