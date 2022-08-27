Locals assisting in Artemis Mission I launch

The Challenger Learning Center is preparing for a watch party to show support for Artemis Mission I.

They're launching a rocket to carry humans on an un-crewed test flight around the moon.

This is the biggest step in the agency's Artemis program in hopes of returning astronauts to space.

"The reason that we watch all these launches right their inspiring. This one is especially this is the first time that we'll be going back to the mood," Alan Hanstein, the Director with Challenger Learning Center said.

Hundreds of people across the nation had a hand in this project to make this mission possible.

In Tallahassee, Florida A&M University added to the Artemis project.

Main Line Information Systems, another local company contributed by providing some of the computers to NASA for this project.

"What the computer systems do, all of the dell products are smaller machines, and they do development and looking at data, looking at data," Russell Patten with Mainline Information Systems said. "They are taking in scads of data constantly with the main thing an eye on safety and making sure that everything looks the way it's supposed to look because if it doesn't look the way it's supposed to look, they could kill the launch and schedule for another day."

This launch is bringing people in the community together and the challenger learning center is making that possible.

Monday, doors will open at 8 a.m. at the Challenger Learning Center, located at 200 South Duval Street to give a front row seat to history.