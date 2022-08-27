KSI wipes out two overmatched opponents by knockout in same night, admits he needs more time before Jake Paul fight

Read full article on original website
Jake Paul next fight: ‘Problem Child’s’ is rumored to face a UFC icon in October
Some Jake Paul next fight news seems to be in as it looks like the “Problem Child” will actually get
MMA Fighting
Video: Paddy Pimblett weighs himself on Steve-O’s show, comes in more than 50 pounds over lightweight limit
Paddy Pimblett’s weight is becoming a talking point even outside the MMA bubble. The UFC lightweight appeared Wednesday on Steve-O’s Wild Ride — a podcast hosted by Steve-O of Jackass fame — and stepped on a scale to see where he’s at just five weeks after his victory over Jordan Leavitt at UFC London, which was contested at 155 pounds.
MMA Fighting
Leon Edwards’ coach not sure Kamaru Usman next, UFC 278 knockout could be ‘life-changing event’
A trilogy between UFC welterweight champ Leon Edwards and deposed titleholder Kamaru Usman is reportedly in the works for the U.K. But Edwards’ coach isn’t so sure Usman will be ready. On a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Dave Lovell cast doubt on Usman’s ability to bounce...
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Did the UFC lose in the Demetrious Johnson for Ben Askren trade?
Demetrious Johnson added his name to the KO of the Year list with a sensational finish of Adriano Moraes at ONE on Amazon Prime 1 this past Friday. Did that moment help solidify the trade of Johnson for Ben Askren for ONE Championship, or did the UFC get the better end of the deal?
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva reportedly set for October boxing bout
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is about to go down. TMZ reported Tuesday that Paul is set to face longtime UFC middleweight champion and MMA legend Silva in a boxing bout in October, with a location still to be determined. An initial report from NoSmokeBoxing has the bout scheduled for Oct. 29.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul slight favorite in potential boxing match with Anderson Silva
Anderson Silva might not be the betting favorite heading into a fight with Jake Paul. Paul is currently a -120 favorite to defeat Silva in a boxing match according to initial odds set by DraftKings. On Tuesday, it was reported that a bout between Paul and Silva is in the works for this October, with Oct. 29 as a possibility. A location for the bout and a weight class is still being negotiated and the matchup is yet to be officially announced.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Leon Edwards: Jorge Masvidal fight would be ‘massive’ but he needs to ‘get some wins’
Leon Edwards isn’t going to pick and choose who he faces as champion. “Rocky’s” life changed forever at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah, two weekends ago. The Birmingham, England resident has found himself involved in several notable moments in recent years during his rise to fame, however, he was more on the wrong side than the right.
MMA Fighting
Dana White reacts to rumored Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match: ‘If that’s true, it’s about time’
Dana White doesn’t want to be asked any more questions about Jake Paul, but if the rumored matchup between outspoken social influencer and a legendary former UFC middleweight champion are true, White feels it will be a legit test for his rival. MMA Fighting previously confirmed multiple reports that...
MMA Fighting
Video: WWE Raw segment pays homage to Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier hot mic incident
The thin line between MMA and professional wrestling was blurred once again on the latest episode of WWE Raw. On Monday, in a segment booked to build an ongoing feud between WWE Superstars Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins, the two wrestlers were supposedly involved in a heated exchange following an on-screen segment that was captured by a couple of hot mics. The scene echoed an infamous incident that occurred between UFC stars Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier in the lead-up to their first fight at UFC 182 in 2015.
WWE・
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Islam Makhachev says Kamaru Usman ‘100 percent’ defeats ‘lucky’ Leon Edwards in trilogy
Islam Makhachev doesn’t see Leon Edwards having a lengthy title run. England’s newest titleholder is enjoying the spoils of being champion after one of the wildest victories in MMA history at UFC 278 two weekends ago. Defeating Kamaru Usman via a fifth-round head kick knockout in their rematch, Edwards became a superstar overnight with an all-time great comeback.
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather returns for exhibition bout at RIZIN 38 in September, Kyoji Horiguchi also on the card
Floyd Mayweather may be retired, but he’s definitely staying busy after booking another exhibition bout. The 45-year-old former multi-division boxing champion will return on Sept. 25 as part of the RIZIN card scheduled in Japan as he faces Mikuru Asakura in a previously announced matchup. This will be Mayweather’s...
MMA Fighting
‘I want to show I’m more than just a stupid fighter’: Julia Avila happy with UFC fighter pay, but hopes to see more implemented
UFC bantamweight fighter Julia Avila wants to set the record straight. Days before UFC 278, Avila took to Twitter and opened up about her career as a UFC fighter, mentioning a few different things that were on her mind — including the fact that she had to take a job “to make ends meet and have insurance to cover my pregnancy,” as she’ll become a mom in October.
MMA Fighting
Li Jingliang believes Nate Diaz can find ‘miracle’ against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279
Li Jingliang is here to remind MMA fans that anything can happen in the octagon — not that they need much of a reminder these days. There’s a new UFC welterweight champion right now because no underdog can ever be written off. So Jingliang isn’t doing the same to Nate Diaz before UFC 279.
MMA Fighting
Sean Strickland out of headliner with Jared Cannonier at UFC event on Oct. 15
Sean Strickland will not compete in October. Following DWCS Season 6, Week 6 on Tuesday night in Las Vegas, UFC President Dana White revealed to members of the media that due to a finger infection suffered by Strickland, he will no longer compete in his scheduled main event bout with Jared Cannonier on Oct. 15. MMA Fighting subsequently confirmed the announcement with multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans.
MMA Fighting
Demetrious Johnson breaks down ‘perfect’ flying knee KO of Adriano Moraes, position in global flyweight scene
At 36 years old and already one of the greatest fighters of all-time, Demetrious Johnson is still adding layers to his game. This past weekend, Johnson reclaimed the ONE Championship flyweight title with an incredible fourth-round flying knee KO of Adriano Moraes at their rematch ONE on Prime 1, and he did so by showing some new wrinkles to his game.
MMA Fighting
Rampage Jackson expects to fight again, targets boxing bout with former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs
Quinton “Rampage” Jackson plans to stick around. The former UFC light heavyweight champion told TMZ that he is not retired, despite not competing since parting ways with Bellator in 2019. Jackson, 44, lost by first-round TKO to Fedor Emelianenko in his most recent bout at Bellator 237 and he is aiming to end his career on a higher note.
MMA Fighting
DWCS Season 6, Week 6 Results
MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the sixth week of the sixth season Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Ten up-and-coming fighters will compete in front of UFC President Dana White and matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. They hope to walk away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.
MMA Fighting
Rodrigo Nascimento granted TUE for ritalin after overturned UFC Vegas 31 win over Alan Baudot
The United States Anti-Doping Agency has granted Rodrigo Nascimento a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) of ritalinic acid, a metabolite of the banned stimulant methylphenidate, after proving use of the medication for the treatment of a legitimate medical condition. The UFC heavyweight was hoping to get his UFC Vegas 31 win...
MMA Fighting
UFC signs extension with Venum to remain official apparel provider for the promotion
Venum will remain the official apparel provider for the UFC after a new multi-year extension was signed between the two brands. UFC officials announced the deal on Wednesday. The extension comes just barely over a year after the UFC and Venum first started working together following the end of a long partnership with Reebok that initially began back in 2014.
