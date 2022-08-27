ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

Comments / 0

El Paso News

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Rain chances pick up this afternoon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday! Expect those rain chances to pick up this afternoon.💧💧💧. Well we had a very hot and humid day in the Borderland yesterday, as for today expect those temperatures to drop to the 80s, we were even in the upper 60s this morning!
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Lower Valley residents feared train accident would happen

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — People living in the neighborhood where a Union Pacific freight train derailed told KFOX14 they always feared of a train accident happening. Monday night the train's rail car crashed into a home's backyard at 7746 Barton Street. Larry Martes, whose lived in the area...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Recent rainwater floods El Paso park, residents concerned about mosquitoes

EL PASO, Texas -- The recent monsoon rain has led to a problem that neighbors of Redstone village park are calling pesky. Neighbors say the park has been acting as a retention pond. With the standing water comes more mosquitoes. They say, however, this is not new problem water has been collecting there for many years. What The post Recent rainwater floods El Paso park, residents concerned about mosquitoes appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
City
El Paso, TX
County
El Paso County, TX
KTSM

Nothing Bundt Cakes Gives Away 250 Bundt Cakes in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The baking business Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating their 25th birthday giving away more than 110,000 Confetti Bundtlets across North America on Sep. 1. Nothing Bundt Cakes is doing a big giveaway at all bakeries within El Paso and across North America. The first 250 guests at each bakery on […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of August 28th through September 03

Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road. Lane closures necessary to allow crews and equipment to safely enter and exit the work zone. Monday, August 29, through Saturday, September 3. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Occasional lane...
ANTHONY, TX
KTSM

Circle K to offer 40 cents off on ‘Fuel Day’ in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ahead of Labor day weekend customers can fuel up for the unofficial last weekend of summer and receive the deal directly at the pump. Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time during Circle K Fuel Day tomorrow Thursday, September […]
EL PASO, TX
#Heavy Rain
KTSM

Car crashes into canal alongside Border Highway; one person injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A car crashed into the canal alongside the Border Highway, near the Midway exit in the Lower Valley. The initial report was made at about 12:45am on August 30, 2022. Photos from EPFD, show the late model Ford Mustang Mach-e upside-down in the canal. According to El Paso Fire dispatchers, […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Crash on I-10 East backing up traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- Traffic is backed up at I-10 east at Loop 375 Exit 34A due to a crash, according to El Paso Police. The clearing time is expected to be one hour. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the severity of the crash is listed as "high."
EL PASO, TX
ktxs.com

DinoTracks site breaks ground at Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new site will soon be open for children and adults who want to explore fossilized dinosaur footprint. Stakeholders broke ground for a new outdoor classroom at the 211-acre DinoTracks site located at the base of Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, New Mexico.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KTSM

Bomb scare; EPPD clears suspicious package at school and church

UPDATE: According to the Catholic diocese of El Paso, the El Paso Police department has called an all clear at the investigation site. The container’s were not dangerous and consisted of clothes and a statue of St Jude.   Students are safe and school will continue their regular schedule. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Fatal crash off 1-10 East and Hawkins closes lanes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Sunday afternoon wreck involving a truck closed off all lanes of I-10. For an unknown reason, the Ford truck left the freeway and crashed into the Texas Oncology building on 7848 Gateway East. First responders found one person critically injured and rushed them to the hospital. The unidentified person later […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Unresponsive infant transported to hospital in critical condition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —  An unresponsive six-month-old boy was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to fire dispatchers. The El Paso Fire Department was called out to the 14000 block of Honey Point in far east El Paso a little after 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. No other details were immediately […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

What to Do In and Around El Paso Labor Day Weekend

From the return of a beloved kermes to a parking lot “palooza,” the unofficial end of summer is filled with family-friendly events and outdoor festivals around the Borderland that offer something for every taste – and taste bud. Here are some fun options for those looking to...
EL PASO, TX
rtands.com

UP conductor killed after train hits derailment device

Work done on railroad track earlier in the day on Aug. 29 may have led to a derailment that killed a Union Pacific conductor. The accident happened in the Riverside area of the Lower Valley in El Paso, Texas. Two train cars left the track and damaged a gas meter, leading to the evacuation of nearby residents. A death investigation noted work was done on a portion of the track and a derailment device was set up to protect workers from moving trains. The device was still in place at the time of the derailment, and the conductor was given clearance to work. The conductor was guiding the engineer into a rail yard when the train hit the derailment device and a railcar landed on the conductor.
EL PASO, TX

