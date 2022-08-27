ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotswood, NJ

NJ.com

Hudson County high school football team-by-team previews

2021 record: 4-5 Division: Super Football Conference Patriot Red. Key Players: Adam Brash, Sr., TE/LB; Bryson Cabiness, Sr., DE; Mekhi Casseus, So., RB; Michael Figueroa, Sr., LB; Tyrell Hardy, Jr., G/DE; Peter Helal, Sr., C/DT; Devin Herring, Sr., WR/CB; Giancarlo Nieves, Sr., QB; Samir O’Neill, Jr., CB; Elija Ortiz, Jr., T/DE; Justin Perry, Jr., G/DT; Brian Pipher, Sr., WR; Rocky Rodriguez, Jr., RB/LB; Jeremy Rogalski, Jr., T/DE; Julius Velasquez, Jr., LB.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

HS Football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 1

Garden State high school football made a return last week and back in action were some of North Jersey’s best. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep, No. 2 Bergen Catholic, No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, No. 5 St. Joseph (Mont.), No. 8 Irvington, No. 12 Seton Hall Prep, No. 14 Delbarton and No. 17 West Morris were on the field and five additional teams in NJ.com Top 20 will take it for the first time this weekend.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Preseason boys soccer Top 20: Familiar faces, but the season is wide open

With boys soccer officially returning next Thursday, Sept. 8, Seton Hall Prep remains in the same place it ended the 2021 season - in the No. 1 spot. Despite the fact that the top teams appear familiar, some new faces that are lower on this list return a significant amount of talent from last year as opposed to other programs. These teams will hope to make some noise in the county and state tournaments this season and change the landscape of N.J. boys soccer moving forward.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Metuchen, NJ
NJ.com

Times of Trenton girls volleyball season preview, 2022

After a few seasons of makeshift divisions, spring schedules and, for some, no season at all, girls volleyball teams are starting to feel like the landscape is right again. The 2022 season will begin Thursday, Sept. 8, and though the preseason is moving faster than previous years, opening day cannot come soon enough for most players and coaches.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

For longtime Rutgers coach, getting fired can’t tarnish the ‘magic show’ | Politi

John McNulty hasn’t been in Boston for long, but the folks up there are well aware of his history. They know he was fired just four games into the 2019 season at Rutgers, a bitter end to a second stint in Piscataway. They know his new team, Boston College, will host his old one this weekend in a game that feels like it should count more than just once in the win-loss column.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Presenting the new NJ.com Top 50: the countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 1 of 5)

Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
ORADELL, NJ
NJ.com

Led by Camden’s D.J. Wagner, New Jersey hoops stars dominate latest ESPN rankings

Led by Camden’s D.J. Wagner, New Jersey high school hoops stars dominate the latest recruiting rankings from ESPN.com. In the Class of 2023, the Garden State has three of the top five prospects, with the uncommitted Wagner at No. 1, Roselle Catholic forward and Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako at No. 4 and Camden big man Aaron Bradshaw at No. 5. All three play for the NJ Scholars Nike EYBL team that competed in Peach Jam last month.
CAMDEN, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

Jersey Shore High Schools Dominate Surf Competitions

It’s probably fair to say that many haven’t heard of the Manasquan High School vs. Ocean City High School surf-team rivalry. But the schools, which represent two of the Shore’s thriving surf communities, dominate state competitions. Ocean City has taken 12 titles and Manasquan eight titles, since they began competing against each other 20 years ago. No other school has managed to win even a single championship.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Little League Team Places 7th In World

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River East Little League Intermediate All-Stars enjoyed a summer chock full of championships. There was a District title. There was a sectional crown. There was a state championship. There was a regional championship. And the team placed seventh in the world and fourth in the United States at the Little League Intermediate 50/70 World Series Baseball Tournament in Livermore, Ca.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey native making career-defining run at U.S. Open

NEW YORK — When Tommy Paul has down time from his life as a professional tennis player, he sometimes stays on his mother’s farm in Lumberton, N.J., and does chores, like helping to move hay bales with a Bobcat machine. Jill MacMillan’s farm has a horse, eight sheep, 100 chickens and a couple of dogs, so there is a lot of work to be done.
LUMBERTON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. guy who will call Super Bowl: ‘It’s kind of bonkers’

That Kevin Burkhardt grew up in North Jersey as a Philadelphia Eagles fan is long shot enough. You might not be able to find another Philly fan in Bloomfield. But that’s nothing: The Jersey guy — who started calling minor league baseball games for the New Jersey Jackals and once quit the business to sell cars in — will call Super Bowl LVII in February.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

