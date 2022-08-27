Read full article on original website
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today talks business over BBQ
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... The Superiorland Pickleball Club is looking for more members and additional court locations. Plus... Financial strategist/market analyst Alan Knuckman joins to talk about the impact of having a side hustle. Knuckman discusses business over barbecue. Finally, Knuckman gives tips about finding your...
WLUC
Peter White Public Library looking for donations for Halloween costume swap
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Peter White Public Library is looking to save families some money this Halloween. The library is currently accepting donations of gently used costumes and dress-up items for a costume swap. Donations can be dropped off in the lower level of the library now through...
WLUC
Escanaba murder mystery dinner show Happening Sept. 8
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A murder mystery is coming to the Delta County area next week. Players de Noc is presenting “The International Association of Mystery Solvers.” It’s a murder mystery show with dinner and will be performed at the Island Resort and Casino. The show is...
WLUC
18th annual Blues Festival returning to Marquette this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, the annual Blues Festival is set to return to Marquette’s Lower Harbor. That includes the free community show on Friday and the ticketed shows on Saturday and Sunday. Preparations for the festival are underway this week, including a free show from the Flat...
WLUC
Marquette’s ‘Trash to Treasure Weekend’ begins Friday, Sept. 9
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - City of Marquette residents are invited and encouraged to participate in the community-wide “Trash to Treasure Weekend” beginning Friday, Sept. 9 at 5:00 p.m. through Sunday, Sept. 11 at 5:00 p.m. The purpose of the program is to provide a venue for the recycling...
WLUC
Feeding America to make a stop in Ishpeming Thursday
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be holding a distribution event Thursday in Ishpeming. The pantry will be located at North Iron Church located at 910 Palms Avenue and U.S. 41. Distribution of items is set to take place from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30. Only three boxes of food will be available per vehicle. Those who do not have a vehicle can go to the VFW parking lot in Ishpeming at 310 Bank Street from 9:00 a.m. until 10.
WLUC
Superiorland Pickleball Club welcoming new players
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the nation. In Marquette, Superiorland Pickleball Club president John Sutton shares how his club is adjusting to the rise in members. Because of that growth, there are limitations to how often and where the club can play. Senior Services...
WLUC
Halloween Superstore opens in Westwood Mall, expects busy season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s not too early to start buying your Halloween gear and the Halloween Superstore is open and ready to help. The store is located in the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township and offers hundreds of costumes, from Michael Meyers to Cinderella. It also has animatronic decorations and costume accessories.
WLUC
Alger County set to host Feeding America Wednesday
MUNISING, MI. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be making a stop in Alger County on Wednesday for those in need of their services. The pantry will be located at the Eden Evangelical Lutheran Church at 1150 M-28 in Munising. Food will begin to be distributed at noon; this is a drive-through event, and it is requested that those attending remain in their vehicles.
WLUC
Northern Discovery Preschool & Childcare to serve UP families
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Child care is hard to come by right now, all across the country and even in the U.P., so Emmie Rotter decided to open a child care business in Dickinson County to provide a solution. Rotter explained this had been a life-long dream of hers....
WLUC
Negaunee Farmers Market returns with new downtown location
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Farmers Market is up and running with a new location. Due to construction, the market has moved downtown off Iron Street. Vendors Wednesday afternoon braved some blustery winds to set up with displays. Handcrafted items and fresh, locally grown produce and jams are just some of the items you can find at the farmers market.
WLUC
Bay College West Campus welcomes students back, adds two classes for fall semester
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College West Campus welcomed students back to school this week with two new classes. Drawing 1 and Introduction to Corrections are both returning to the Iron Mountain campus after several years. Bay College West Campus said it is looking to return to pre-pandemic operations, which includes expanding course offerings.
WLUC
UMT Episode 108: The final countdown to race day
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ready or not, it’s time for the TV6 crew to run the Marquette Marathon Relay. Elizabeth Peterson, Tia Trudgeon and Cody Boyer announced in the Spring their intentions of training and running the relay on September 3. The trio has been running on and off all summer, but admits, they are no where near where they’d hoped to be.
msn.com
Ghost Towns in Upper Michigan
Ghost Towns in Upper Michigan? There is no scarcity of spirits and mysterious characters in a state with a background as remarkable and intricate as the Upper Peninsula’s coast of Michigan. From the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s, this area was the only region on earth where highly pure and workable copper could be extracted, and that too in unlimited quantities.
WLUC
‘A princess mom’: Students talk about their big dreams
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Area Public Schools started this Monday and students are already thinking about their goals. “Senior year is obviously, I think, the best year of high school so I’m honestly just looking forward to everything that senior year has to offer,” said Carney Salo, the Senior Class VP at Escanaba Area Public High School.
WLUC
Iron Ore Heritage Trail seeking input on 5-year recreation plan
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority is seeking input from the public on its five-year Recreation Plan through a SurveyMonkey survey. The survey is available at www.ironoreheritage.com or Facebook/IronOreHeritageTrail or directly at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/M9JDC69. The Recreation Authority was established in May 2007 to create, maintain and operate...
WLUC
Nominations sought for Marquette County’s Evergreen Awards
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County’s annual Evergreen Awards are coming soon, and the selection committee is looking for nominees. The award honors individuals in Marquette County who are dedicated to supporting and mentoring women and children, helping them to reach their leadership potential. The award is presented as...
WLUC
Marquette Board of Light and Power holds special budget meeting
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Your electric bill could look a little different next year. The Marquette Board of Light and Power (MBLP) met Tuesday for a special meeting to discuss the 2023 budget. Rising fuel costs and upcoming routine maintenance are the largest changes to this year’s budget, which could affect how much your bill is each month.
WLUC
Marquette City Commission approves next step in dredging project
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission is moving forward with a $2.3 million dredging project. The Commission Monday night unanimously approved the selection of GEI Consultants for an environmental review of the area that will be dredged. The area the dredged material will be relocated will also be reviewed.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marquette Family Donates To Dead River Community Forest
The Community Foundation of Marquette County (CFMC) is pleased to announce that Mark and Christine Troudt recently made a $25,000 gift for the Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy (UPLC) for the Dead River Community Forest through the Mark and Christine Troudt Donor Advised Fund, which is administered by the Community Foundation. Founded in 1988, CFMC collaborates with donors to establish charitable funds and support nonprofit organizations through a variety of grant-making efforts.
