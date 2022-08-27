By Johanna Hicks, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Family and Community Health in Hopkins County, [email protected]. Diabetes continues to be a problem in Hopkins County. According to Countyhealthrankings.org, 12% of Hopkins County adults over the age of 18 have been diagnosed with diabetes. The good news is that diabetes can be managed with some diligence. And more good news is that the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension – Hopkins County office, will be offering the 4-session “Cooking Well with Diabetes” series. A little-known fact is that I served on a revision team for the curriculum which garnered national honors at the National Health Outreach conference in Kansas City in May. (See related story by clicking here!)

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO