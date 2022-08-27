Read full article on original website
International monitors inspect nuclear power plant on front line of war in Ukraine
International Atomic Energy Agency monitors hope to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. The plant is caught on the southern front line of Russia's war in Ukraine, sparking fears of a nuclear disaster. Debora Patta reports.
U.N. inspectors arrive at Russian-occupied nuclear plant after delay due to fresh shelling
Kyiv — A convoy of inspectors from the United Nations nuclear watchdog agency arrived Thursday at a huge nuclear plant on the front lines of the war in Ukraine, but the Russian forces who control the sprawling compound have threatened to restrict the team's access, and ongoing fighting in the area threw up an early hurdle.
As Russia turns off the gas, can Germany and its EU neighbors stay warm this winter?
Berlin — Russia stopped delivering gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline (NS1) that supplies much of western Europe on Wednesday, claiming the two-day shutoff was necessary for maintenance work. But the move will pile pressure on the continent's largest economy as it prepares for a winter of energy rationing that could squeeze households and German industry.
Ukrainians endure abuse, forced transfer to Russia at filtration camps, report finds
Russian interrogators threatened to put a bullet in a 58-year-old Ukrainian pensioner's head and bury him where no one would find him if he didn't give them $5,000, according to a report released Thursday by Human Rights Watch. "Then one man came in with a rifle and threatened to cut...
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
Putin walks awkwardly as he lays flowers on Mikhail Gorbachev’s open casket after denying ex-Soviet leader state funeral
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk awkwardly as he laid flowers at the open casket of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, sparking fresh health concerns. The first and last president of the USSR, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Today, Putin made a rare public...
U.S. to discontinue quick humanitarian entry for Afghans and focus on permanent resettlement programs
The Biden administration next month will discontinue the use of a humanitarian process known as parole to admit at-risk Afghans and will instead focus on resettling certain Afghan evacuees who qualify for immigration programs that provide permanent legal status, a senior U.S. official said. Starting on Oct. 1, the U.S....
