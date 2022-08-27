CEO of Company Behind Avalanche Says Capital Sitting on the Sidelines Waiting To Jump Into Crypto – Here’s Why

Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Nearly Half of US Crypto Holders Say Their Investments Have Performed Worse Than Expected: New Study
Close to half of US adults who have ever dabbled in crypto assets say they are disappointed in their investments following the market downturn, according to a Pew Research Center study. The new study finds that 46% of US adults who have used, traded or invested in crypto assets feel...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried Says FTX Crypto Platform Has No Plans To Acquire Rival Exchange Huobi
FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried says his firm has no plans to acquire Seychelles-based crypto exchange platform Huobi. Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Huobi founder Leon Li was in talks with investors to sell his roughly 60% stake in the company. Anonymous sources “familiar with the matter” told Bloomberg...
dailyhodl.com
Over Half of All Daily Bitcoin Trading Volume on Crypto Exchanges Are Bogus, According to New Forbes Study
The majority of Bitcoin daily trading volume on exchanges is fake, according to a new report from Forbes. Forbes examined 157 crypto exchanges around the world and concluded that more than half of the exchanges’ reported Bitcoin (BTC) trading volume “is likely to be fake or non-economic.”. Trading...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) About To Witness Huge Correction As Fed Stays Hawkish
Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen says that Ethereum (ETH) is likely facing a dramatic correction in the coming months as the Federal Reserve continues to hint at tighter monetary policy. Cowen tells his 693,000 Twitter followers that he sees Ethereum working its way towards the logarithmic regression band. According to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $102,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Heading
A crypto whale just transferred 64,000 Ethereum (ETH) worth over a hundred million dollars to an unknown wallet. According to blockchain tracking platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed crypto holder transferred $102,134,766 worth of ETH to an unknown address that still holds the transferred assets at time of writing. Ethereum network...
dailyhodl.com
Solana (SOL) vs. Ethereum: Analyst Pits ETH Against One of Its Biggest Competitors
A popular crypto analyst is examining how one upstart blockchain designed for scalability compares to the leading smart contract platform. In a new video, the anonymous host of InvestAnswers provides his 444,000 YouTube subscribers with a detailed analysis comparing Ethereum (ETH) with rival Solana (SOL). The host first considers technical...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Strategist Predicts Rallies for Ethereum (ETH), Fantom (FTM) and Two Additional Altcoins
A popular analyst is digging into the charts to provide updated price targets for Ethereum (ETH) and a trio of crypto assets. Michaël van de Poppe first tells his 624,300 Twitter followers that Ethereum’s price keeps rising even as funding rates dry up in advance of the project’s mid-September transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS) one.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Ethereum Alert, Says ETH Rally Different From March 2021 Bull Run
A popular crypto strategist is issuing an alert to Ethereum traders, saying ETH’s recent rally is not the same as last year’s bull run. Pseudonymous analyst Rekt tells his 327,800 Twitter followers that while Ethereum managed to stay above support at $1,500, he believes ETH will likely resume its downtrend after a bounce.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Corrections for Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX) and Cosmos (ATOM) – Here Are His Targets
A popular crypto strategist known for his timely altcoin calls warns that a trio of digital assets could see more pullbacks. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 181,900 Twitter followers that smart contract platform Solana (SOL) is likely headed to revisit its range low of $25. “I think a run...
dailyhodl.com
Robot Known for Outperforming Crypto Markets Shifts Into New Gear As Bitcoin Tests $20,000
A trading robot that’s earned a reputation for outperforming the markets is revealing its newest portfolio allocations as most cryptocurrencies seek to recover from an overall downtrend. Each week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys in order to compile algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus....
dailyhodl.com
Half a Billion XRP Worth Over $161,000,000 Leaves Crypto Exchange Kraken: On-Chain Data
On-chain data reveals that an XRP whale transferred more than $160 million worth of XRP from a top crypto exchange. According to blockchain tracker Whale Alert, XRP valued at approximately $161.2 million was moved from crypto exchange Kraken to an unknown wallet. “500,000,000 XRP (161,221,368 USD) transferred from Kraken to...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What’s Next for Dogecoin, Polygon, Chiliz and Two Ethereum Rivals, According to Top Crypto Trader
A popular crypto analyst is providing the forecast for a handful of crypto assets as the markets try to stabilize after a rocky week of trading. In a new strategy session, the pseudonymous Altcoin Sherpa says that Dogecoin (DOGE) actually lags behind fellow dog-themed meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) in terms of user popularity.
dailyhodl.com
Top Smart Contract Platform Ethereum (ETH) Could Dip Below $1,000 Before The Merge: Bloomberg
The second-largest crypto asset by market cap faces bearish momentum ahead of its much-anticipated upgrade, according to a new report by Bloomberg. The report says that based on technical analysis, Ethereum (ETH) could fall by over 30% from its current levels ahead of its transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS) one.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Flashing Historically Bullish Signal Amid Gloomy Trader Sentiment: Analytics Firm
Top smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) is flashing a potentially bullish signal amid the current bear market, according to crypto analytics firm Santiment. The market intelligence platform notes that traders are shorting Ethereum at the highest rate seen since June of last year. The firm says price upswings have historically...
dailyhodl.com
Popular Analyst Justin Bennett Says Latest Crypto Bump Is a Bull Trap – Here’s Why
A closely followed crypto analyst is warning investors to avoid getting overly excited after the markets bounced off a flash crash during the weekend. In a series of posts, Justin Bennett tells his 107,100 Twitter followers that he expects crypto prices will continue to fall, noting that the recent recovery could be a bull trap which lures investors into falsely believing that an extended rally has begun.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s How Digital Assets Could Dip Even Further Than Bear Market Lows, According to Top Crypto Analyst
Popular crypto analyst Nicholas Merten says that the price of digital assets will slide even further following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s latest speech on the economy. Amid the current downturn, Powell told central bankers on Friday that the Fed will get inflation under control by raising interest rates...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analytics Firm Says Bitcoin (BTC) Hodlers’ Resolve Remains Rock Solid – But There’s a Catch
Blockchain analytics platform Glassnode says that the faith of the long-term Bitcoin (BTC) investors remains unshaken. Glassnode says that it is keeping a close watch on the Dormancy metric, which tracks the average age per unit of BTC moved. According to the analytics firm, low dormancy values means the coins...
dailyhodl.com
XDC Trading Is Now Available on the Kinesis Exchange
Kinesis, the world’s leading gold and silver based monetary system, has listed the XDC coin on the Kinesis Exchange. XDC will be tradeable against eight fiat pairs, including USD, GBP and EUR, alongside Kinesis’ native gold and silver based stable coins, KAU and KAG. Users can instantly trade...
dailyhodl.com
Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins Jump After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support
Leading US crypto exchange Coinbase is officially rolling out trading services for two digital assets that were recently added to its listing roadmap. In a new announcement, Coinbase says that Aurora (AURORA) will be available accompanied by the “Experimental” label, which the exchange applies to “assets that are either new to our platform or have relatively low trading volume compared to our broader crypto marketplace.”
Comments / 0