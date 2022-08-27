ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, NJ

101.5 WPDH

Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event

Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
BEACON, NY
NJ.com

Premiere held for ‘The Haunting on the River’

The premiere for the movie “The Haunting on the River” was held on Thursday, Aug. 25. The red carpet event for cast and crew was held at the Red Mill Museum Village in Clinton. Showings were also held on Friday and Saturday evenings; proceeds from the screenings were donated to the Red Mill and the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department.
CLINTON, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: ACCIDENT WITH DOWNED POLE AND FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at the intersection of Lanes Mill Rd and Lanes Mill Rd (not a typo) where a utility pole has been taken down in the accident and one car caught fire. We have no information on injuries. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousLAKEWOOD: MOTOR...
BRICK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Multiple cars catch fire in Sussex County parking lot

HARDYSTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Multiple vehicles caught fire in a Hardyston Township parking lot Sunday afternoon, according to a post on the Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page. On August 28, at around 4:42 p.m., the Hardyston Fire Department responded to 3 Wild Turkey Way...
HARDYSTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

New Staten Island bridal shop offers unique dresses and posh event space

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The most unique aspect about the newly opened Something Blü Bridal boutique is its décor: Featuring a Versace-patterned grass wall, spacious two-level floor plan, bright, chandelier-illuminated dressing rooms and rooftop sitting area, the loft-style space is not your average bridal salon. There’s a posh VIP ambience, champagne-accompanied appointments and a lavish customizable event space too. And then, of course, there are the dresses.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

Is it practical to own an electric vehicle in New York City?

NEW YORK - Electric vehicle (EV) sales hit a new record this year and high gas prices might be driving the demand. Before you go to a dealer, one of the questions on your mind may be how are you going to charge it if you don’t own a home. Is it possible to own an EV living in New York City?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

