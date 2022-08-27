KSI wipes out two overmatched opponents by knockout in same night, admits he needs more time before Jake Paul fight

Anderson Silva might not be the betting favorite heading into a fight with Jake Paul. Paul is currently a -120 favorite to defeat Silva in a boxing match according to initial odds set by DraftKings. On Tuesday, it was reported that a bout between Paul and Silva is in the works for this October, with Oct. 29 as a possibility. A location for the bout and a weight class is still being negotiated and the matchup is yet to be officially announced.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO