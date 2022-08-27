ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakridge, OR

KVAL

Cedar Creek Fire holds at 12% containment; now up to 8,241 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — With more hot, dry, and unstable weather conditions, fire officials say fire activity may increase. The Cedar Creek Fire is now up to 8,421 acres and holds at 12% containment. Air teams will continue to maintain the fire-retardant line, located near Edith Creek, by adding water...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Crews battling wildland fire in southern Douglas County

GLENDALE, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) has initiated an aggressive attack on an estimated 3– to 5-acre wildland fire located about 7 miles north of Glendale, near Martin Creek Road. Current resources include three helicopters, one fixed wing air attack, four engines, one dozer, and a...
GLENDALE, OR
KVAL

Crews knock down brush fire in Thurston Hills Natural Area

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Eugene Springfield Fire Depot. joined crews from Oregon Department of Forestry and Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire and Rescue on a small brush fire in the Thurston Hills Natural Area Sunday morning. The fire was located off the Camas Crest Trail. ODF accessed the area...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

No injuries reported in brush fire behind Eugene business

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Springfield Fire crews quickly extinguished a brush fire along the railroad behind Sunbelt Rentals on West 2nd Avenue, the agency reported Monday. The fire was under control in approximately 25 minutes. There were no injuries reported.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

ODOT begins construction work on Beltline to replace median barriers

EUGENE, Ore. — On August 28, the Oregon Department of Transportation began work on Beltline highway, working West from Coburg Road towards River Road. ODOT says they're replacing the existing median barrier with new 42" tall barriers. They say this project will complete many elements of prior projects they...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Upscale RV and Golf resort opens in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Bar Run, an upscale new golf course and RV resort, has opened in Roseburg. The 18-hole course is now open to the public with the RV and Cottage accommodations becoming available September 1. “We look forward to welcoming guests from near and far to Bar Run...
ROSEBURG, OR
City
Oakridge, OR
KVAL

Springfield offers free traffic safety signs to community

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield is offering traffic safety signs free to the community. The signs which read "Neighbors Ahead" and "Every Intersection is a Crosswalk," are a "great way to remind people driving through your neighborhood to drive slowly and safely," the city says. Residents can...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Fatal crash closed down Hwy. 42 for several hours Monday night

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Hwy 42 was closed for approximately 3 hours Monday night due to a fatal crash. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the vehicle versus pedestrian crash. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver, Maranatha Singleton (23) was driving a Ford...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Residents will see auditors around Springfield preparing for streetlight replacement

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield is conducting an audit of Springfield streetlights in preparation for replacing those streetlights with LED fixtures. The city says community members may see auditors working throughout the city in marked vehicles counting streetlights and recording data. This audit will verify the number of fixtures and the equipment required to complete the project.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Arson suspected in Sutherlin Bi-Mart fire

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A fire broke out Friday behind the Sutherlin Bi-Mart at around 4:00 p.m. before being put out by the Sutherlin Fire Department. Both Bi-Mart and the neighboring Shop Smart were evacuated and no one was injured. Sutherlin Police say they are investigating this as an arson.
SUTHERLIN, OR
KVAL

LTD will have different hours of operation on Labor Day

EUGENE, Ore. — On Labor Day the Lane Transit District will operate on its Sunday bus schedule. The Labor Day service hours for the LTD Customer Service Center in the Eugene station are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The districts Glenwood Administrative offices will be closed for the holiday.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Willamette High looks to improve on last year's 2-win season

EUGENE, Ore. — For most teams throughout the Willamette Valley, the high school football season kicks off this Friday. Last season, it took the Willamette Wolverines six weeks before they managed to win a game under new head coach Kevin Leonard. But this year, they expect that to change.
EUGENE, OR

