San Bernardino, CA

2-year-old abducted from California home, returned by police

San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Authorities on Saturday rescued a 2-year-old girl who had been taken at gunpoint by her father from her mother's Southern California home.

San Bernardino police said on Twitter that officers responded Saturday to a call by a woman who reported that her ex-boyfriend had broken into her bedroom window, dragged her across the house by her hair and beaten her before taking out a gun and threatening to kill her.

The man then took the couple's 2-year-old daughter and left, police said.

Police obtained a search warrant for a possible hiding location for the man and arrested him and returned the girl unharmed to her mother, authorities said.

The man is being held for investigation of crimes including burglary, domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

