A Craighead County Sheriff’s Department deputy is being hailed a hero after saving the life of a man during a medical crisis over the weekend. On Saturday, August 27, deputies responded to an individual with a self inflicted wound to his arm, the sheriff’s office reported. Deputy Aaron Chadwick was first on scene. Authorities say he was able to get the weapon away from the individual and apply life saving medical aid.

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO