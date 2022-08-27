While getting my proposal to help fight crime notarized before sending to our leadership, a murder investigation unfolded out the notary’s window at Wards Corner. Before it made it to USPS, a triple murder unfolded nearby. Four nearby murders within 2 hours! As the grandson of “possibly the bravest policeman ever to wear a badge in Hampton Roads” (Virginian-Pilot), and the son of military parents, its natural for me to want to help my hometown. Honorable Norfolk Mayor and City Council, did you get my proposals sent certified last week? Please read them and get back to me. As the opening lines to my comment poignantly express, there is a real urgency to help existing measures to fight crime here. Therefore, it behooves you to be open-minded to my proposal. Stay safe.
