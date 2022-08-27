ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers' Matt Manning falls apart in third inning of 9-3 loss to Mariners

The Detroit Tigers expected a pitching duel in Tuesday's series opener against the Seattle Mariners at Comerica Park. Instead, the result was lopsided. Right-hander Matt Manning, dominant in his past five starts, allowed seven runs and couldn't escape the third inning in the Tigers' 9-3 loss. Right-hander George Kirby, meanwhile, fired five scoreless innings for the Mariners.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Potential Seattle Mariners September 1 call ups

Major League rosters expand from 26 to 28 players on September 1. Which two players will the Seattle Mariners add?. Calling up players in September is an annual ritual. Last season, however, roster sizes were restricted to 28. It was 28 before last season, but COVID allowed teams to go beyond that, so MLB reintroduced the rule last season.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
numberfire.com

Seth Brown on Oakland bench Wednesday

Oakland Athletics first baseman/right fielder Seth Brown is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Anibal Sanchez and the Washington Nationals. Chad Pinder will replace Brown in right field and bat cleanup. Dermis Garcia will make another start on first base for Oakland. Brown started the previous five contests.
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Toro's two-run HR carries Mariners past Tigers, 5-3

DETROIT (AP) — Abraham Toro hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Wednesday night for their fifth win in six games. Toro, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, had two hits. Eugenio Suarez also hit a two-run...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Mariners play the Tigers with 1-0 series lead

Seattle Mariners (71-58, second in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (50-79, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (9-12, 3.97 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Tigers: Tyler Alexander (3-8, 4.83 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -162, Tigers +137; over/under is 8 1/2...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Ken Waldichuk, Traded for Frankie Montas, Set to Debut for A’s

One month after being traded to the Athletics, ex-Yankees prospect Ken Waldichuk is set to make his major league debut. With the calendar flipping to September and rosters expanding, Waldichuk will start for Oakland on Thursday in Washington. The A’s acquired the left-hander, along with Cooper Bowman, Luis Medina and JP Sears, on Aug. 1 in the deal that sent Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino to New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jerry Dipoto
FOX Sports

Mets' Edwin Díaz, Timmy Trumpet and “Narco” are forever linked

NEW YORK – You can't predict baseball, but this was not the way the Mets would have scripted it. Timmy Trumpet, an Australian musician and DJ, was in attendance for the series opener between the Dodgers and Mets on Tuesday night at Citi Field. The plan was for Trumpet to play Edwin Díaz's entrance song — "Narco" by Trumpet and Dutch DJ duo Blasterjaxx — live in front of 40,607 fans. That could only happen, though, if Díaz entered the game.
QUEENS, NY

