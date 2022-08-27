Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises 6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Walmart Re-Opening Called “Problematic” Due to FireJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Related
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros rumors: Houston could be in for major upgrade after Michael Conforto offer
The Houston Astros reportedly made an offer to free agent outfielder and former New York Met Michael Conforto. One of the big free agent names that is still on the open market is former New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto. During an offseason workout, Conforto injured his shoulder, and subsequently underwent surgery. For Conforto to play in the postseason, he will have to sign with a team on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Packers: 3 most shocking 53-man roster cuts
The Green Bay Packers made some trims to get their roster down to the requisite 53 on Tuesday. Here are the most shocking cuts. Cut day is here in the NFL, and the Green Bay Packers along with the 31 other NFL teams need to trim their roster to 53 total players. As such, as much as the Packers would love to keep everyone, some gotta go.
Vikings: Kellen Mond claimed by the one true quarterback graveyard
The Cleveland Browns — formerly known as the place quarterbacks go to die — has claimed former Vikings signal-caller Kellen Mond. Cleveland needs quarterback depth, so Mond makes a lot of sense as an emergency option. While the Texas A&M product was a target to eventually end up...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Most shocking Atlanta Falcons roster decisions
The Atlanta Falcons locked in their first 53-man roster on Tuesday making several surprising decisions setting the team up to start the season. At quarterback, the Falcons made the predictable decision of starting the season with Marcus Mariota as the starter and rookie Desmond Ridder as his backup. Feleipe Franks...
Russell Wilson contract extension is disgraceful look for Browns
The Cleveland Browns guaranteed Deshaun Watson’s contract, a decision that looks worse and worse with every new quarterback contract signed around the NFL. The Denver Broncos signed Russell Wilson to a five-year extension with $165 million in guaranteed money. The total deal is worth $245 million. Wilson now has...
3 bold predictions for Patriots 2022 season
The New England Patriots are looking to bounce back this season, but do they have the pieces or mindset needed to do so?. The New England Patriots made it to the postseason last year after missing it in 2020 for just the third time in the last two decades. It ended a streak of 11 straight appearances in the NFL’s epilogue.
Aaron Boone defending Isiah Kiner-Falefa after backbreaking error must be final straw
Remember how some New York Yankees fans thought others were “taking it too far” by saying the 2021 team was “back” to ruin this special 2022 season? Well, if you doubted that take then, perhaps manager Aaron Boone can be the final piece of evidence to convince you that this reverse metamorphosis is as real as it can possibly be.
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
College football power rankings: Top 10 running backs for the 2022 season
The 2022 college football season has finally arrived. Here are the top 10 running backs in the nation entering the campaign. The most wonderful time of the year has arrived for sports fans. It is football season, which means that your weekends will be dominated by countless games available to you on your television or streaming devices. But on Saturdays, there will be college football on all day.
Pittsburgh Steelers roster cuts tracker: 53-man roster moves (UPDATED)
The Pittsburgh Steelers have some tough decisions to make on roster cut day, as Mike Tomlin and Co. look to trim their group down to 53 players. The Steelers quarterback competition has taken home most of the headlines during training camp, and for good reason. Mitch Trubisky seems the likely winner given he was the team’s biggest free-agent signing, while Kenny Pickett will back him up as Pittsburgh’s first-round draft pick.
Russell Wilson extension has Twitter reaction going crazy
The Denver Broncos have signed quarterback Russell Wilson to a five-year, $245 million extension, and Twitter is losing its mind. Russell Wilson is going to be with the Denver Broncos for a long time. On Thursday morning, news broke of Wilson inking a five-year, $245 million extension with $165 million...
MLB Weather Report for Thursday, September 1 (What's the Forecast for Every MLB Team and Matchup Today?)
We have a great slate of baseball waiting for us today. Part of it is the fact the games are set up to be very compelling, but the other reason is the weather is predicted to be fantastic in every game. It's clear skies and sunshine tonight, setting the stage for the actual baseball to shine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Prediction: Can Pat Narduzzi Win Without Kenny Pickett?
West Virginia makes the trip up 79 from Morgantown to Pittsburgh to renew one of the most fun rivalries in College Football. Chants of "13-9" are certain to rain down on the 2022 edition of the Mountaineers; many of which were only six or seven years old when Pitt spoiled WVU’s national championship hopes.
Former All-Star pitcher Carlos Martinez gets 85-game suspension for violating MLB violence policy
Carlos Martinez, a free agent who played nine seasons for the St. Louis Cardinals, suspended for violating MLB's domestic violence policy.
MLB・
Central Michigan vs. Oklahoma State Prediction: The Defense is There, but Does the Big 12 Have Enough Offense?
There is so much change in the Big 12 right now and Oklahoma State is getting left out in the cold. We are barrelling towards a Power 2 in college sports with the Big 10 (better known as Fox Sports Conference) and the SEC (or BIG ESPN). Oklahoma State might be the best program that will be left out. Sure the ACC has to figure a way out of their TV deal, but you know Clemson and Florida State will get a seat at the table. Oklahoma State will have to prove themselves to be a legitimate title contender to fight their way out of the Big 12 or to stabilize the conference that is on life support.
FanSided
279K+
Followers
528K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0