Kait 8
Blood Drive scheduled for Wednesday in Pocahontas
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The American Red Cross is hosting a Blood Drive in Pocahontas Wednesday. The drive will be held at the Black River Technical College from 9:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m. on August 31. To schedule an appointment you can visit redcrossblood.org.
Suspect dies in hospital after police K9 bite
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reviewing the death of a suspect after he was arrested by Kennett police officers. In a news release, Kennett Assistant Chief of Police Joe D. Stewart said police were arresting Derrick J. Harrell, 59, of Kennett, late Tuesday for several outstanding felony warrants.
Future sports complex brings traffic concerns
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the announcement of a location for a new sports complex comes some local residents who are a little hesitant about what their streets might look like. At a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission announced the location for its sports...
Mississippi County school implementing new safety feature
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -A Northeast Arkansas school is adding a new safety feature to its high school campus. Starting Thursday, Sept. 1, anyone entering Blytheville High School will have to go through a metal detector to get into the building. Officials with the Blytheville School District said this is to...
neareport.com
Police investigate shooting early Saturday in Jonesboro
A shooting incident early Saturday in Jonesboro sent officers responding and investigating the area for leads. Two reports were made related to the incident. Officers were dispatched at about 3:40 AM Saturday to the 4000-block of Gabriel Court over a shots fired call. Numerous officers responded. The police report states that a suspect shot at a victim – but makes no mention of injuries. The crime, a felony aggravated assault, was still under investigation Monday morning.
2 dead in multi-vehicle crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people died early Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 3:40 a.m., Aug. 29 on I-555 southbound, south of Nestle Road. According to a preliminary crash report, an unidentified victim in a 2021 Dodge Charger was driving north...
Possible solution to late and lost mail in northeast Arkansas
BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A mailing center in Craighead County may be undergoing big changes to improve services. According to a document from the United States Postal Service, Jonesboro is listed as one of the sites that may be converted into a Sorting and Delivery Center. In 2012 the mail...
kasu.org
Jonesboro officer Vincent Parks did 'activity' prior to collapsing, says state officials
State officials have reversed their initial statement concerning Jonesboro Police officer Vincent Parks who died after training at an Arkansas police academy on July 17. J.R. Hakins is the new director of the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training. Hakins told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Aug. 26 that Parks may have engaged in "some activity" before his training at the academy at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.
M 2.3 earthquake recorded near state line
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Wednesday evening just south of the Arkansas-Missouri and Arkansas-Tennessee borders. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31. According to the USGS, it was located 2 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Dell in Mississippi County.
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down interstate
BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Parts of Interstate 5-55, north of Bay, are shut down following a multiple-vehicle crash. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, one vehicle caught fire due to the crash. No injuries have been reported so far. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area until further...
Craighead County school lane closure
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) -A Brookland school will be temporarily closing a lane of traffic. On Aug. 29 Brookland Elementary school will start construction on the inside lane of the car line from the Pre-K entrance to the retention pond. According to the media release from Brookland Elementary school, the lane...
Randolph County medical facility breaks ground
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction will soon begin on a new medical facility in Randolph County. First Choice Health Care broke ground on Monday afternoon on a new seven-million-dollar facility in Pocahontas. The new facility will add nearly 10,000 square feet of additional space to offer behavioral and physical healthcare.
neareport.com
Craighead deputy saves man after self-inflicted gunshot wound
A Craighead County Sheriff’s Department deputy is being hailed a hero after saving the life of a man during a medical crisis over the weekend. On Saturday, August 27, deputies responded to an individual with a self inflicted wound to his arm, the sheriff’s office reported. Deputy Aaron Chadwick was first on scene. Authorities say he was able to get the weapon away from the individual and apply life saving medical aid.
Land donation resolution moves to full council
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A special project in Northeast Arkansas is a step closer to getting approval. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Jonesboro Public Services Council Committee moved a resolution to the full council, in which the city would accept a land donation of about 24 acres in memory of Beatrice Lynch Sloan.
KATV
Arkansas man arrested in stabbing death of wife
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 57-year-old Marked Tree man was arrested in the stabbing death of his wife, our content partner Region 8 News reported. The stabbing occurred on the corner of Gary and Pecan Street around 8:50 p.m. Monday, said Marked Tree Police Chief Chris Madden. It was...
Husband arrested in Monday stabbing
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) – A Marked Tree man was arrested in the stabbing death of his wife. Marked Tree Police Chief Chris Madden said the stabbing happened on the corner of Pecan and Gary Street around 8:50 p.m., Monday, Aug. 29. It was confirmed 57-year-old Mike Clancy Crockett...
Man arrested for giving child meth and raping them
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A 51-year-old man was arrested after police said he gave a child meth and raped them. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Jonesboro police arrested Lee Edward Wille on a bench warrant for rape, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and introducing a controlled substance into another’s body.
Hospital gifts area schools technology to save lives
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A lifesaving tool gifted to area schools has the goal of making sure everyone is prepared in the case of a medical emergency. NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital donated three AEDs to Valley View, Westside, and Nettleton School Districts as part of their charitable foundation. These are...
Sept. 1: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Lower humidity has been the show’s star during the mornings and evenings. Our afternoons are still a little warm. More sunshine and low humidity for today. This is as good as it’s going...
4-year-old boy at center of Arkansas Amber Alert found safe, officials say
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Law enforcement in Arkansas had issued an Amber Alert for a child whose mother had allegedly threatened to harm the child. The West Memphis Police Department (WMPD) issued an Amber Alert for 4-year-old Caleb Johnson sometime Monday afternoon, a release said. A spokesperson for the...
