NEW YORK – You can't predict baseball, but this was not the way the Mets would have scripted it. Timmy Trumpet, an Australian musician and DJ, was in attendance for the series opener between the Dodgers and Mets on Tuesday night at Citi Field. The plan was for Trumpet to play Edwin Díaz's entrance song — "Narco" by Trumpet and Dutch DJ duo Blasterjaxx — live in front of 40,607 fans. That could only happen, though, if Díaz entered the game.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO