For the second game in a row, the Cerritos College men's soccer team showed how explosive they can be on offense. Against visiting Imperial Valley College (0-1-0) on Tuesday, the Falcons took 30 shots and came away with a 4-0 non-conference win. The victory was the second in as many games for Cerritos (2-0-0), who travel north to compete in the Hartnell Tournament this weekend. They open with the host and CCCAA state finalist Panthers at 8:00 a.m. on Friday.

CERRITOS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO