Modesto, CA

Fights Erupt at Anti-Abortion Protest Outside Planned Parenthood

By Isabel Rupp
 4 days ago
Carlos Barria/Reuters

Fights erupted Saturday during an anti-abortion protest outside a Planned Parenthood in Modesto, California. Several people were detained after pro-choice counter-protesters confronted Straight Pride, an anti-abortion group with links to the alt-right. The annual Straight Pride rally was scheduled to start at 11 a.m., and by around 11:20 a.m., Modesto police declared an “unlawful assembly” and told demonstrators to disperse. A shrub was lit on fire and people were fighting, a police spokesperson said. Law enforcement used pepper ball guns and tactical riot gear to disperse the crowd.

iknowtruthismine
4d ago

As the Bible-fascists continue their effort to try to hold a figurative gun to the heads of women to unconstitutionally force them into unwanted parenthood, counter demonstrations cannot help but get more violent.

