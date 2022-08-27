Read full article on original website
cerritosfalcons.com
Volleyball: Early lead fades away in four-set loss
In their home opener, the Cerritos College volleyball team got off to a good start against visiting Mt. San Jacinto College on Wednesday night. The Falcons (0-2) won the first set, 25-21 against the Eagles, but dropped the next three sets, 8-25, 16-25, 12-25 and suffered the loss. The team will compete in the San Bernardino Valley Tournament this Friday.
cerritosfalcons.com
M. Soccer: Cerritos posts second straight shutout
For the second game in a row, the Cerritos College men's soccer team showed how explosive they can be on offense. Against visiting Imperial Valley College (0-1-0) on Tuesday, the Falcons took 30 shots and came away with a 4-0 non-conference win. The victory was the second in as many games for Cerritos (2-0-0), who travel north to compete in the Hartnell Tournament this weekend. They open with the host and CCCAA state finalist Panthers at 8:00 a.m. on Friday.
