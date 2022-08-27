ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Astros rumors: Houston could be in for major upgrade after Michael Conforto offer

The Houston Astros reportedly made an offer to free agent outfielder and former New York Met Michael Conforto. One of the big free agent names that is still on the open market is former New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto. During an offseason workout, Conforto injured his shoulder, and subsequently underwent surgery. For Conforto to play in the postseason, he will have to sign with a team on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Packers: 3 most shocking 53-man roster cuts

The Green Bay Packers made some trims to get their roster down to the requisite 53 on Tuesday. Here are the most shocking cuts. Cut day is here in the NFL, and the Green Bay Packers along with the 31 other NFL teams need to trim their roster to 53 total players. As such, as much as the Packers would love to keep everyone, some gotta go.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
FanSided

3 Most shocking Atlanta Falcons roster decisions

The Atlanta Falcons locked in their first 53-man roster on Tuesday making several surprising decisions setting the team up to start the season. At quarterback, the Falcons made the predictable decision of starting the season with Marcus Mariota as the starter and rookie Desmond Ridder as his backup. Feleipe Franks...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Russell Wilson contract extension is disgraceful look for Browns

The Cleveland Browns guaranteed Deshaun Watson’s contract, a decision that looks worse and worse with every new quarterback contract signed around the NFL. The Denver Broncos signed Russell Wilson to a five-year extension with $165 million in guaranteed money. The total deal is worth $245 million. Wilson now has...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

3 bold predictions for Patriots 2022 season

The New England Patriots are looking to bounce back this season, but do they have the pieces or mindset needed to do so?. The New England Patriots made it to the postseason last year after missing it in 2020 for just the third time in the last two decades. It ended a streak of 11 straight appearances in the NFL’s epilogue.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Frost
Person
Brian Jordan
FanSided

College football power rankings: Top 10 running backs for the 2022 season

The 2022 college football season has finally arrived. Here are the top 10 running backs in the nation entering the campaign. The most wonderful time of the year has arrived for sports fans. It is football season, which means that your weekends will be dominated by countless games available to you on your television or streaming devices. But on Saturdays, there will be college football on all day.
ROBINSON, TX
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers roster cuts tracker: 53-man roster moves (UPDATED)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have some tough decisions to make on roster cut day, as Mike Tomlin and Co. look to trim their group down to 53 players. The Steelers quarterback competition has taken home most of the headlines during training camp, and for good reason. Mitch Trubisky seems the likely winner given he was the team’s biggest free-agent signing, while Kenny Pickett will back him up as Pittsburgh’s first-round draft pick.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Russell Wilson extension has Twitter reaction going crazy

The Denver Broncos have signed quarterback Russell Wilson to a five-year, $245 million extension, and Twitter is losing its mind. Russell Wilson is going to be with the Denver Broncos for a long time. On Thursday morning, news broke of Wilson inking a five-year, $245 million extension with $165 million...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascot#The St Louis Cardinals#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Freddie Falcon#Sexy Rexy#The Atlanta Falcons#Atl#Coach
FanSided

Central Michigan vs. Oklahoma State Prediction: The Defense is There, but Does the Big 12 Have Enough Offense?

There is so much change in the Big 12 right now and Oklahoma State is getting left out in the cold. We are barrelling towards a Power 2 in college sports with the Big 10 (better known as Fox Sports Conference) and the SEC (or BIG ESPN). Oklahoma State might be the best program that will be left out. Sure the ACC has to figure a way out of their TV deal, but you know Clemson and Florida State will get a seat at the table. Oklahoma State will have to prove themselves to be a legitimate title contender to fight their way out of the Big 12 or to stabilize the conference that is on life support.
STILLWATER, OK
FanSided

FanSided

279K+
Followers
528K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy