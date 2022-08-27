Read full article on original website
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances and cooler weather continues this week
A low pressure system to our east will continue to pump moisture into our area, keeping widespread rain chances in El Paso this week. The increase in cloud cover is expected to keep afternoon highs in the low 80s this week. A high pressure system will try to take over,...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Rain chances pick up this afternoon
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday! Expect those rain chances to pick up this afternoon.💧💧💧. Well we had a very hot and humid day in the Borderland yesterday, as for today expect those temperatures to drop to the 80s, we were even in the upper 60s this morning!
cbs4local.com
El Paso Lower Valley residents feared train accident would happen
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — People living in the neighborhood where a Union Pacific freight train derailed told KFOX14 they always feared of a train accident happening. Monday night the train's rail car crashed into a home's backyard at 7746 Barton Street. Larry Martes, whose lived in the area...
Recent rainwater floods El Paso park, residents concerned about mosquitoes
EL PASO, Texas -- The recent monsoon rain has led to a problem that neighbors of Redstone village park are calling pesky. Neighbors say the park has been acting as a retention pond. With the standing water comes more mosquitoes. They say, however, this is not new problem water has been collecting there for many years. What The post Recent rainwater floods El Paso park, residents concerned about mosquitoes appeared first on KVIA.
Nothing Bundt Cakes Gives Away 250 Bundt Cakes in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The baking business Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating their 25th birthday giving away more than 110,000 Confetti Bundtlets across North America on Sep. 1. Nothing Bundt Cakes is doing a big giveaway at all bakeries within El Paso and across North America. The first 250 guests at each bakery on […]
Grave problem: Heavy rains cause 100 plots to sink at Fort Bliss National Cemetery
FORT BLISS, Texas — Heavy rains in western Texas are not only affecting the living. This year’s inclement weather caused nearly 100 plots at Fort Bliss National Cemetery to sink into the ground, creating gaping holes. However, sunken graves are not unusual at the cemetery, according to facility...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of August 28th through September 03
Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road. Lane closures necessary to allow crews and equipment to safely enter and exit the work zone. Monday, August 29, through Saturday, September 3. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Occasional lane...
Circle K to offer 40 cents off on ‘Fuel Day’ in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ahead of Labor day weekend customers can fuel up for the unofficial last weekend of summer and receive the deal directly at the pump. Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time during Circle K Fuel Day tomorrow Thursday, September […]
Car crashes into canal alongside Border Highway; one person injured
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A car crashed into the canal alongside the Border Highway, near the Midway exit in the Lower Valley. The initial report was made at about 12:45am on August 30, 2022. Photos from EPFD, show the late model Ford Mustang Mach-e upside-down in the canal. According to El Paso Fire dispatchers, […]
KVIA
Crash on I-10 East backing up traffic
EL PASO, Texas -- Traffic is backed up at I-10 east at Loop 375 Exit 34A due to a crash, according to El Paso Police. The clearing time is expected to be one hour. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the severity of the crash is listed as "high."
ktxs.com
DinoTracks site breaks ground at Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new site will soon be open for children and adults who want to explore fossilized dinosaur footprint. Stakeholders broke ground for a new outdoor classroom at the 211-acre DinoTracks site located at the base of Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, New Mexico.
Car catches fire in West El Paso; no injuries report in incident
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A car caught fire along Loop 375 at the Doniphan exit near Executive Center around 9 p.m. Sunday night. Firefighters quickly put out the fire, dispatch said, and there were no injuries.
Bomb scare; EPPD clears suspicious package at school and church
UPDATE: According to the Catholic diocese of El Paso, the El Paso Police department has called an all clear at the investigation site. The container’s were not dangerous and consisted of clothes and a statue of St Jude. Students are safe and school will continue their regular schedule. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The […]
First-Ever Socorro Sundays Food And Farmer’s Market Happening Labor Day Weekend
There’s a new Farmer’s Market in town, but this market will be offering a lot more than just food and merchandise. The city of Socorro is proud to introduce a new community initiative called “Socorro Sundays” at Rio Vista. Families are invited to the Rio Vista...
Enjoy The 50th Annual New Mexico Hatch Chile Fest This Weekend
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Hatch Chile Festival in New Mexico this Labor Day weekend. El Paso is a little over an hour away from the Hatch, New Mexico village where it will soon be bustling with fans who love all things chile during the 50th anniversary of the Hatch Chile Festival.
Fatal crash off 1-10 East and Hawkins closes lanes
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Sunday afternoon wreck involving a truck closed off all lanes of I-10. For an unknown reason, the Ford truck left the freeway and crashed into the Texas Oncology building on 7848 Gateway East. First responders found one person critically injured and rushed them to the hospital. The unidentified person later […]
Unresponsive infant transported to hospital in critical condition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An unresponsive six-month-old boy was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to fire dispatchers. The El Paso Fire Department was called out to the 14000 block of Honey Point in far east El Paso a little after 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. No other details were immediately […]
What to Do In and Around El Paso Labor Day Weekend
From the return of a beloved kermes to a parking lot “palooza,” the unofficial end of summer is filled with family-friendly events and outdoor festivals around the Borderland that offer something for every taste – and taste bud. Here are some fun options for those looking to...
Driver identified on Sunday’s fatal crash off of I-10 into Oncology Center
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man who drove off the freeway crashing into a rock wall on I-10 has been identified by the El Paso Police Department. According to EPPD The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the Ford F150, 58-year-old Martin Delgado Cisneros, was traveling eastbound on the I-10 when for unknown reasons, […]
rtands.com
UP conductor killed after train hits derailment device
Work done on railroad track earlier in the day on Aug. 29 may have led to a derailment that killed a Union Pacific conductor. The accident happened in the Riverside area of the Lower Valley in El Paso, Texas. Two train cars left the track and damaged a gas meter, leading to the evacuation of nearby residents. A death investigation noted work was done on a portion of the track and a derailment device was set up to protect workers from moving trains. The device was still in place at the time of the derailment, and the conductor was given clearance to work. The conductor was guiding the engineer into a rail yard when the train hit the derailment device and a railcar landed on the conductor.
