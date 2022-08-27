Read full article on original website
Cedar Creek Fire holds at 12% containment; now up to 8,241 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — With more hot, dry, and unstable weather conditions, fire officials say fire activity may increase. The Cedar Creek Fire is now up to 8,421 acres and holds at 12% containment. Air teams will continue to maintain the fire-retardant line, located near Edith Creek, by adding water...
Crews battling wildland fire in southern Douglas County
GLENDALE, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) has initiated an aggressive attack on an estimated 3– to 5-acre wildland fire located about 7 miles north of Glendale, near Martin Creek Road. Current resources include three helicopters, one fixed wing air attack, four engines, one dozer, and a...
Local agencies urge caution after weekend brush fire at Thurston Hills Natural Area
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — On Sunday, August 28, fire officials were called to a fire at Thurston Hills Natural Area, near the Camas Crest Trail on the western side of the property. ODF and Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire and Rescue responded and put out the 0.16-acre fire within a few...
Crews knock down brush fire in Thurston Hills Natural Area
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Eugene Springfield Fire Depot. joined crews from Oregon Department of Forestry and Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire and Rescue on a small brush fire in the Thurston Hills Natural Area Sunday morning. The fire was located off the Camas Crest Trail. ODF accessed the area...
Witness says plane that crashed near Scio 'rolled like a barrel roll,' according to report
EUGENE, Ore. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report Tuesday on the deadly plane crash that happened near Scio on August 21. 78-year-old Dennis Jackson of Independence, Oregon, was killed in the crash, along with his wife, Amy Jackson. According to the report, witnesses told...
No injuries reported in brush fire behind Eugene business
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Springfield Fire crews quickly extinguished a brush fire along the railroad behind Sunbelt Rentals on West 2nd Avenue, the agency reported Monday. The fire was under control in approximately 25 minutes. There were no injuries reported.
ODOT begins construction work on Beltline to replace median barriers
EUGENE, Ore. — On August 28, the Oregon Department of Transportation began work on Beltline highway, working West from Coburg Road towards River Road. ODOT says they're replacing the existing median barrier with new 42" tall barriers. They say this project will complete many elements of prior projects they...
Upscale RV and Golf resort opens in Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Bar Run, an upscale new golf course and RV resort, has opened in Roseburg. The 18-hole course is now open to the public with the RV and Cottage accommodations becoming available September 1. “We look forward to welcoming guests from near and far to Bar Run...
Springfield offers free traffic safety signs to community
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield is offering traffic safety signs free to the community. The signs which read "Neighbors Ahead" and "Every Intersection is a Crosswalk," are a "great way to remind people driving through your neighborhood to drive slowly and safely," the city says. Residents can...
Construction begins on Eugene's Downtown Riverfront; expect road closures and detours
EUGENE, Ore. — Starting Monday, construction crews will begin building a southern access point to the Downtown Riverfront, along with a parking lot to serve for the recently opened park. The project will connect Annie Mims Lane to the intersection of 8th Avenue and Hilyard Street. Construction work will...
Fatal crash closed down Hwy. 42 for several hours Monday night
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Hwy 42 was closed for approximately 3 hours Monday night due to a fatal crash. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the vehicle versus pedestrian crash. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver, Maranatha Singleton (23) was driving a Ford...
Residents will see auditors around Springfield preparing for streetlight replacement
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield is conducting an audit of Springfield streetlights in preparation for replacing those streetlights with LED fixtures. The city says community members may see auditors working throughout the city in marked vehicles counting streetlights and recording data. This audit will verify the number of fixtures and the equipment required to complete the project.
Arson suspected in Sutherlin Bi-Mart fire
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A fire broke out Friday behind the Sutherlin Bi-Mart at around 4:00 p.m. before being put out by the Sutherlin Fire Department. Both Bi-Mart and the neighboring Shop Smart were evacuated and no one was injured. Sutherlin Police say they are investigating this as an arson.
School is starting up again and police warn drivers to pay attention to school zones
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — As back-to-school season gets underway, police want to remind drivers to be attentive and obey school zone speeds when you see the signs and the flashing lights. So, what happens if you're caught speeding in a school zone?. Matt Bohman with the Springfield Police Dept....
LTD will have different hours of operation on Labor Day
EUGENE, Ore. — On Labor Day the Lane Transit District will operate on its Sunday bus schedule. The Labor Day service hours for the LTD Customer Service Center in the Eugene station are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The districts Glenwood Administrative offices will be closed for the holiday.
King Estate donates half a ton of blueberries to Food for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. — King Estate Winery had a surplus of berries from this year's harvest. So they loaded up a thousand pounds of blueberries and donated it all to Food for Lane County, the winter said Monday morning. Now, they're headed out to food banks throughout the area. "King...
After winless season, Pleasant Hill kicks off 2022 with new leadership
PLEASANT HILL, Ore. — Week 1 of the high school football season in Oregon is just days away. We visited the Pleasant Hill Billies Tuesday, who are under new leadership in 2022. It's a slogan found across Pleasant Hill High School: “Fear the Goat.”. Unfortunately for the Billies,...
Willamette High looks to improve on last year's 2-win season
EUGENE, Ore. — For most teams throughout the Willamette Valley, the high school football season kicks off this Friday. Last season, it took the Willamette Wolverines six weeks before they managed to win a game under new head coach Kevin Leonard. But this year, they expect that to change.
Eugene Police Department directs their focus on DUII patrols as Labor Day approaches
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has once again been awarded the DUII High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) overtime grant. From August through the Labor Day holiday, EPD will have extra officers working to focus on DUII patrols. Patrols will begin August 17 and will continue through September 5.
Cottage Grove to receive $5 million from American Rescue Plan to revitalize downtown
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Cottage Grove will receive a $5 million grant funded by the American Rescue Plan to support revitalization of its downtown historic commercial district, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced Tuesday. The grant will revitalize five blocks of Main Street in Cottage Grove by installing new landscaping,...
