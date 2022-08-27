Read full article on original website
Panther Points Preview; St. Bede (video)
After an impressive offensive display last Friday against Mendota, the Panthers will travel to St. Bede on Friday night to take on the 1-0 Bruins. Coach Jesse Abbott said after watching game film he felt his squad did a great job of executing on both sides of the ball in their 54-34 win.
Heflin Signs With Packer Practice Squad
Prophetstown’s Jack Heflin signed to be a member of the Green Bay Packer’s practice squad on Wednesday after being cut from the 53-man roster on Tuesday. Heflin signed once he had cleared the 24-hour waivers period. The second year player, Heflin was signed as an undrafted free agent...
St. Catherine/St. Ambrose Parishes Welcome New Priest
Father David Reese has been assigned by Bishop David Malloy of the Rockford Diocese to lead the St. Catherine and St. Ambrose parishes. Raised in the Quad Cities, Fr. Reese is a graduate from Rock Island Alleman. Describing his as a “full life”, Father Reese has served in the U.S....
Weekend Events for Sept. 2nd-5th
Submitted by Diane Bausman, Executive Director Blackhawk Waterways CVB. September 3rd Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt Carroll presents the Six-One-Five Collective – musical artists that are steeped in the musical mix of Country, Americana, Folk and Pop. Show time is Saturday at 7pm – go to the website for tickets – timberlakeplayhouse.org.
Erie Food Pantry Changes Hours
As of September 1, the Erie Food Pantry will return to its normal schedule, the 3rd Friday and the preceding Wednesday of each month. Hours on Friday are from 9-10AM, Wednesday hours are 6-7PM. The next opportunity to take advantage of the Food Pantry will be Wednesday, September14, 6-7PM and...
