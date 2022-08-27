There is so much change in the Big 12 right now and Oklahoma State is getting left out in the cold. We are barrelling towards a Power 2 in college sports with the Big 10 (better known as Fox Sports Conference) and the SEC (or BIG ESPN). Oklahoma State might be the best program that will be left out. Sure the ACC has to figure a way out of their TV deal, but you know Clemson and Florida State will get a seat at the table. Oklahoma State will have to prove themselves to be a legitimate title contender to fight their way out of the Big 12 or to stabilize the conference that is on life support.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 46 MINUTES AGO