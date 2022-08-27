Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Detroit Tigers' Matt Manning falls apart in third inning of 9-3 loss to Mariners
The Detroit Tigers expected a pitching duel in Tuesday's series opener against the Seattle Mariners at Comerica Park. Instead, the result was lopsided. Right-hander Matt Manning, dominant in his past five starts, allowed seven runs and couldn't escape the third inning in the Tigers' 9-3 loss. Right-hander George Kirby, meanwhile, fired five scoreless innings for the Mariners.
Detroit Tigers mess with Abraham Toro, get the horns in 5-3 loss to Seattle Mariners
Detroit Tigers reliever Alex Lange bounced a fresh ball from his glove to pitching hand while Abraham Toro rounded third base on his way to home after lining a curveball over the right-field wall for a two-run home run in the seventh inning. "We got beat," catcher Eric Haase said....
Yardbarker
Potential Seattle Mariners September 1 call ups
Major League rosters expand from 26 to 28 players on September 1. Which two players will the Seattle Mariners add?. Calling up players in September is an annual ritual. Last season, however, roster sizes were restricted to 28. It was 28 before last season, but COVID allowed teams to go beyond that, so MLB reintroduced the rule last season.
Detroit Tigers game score vs. Seattle Mariners: Live scoring updates
Detroit Tigers (50-80) vs. Seattle Mariners (72-58) When: 1:10 p.m. Thursday. Where: Comerica Park in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Seth Brown on Oakland bench Wednesday
Oakland Athletics first baseman/right fielder Seth Brown is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Anibal Sanchez and the Washington Nationals. Chad Pinder will replace Brown in right field and bat cleanup. Dermis Garcia will make another start on first base for Oakland. Brown started the previous five contests.
FOX Sports
Toro's two-run HR carries Mariners past Tigers, 5-3
DETROIT (AP) — Abraham Toro hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Wednesday night for their fifth win in six games. Toro, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, had two hits. Eugenio Suarez also hit a two-run...
FOX Sports
Mariners play the Tigers with 1-0 series lead
Seattle Mariners (71-58, second in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (50-79, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (9-12, 3.97 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Tigers: Tyler Alexander (3-8, 4.83 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -162, Tigers +137; over/under is 8 1/2...
Yardbarker
Ken Waldichuk, Traded for Frankie Montas, Set to Debut for A’s
One month after being traded to the Athletics, ex-Yankees prospect Ken Waldichuk is set to make his major league debut. With the calendar flipping to September and rosters expanding, Waldichuk will start for Oakland on Thursday in Washington. The A’s acquired the left-hander, along with Cooper Bowman, Luis Medina and JP Sears, on Aug. 1 in the deal that sent Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino to New York.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Mets' Edwin Díaz, Timmy Trumpet and “Narco” are forever linked
NEW YORK – You can't predict baseball, but this was not the way the Mets would have scripted it. Timmy Trumpet, an Australian musician and DJ, was in attendance for the series opener between the Dodgers and Mets on Tuesday night at Citi Field. The plan was for Trumpet to play Edwin Díaz's entrance song — "Narco" by Trumpet and Dutch DJ duo Blasterjaxx — live in front of 40,607 fans. That could only happen, though, if Díaz entered the game.
Comments / 0