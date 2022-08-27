ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Astros rumors: Houston could be in for major upgrade after Michael Conforto offer

The Houston Astros reportedly made an offer to free agent outfielder and former New York Met Michael Conforto. One of the big free agent names that is still on the open market is former New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto. During an offseason workout, Conforto injured his shoulder, and subsequently underwent surgery. For Conforto to play in the postseason, he will have to sign with a team on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

3 Most shocking Atlanta Falcons roster decisions

The Atlanta Falcons locked in their first 53-man roster on Tuesday making several surprising decisions setting the team up to start the season. At quarterback, the Falcons made the predictable decision of starting the season with Marcus Mariota as the starter and rookie Desmond Ridder as his backup. Feleipe Franks...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

3 bold predictions for Patriots 2022 season

The New England Patriots are looking to bounce back this season, but do they have the pieces or mindset needed to do so?. The New England Patriots made it to the postseason last year after missing it in 2020 for just the third time in the last two decades. It ended a streak of 11 straight appearances in the NFL’s epilogue.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
FanSided

FanSided

279K+
Followers
528K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy