A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New JerseyKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Division of Fire Safety Continues to Encourage Fire Safety as Summer Winds DownMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Hudson County high school football team-by-team previews
2021 record: 4-5 Division: Super Football Conference Patriot Red. Key Players: Adam Brash, Sr., TE/LB; Bryson Cabiness, Sr., DE; Mekhi Casseus, So., RB; Michael Figueroa, Sr., LB; Tyrell Hardy, Jr., G/DE; Peter Helal, Sr., C/DT; Devin Herring, Sr., WR/CB; Giancarlo Nieves, Sr., QB; Samir O’Neill, Jr., CB; Elija Ortiz, Jr., T/DE; Justin Perry, Jr., G/DT; Brian Pipher, Sr., WR; Rocky Rodriguez, Jr., RB/LB; Jeremy Rogalski, Jr., T/DE; Julius Velasquez, Jr., LB.
HS Football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 1
Garden State high school football made a return last week and back in action were some of North Jersey’s best. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep, No. 2 Bergen Catholic, No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, No. 5 St. Joseph (Mont.), No. 8 Irvington, No. 12 Seton Hall Prep, No. 14 Delbarton and No. 17 West Morris were on the field and five additional teams in NJ.com Top 20 will take it for the first time this weekend.
Rutgers olympic sports roundup: Women’s soccer, volleyball off to scorching starts
College sports are back in Piscataway. All but one of Rutgers’ fall sports teams began its 2022-23 campaign in the past two weeks, and the exception -- cross country -- starts its season this weekend. To that end, here is the first full edition of NJ Advance Media’s weekly...
Preseason boys soccer Top 20: Familiar faces, but the season is wide open
With boys soccer officially returning next Thursday, Sept. 8, Seton Hall Prep remains in the same place it ended the 2021 season - in the No. 1 spot. Despite the fact that the top teams appear familiar, some new faces that are lower on this list return a significant amount of talent from last year as opposed to other programs. These teams will hope to make some noise in the county and state tournaments this season and change the landscape of N.J. boys soccer moving forward.
Times of Trenton girls volleyball season preview, 2022
After a few seasons of makeshift divisions, spring schedules and, for some, no season at all, girls volleyball teams are starting to feel like the landscape is right again. The 2022 season will begin Thursday, Sept. 8, and though the preseason is moving faster than previous years, opening day cannot come soon enough for most players and coaches.
SPU enjoys big enrollment bounce, but isn’t chalking it all up to historic NCAA basketball run
Students gazed over the crowded buildings of Jersey City from their perch in the student center at Saint Peter’s University, thrilled to be on campus for the first day of fall classes Wednesday. Administrators are even happier. Student enrollment had increased for the first time in five years, and...
HS football preview, 2022: A look at the Big Central Conference Freedom Silver Division
Super Essex Conference girls soccer forwards to watch in 2022
There is talent coming back in every league across the state this fall, especially on offense. Check out the list below to see some of the top forwards who return in the Super Essex Conference.
Burlington County Scholastic League girls soccer forwards to watch in 2022
There is talent coming back in every league across the state this fall, especially on offense. Check out the list below to see some of the top forwards who return in the Burlington County Scholastic League.
Union County Conference girls soccer forwards to watch in 2022
There is talent coming back in every league across the state this fall, especially on offense. Check out the list below to see some of the top forwards who return in the Union County Conference.
For longtime Rutgers coach, getting fired can’t tarnish the ‘magic show’ | Politi
John McNulty hasn’t been in Boston for long, but the folks up there are well aware of his history. They know he was fired just four games into the 2019 season at Rutgers, a bitter end to a second stint in Piscataway. They know his new team, Boston College, will host his old one this weekend in a game that feels like it should count more than just once in the win-loss column.
Rutgers’ Ireland Brown, the powerful love of 2 families keeps him centered
It’s the New York City subway, so anything can happen, but a young Ireland Burke believes holding his mother’s hand is the most embarrassing thing to ever happen to him. As the train rumbles down the track, his mother clenches harder. She’s frightened and anxious, but Ireland has no idea why his mom won’t let go.
HS football Top 20 for Aug. 29, 2022: New rankings after an eventful Week 0
Week 0 is in the books and it was one of the earliest and longest starts to the Garden State high school football season in recent memory. Games were played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for a grand total of 56 contests.
Presenting the new NJ.com Top 50: the countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 1 of 5)
Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
Led by Camden’s D.J. Wagner, New Jersey hoops stars dominate latest ESPN rankings
Led by Camden’s D.J. Wagner, New Jersey high school hoops stars dominate the latest recruiting rankings from ESPN.com. In the Class of 2023, the Garden State has three of the top five prospects, with the uncommitted Wagner at No. 1, Roselle Catholic forward and Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako at No. 4 and Camden big man Aaron Bradshaw at No. 5. All three play for the NJ Scholars Nike EYBL team that competed in Peach Jam last month.
New Jersey Monthly
Jersey Shore High Schools Dominate Surf Competitions
It’s probably fair to say that many haven’t heard of the Manasquan High School vs. Ocean City High School surf-team rivalry. But the schools, which represent two of the Shore’s thriving surf communities, dominate state competitions. Ocean City has taken 12 titles and Manasquan eight titles, since they began competing against each other 20 years ago. No other school has managed to win even a single championship.
Toms River Little League Team Places 7th In World
TOMS RIVER – The Toms River East Little League Intermediate All-Stars enjoyed a summer chock full of championships. There was a District title. There was a sectional crown. There was a state championship. There was a regional championship. And the team placed seventh in the world and fourth in the United States at the Little League Intermediate 50/70 World Series Baseball Tournament in Livermore, Ca.
South Jersey native making career-defining run at U.S. Open
NEW YORK — When Tommy Paul has down time from his life as a professional tennis player, he sometimes stays on his mother’s farm in Lumberton, N.J., and does chores, like helping to move hay bales with a Bobcat machine. Jill MacMillan’s farm has a horse, eight sheep, 100 chickens and a couple of dogs, so there is a lot of work to be done.
N.J. guy who will call Super Bowl: ‘It’s kind of bonkers’
That Kevin Burkhardt grew up in North Jersey as a Philadelphia Eagles fan is long shot enough. You might not be able to find another Philly fan in Bloomfield. But that’s nothing: The Jersey guy — who started calling minor league baseball games for the New Jersey Jackals and once quit the business to sell cars in — will call Super Bowl LVII in February.
Why ex-Eagles exec says team could win NFC East if Jalen Hurts improves this one thing
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has been a busy man. Within 48 hours, Roseman has made two significant trades, trimmed down the roster to 53 players, and added 14 players to the practice squad. Accomplishing all those tasks at that time was not easy, and not many people could understand...
