Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event
Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
Premiere held for ‘The Haunting on the River’
The premiere for the movie “The Haunting on the River” was held on Thursday, Aug. 25. The red carpet event for cast and crew was held at the Red Mill Museum Village in Clinton. Showings were also held on Friday and Saturday evenings; proceeds from the screenings were donated to the Red Mill and the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: ACCIDENT WITH DOWNED POLE AND FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at the intersection of Lanes Mill Rd and Lanes Mill Rd (not a typo) where a utility pole has been taken down in the accident and one car caught fire. We have no information on injuries. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousLAKEWOOD: MOTOR...
New Morristown Eatery Offers Seasonal Favorites Full Of Farm-To-Table Flavors
Agricola Eatery, opening soon in Morristown, takes no shortcuts when it comes to providing a carefully crafted seasonal menu full of farm-to-table flavors. The restaurant is kicking things off in the kitchen at 40 West Park Place on Wednesday, Aug. 31, following a soft opening on Monday, according to Morristown.NJ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrnjradio.com
Multiple cars catch fire in Sussex County parking lot
HARDYSTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Multiple vehicles caught fire in a Hardyston Township parking lot Sunday afternoon, according to a post on the Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page. On August 28, at around 4:42 p.m., the Hardyston Fire Department responded to 3 Wild Turkey Way...
2 dead, back of home collapses when fire tears through house in New Jersey
Firefighters responded to reports of heavy fire at a home on Hamburg Turnpike in Bloomingdale around 8 a.m. and arrived to find the home fully engulfed.
WILD CHASE: Masked Carjackers Ram Police Cruiser, Civilian Vehicles On Route 46
Three carjackers were captured following a wild chase in which they rammed a Wayne police cruiser and several civilian vehicles on Route 46, authorities said. It began shortly after Montville police issued an alert for two vehicles, one of which had just been taken by thieves in ski masks, shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
Actor Kelsey Grammer set to serve beer next month at popular Brick, NJ bar
BRICK — We all have a favorite watering hole where we get together with friends, break bread, clink glasses and celebrate this thing called life. If you’re lucky, that bar is a place where “everybody knows your name,” a popular lyric from the opening song of the NBC sitcom, “Cheers,” which ran from 1982 to 1993.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Six people injured in Sunday night car crash on Route 59 in West Nyack
Police say the car crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Crosfield Avenue and Route 59 in West Nyack
Armpit Of America? Barstool's Portnoy Hits Another North Jersey Pizzeria
Cute towns and good pizza is what New Jersey has to offer, according to Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy.The self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur was in the area hitting several local pizzerias for his "One Bite" review series.While sampling pie from Nicky's Firehouse in Madison, Portnoy took a minute to ref…
‘Walkout’ Thieves Continue To Victimize Area Bank Customers, Fort Lee Police Nab Four
Plainclothed Fort Lee detectives captured a group of “walk out” thieves who’d been following bank customers and distracting them long enough to steal their money and other valuables, authorities said. Law enforcement agencies throughout the region have been kept busy by the thieves, who blend in with...
Pizzeria known for 1 of N.J.’s greatest pies announces plans to close
New Jersey, which is home to some of the country’s best pizzerias, will soon lose a great one. Tavolino Pizzeria of Wallington at 435 Paterson Ave. recently took to Instagram to announce plans to shutter. “It is with great sadness that we announce we are closing our doors on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrnjradio.com
2 drivers seriously injured after Ford F-350 strikes car on shoulder of I-78 in Hunterdon County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two drivers were seriously injured Sunday morning after a Ford F-350 crashed into a car that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 78 in Hunterdon County, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. The crash was reported at 12:51 a.m....
Danzig Bass Player, Wife Dedicate Bench In Mahwah Park In Memory Of Beloved Chihuahua
Sir Otis looked forward to his daily walks in Mahwah's Silver Creek Park. "He went to the park between 11:30 and 12:30 every day for 10 years," said Lana Grecco. "He knew whenever it was time. He was always ready." The spunky Chihuahua was at the park in the township's...
Luxury apartments, greenspace to highlight Garden State Plaza mall development
One of New Jersey’s biggest malls is on track to become even bigger with the addition of residential and more retail space.
New Staten Island bridal shop offers unique dresses and posh event space
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The most unique aspect about the newly opened Something Blü Bridal boutique is its décor: Featuring a Versace-patterned grass wall, spacious two-level floor plan, bright, chandelier-illuminated dressing rooms and rooftop sitting area, the loft-style space is not your average bridal salon. There’s a posh VIP ambience, champagne-accompanied appointments and a lavish customizable event space too. And then, of course, there are the dresses.
fox5ny.com
Is it practical to own an electric vehicle in New York City?
NEW YORK - Electric vehicle (EV) sales hit a new record this year and high gas prices might be driving the demand. Before you go to a dealer, one of the questions on your mind may be how are you going to charge it if you don’t own a home. Is it possible to own an EV living in New York City?
msn.com
Robbers Get Away With About $200,00 Worth of Jewelry in Montclair Smash and Grab
Three men armed with sledge hammers walked into a jewelry store in Montclair and got away with about $200,000 worth of jewelry Thursday night. Security cameras inside the store captured the entire incident. "I put my hands up because I thought they had guns," said Eduardo Haro an employee at...
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Pies in New Jersey
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
Several roads to be closed in Newark Sunday for MTV Video Music Awards
The MTV Video Music Awards will return to the Prudential Center in Newark on Sunday – and this means some road closures.
NJ.com
NJ
207K+
Followers
118K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0