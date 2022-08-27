Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
Fannin County and Bonham in talks about old county jail site
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Bonham and Fannin County are discussing the site of the old county jail at the corner of Sam Rayburn Drive and Chestnut Street. The city is exploring options about how to best use spaces around downtown as part of the city's master revitalization plan.
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 31, 2022
JONES, GARY WAYNE – BS/POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G. HARRISON, CAMERON ISAIAH – FTA/POSS MARIJ <2OZ; FTA/UNL CARRYING WEAPON. MAULDIN, JASON LANE – AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ. SQUIRES, COURTNEY LEIGH – JN/POSS CS PG 3 < 28G. DINGLER, JEFFREY CLAYTON – BS/UNL CARRYING WEAPO...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
A Sulphur Springs man turned himself in at the Hopkins County Jail after learning he had a warrant for violation of probation. Zachary Van Nguyen, 27 years old, had been on probation for Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity. It was reportedly the third time he had violated his probation. Hopkins...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News — Aug. 29, 2022
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Sulphur Springs, Texas, August 29, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. Mobile Athletic Training Room and Wildcat Tailgate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chamber Connection: Have Conversations With CASA Aug. 31, Final Day To Enter Photo Contest
If you have cooked stew in the past or want to for the first time, now is the time to register for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, presented by Alliance Bank. The Stew Festival is Saturday, Oct. 22, with Friday night activities, hosted by Bob Evans Foods, will be going on the night before at Buford Park.
Downtown board gives thumbs up for Thai restaurant
The Sulphur Springs Downtown Revitalization Board (DRB) yesterday approved a sign request for a new Thai restaurant downtown, among other items of business. After opening the meeting at 12:01 p.m. on August 30, the group unanimously approved the previous month’s meeting minutes. The board then considered and unanimously approved...
ketr.org
Hunt County drops property tax rate to mitigate rising property values
In Hunt County, the rate of property taxes will be going down for the fifth consecutive year. The move was made to mitigate the effect of rapidly rising property values across the region. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the new rate is about 36 cents per $100 of appraised value. That’s down from last year’s rate of about 43 cents. The rate reflects a “no new revenue” plan by county commissioners, who are seeking to bring in roughly the same amount of tax revenue as was collected last year. The vote was unanimous.
Obituary – Grant Bible
A funeral service for Edward Grant Bible, age 98, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at League Street Church of Christ with Buddy Wiggins and Ronald Owens officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Steven Drachenberg, Mark Griffin, Gordon Bench, Kevin Wilkes, Tommy Panter, David Brock, Todd Kammerdiener and Ronald Owens serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Edward Grant Bible, a wonderful husband, father, grandpa, great grandpa, and friend, departed this life August 30, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
ketr.org
Hunt County Commissioners advance new criminal justice center proposal
Greenville, the Hunt County Commissioners Court is working on a future referendum on the building a new county jail and sheriff’s office. The Greenville Herald-Banner reports that commissioners voted unanimously at their last meeting to approve a letter of proposal for architectural and engineering firms to design the job. County Judge Bobby Stovall told the Herald-Banner that commissioners have a steering committee working on the specifics of the proposed project.
Cooking Well With Diabetes Focuses On Food Choices, Healthy Food Preparation
By Johanna Hicks, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Family and Community Health in Hopkins County, [email protected]. Diabetes continues to be a problem in Hopkins County. According to Countyhealthrankings.org, 12% of Hopkins County adults over the age of 18 have been diagnosed with diabetes. The good news is that diabetes can be managed with some diligence. And more good news is that the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension – Hopkins County office, will be offering the 4-session “Cooking Well with Diabetes” series. A little-known fact is that I served on a revision team for the curriculum which garnered national honors at the National Health Outreach conference in Kansas City in May. (See related story by clicking here!)
countylinemagazine.com
First Monday Trade Days
For more than 150 years, shoppers from across Northeast Texas and beyond have been coming to the Original First Monday Trade Days in Canton. In the early days, they travelled to Canton to trade horses, livestock, dogs, tools and farm equipment, and to sell homemade items and produce. More than a century later, antiques and collectibles, furniture and home decor, arts and crafts, jewelry and vintage clothing are among the more sought-after items.
easttexasradio.com
Lamar County COVID Update
The Paris–Lamar County Health District’s latest report on COVID shows one new fatality from the virus. There are currently 215 active cases in the county, with 25 positive PCR tests and 65 positive Antigen tests. There were no positive antibody tests.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXII.com
Fannin Co. man found guilty of multiple East Texas bank robberies
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Leonard man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston Tuesday. Kevin Long, 30, pleaded guilty to bank robbery before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine A. Nowak on August 29, 2022. According to the attorney’s office, information...
ketk.com
Quitman Hospital, LLC in Quitman needs a food service representative
Food Service Representative, Dietary, Starlight Cafe, Quitman, PRN. Prepares and serves meals to hospital patients. Provides simple assistance if needed and meets other patient food service requests and needs. Delivers patient trays following the customer service standards outlined in the Food Service Policy Manual. Serves as a liaison between patients,...
Flag Flying Parade Planned For Sept. 11
A “Flag Flying Parade” is planned for Sept. 11, 2022, in Sulphur Springs by a local group called Freedom Flyers. All are encouraged to show their patriotism by turning out along a designated parade route with flags starting at 4 p.m., with a flag parade slated to begin at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, according to Mark Maddox, president for the local group.
Open House Was Held at the Sulphur Springs Paris Junior College Campus
Cason Cowden attended open house at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus with his mom, Stephanie, center, and collected the robotic car and equipment he used when he participated in the recent robotics camp held at the campus. Helping him gather up his equipment was office manager Dana Smock, right. Paris...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
easttexasradio.com
Aspire Church Resale Shop in Paris
The Aspire Church resale shop will be REOPENING Tuesday September the 6th at 10am. They are now at a new location,514 Graham Street in Paris. Shop hours are Tuesday and Thursdays from 10am-1pm.
easttexasradio.com
Arrests Made In Titus County Felony Copper Thefts
From Titus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page- Approximately two months ago, Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators received information of suspicious activities occurring on Luminant property around the Winfield South Mine near Winfield. Employees had discovered that someone had cut a perimeter fence after numerous repairs. Investigators agreed to look...
Judge Issues Response To Dike Incorporation Election Request
Additional Documentation Requested For Verification Of Petition Requirements. Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom this week, in a letter, responded to the petition calling for a Dike incorporation election, requested additional documentation for verification of petition requirements. The judge indicated the letter, addressed to Kirk Reams who presented the petition Aug....
KXII.com
Missing boy found safe in Grayson County
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - Authorities are searching for a missing 6-year-old boy. Deputies and other law enforcement agencies are in the area of the 200 block of Burkhalter Road, outside of Whitewright, south of Pilot Grove, looking for the missing juvenile. Grayson County Sheriff’s said Titan Henderson is 38 inches...
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0