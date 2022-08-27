ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

TriPride: first event in the nation to occur in two states, at the same time

By Amy Cockerham
 4 days ago

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – TriPride, the first Pride event in the nation to occur in two states simultaneously according to organizers, commenced with a parade down State street.

The Twin Cities also hosted music, food and entertainment in Cumberland Square Park. Organizers estimated based on previous years that about 10,000 people attended the celebration.

“Even back in middle school, high school, people didn’t talk about things like this,” attendee Bryar Camp said. “I never thought this would happen anywhere in this area. So, it’s really nice seeing it.”

People said this year’s festival is extra special because it’s the first one they’ve been able to have since the pandemic.

Over 100 vendors were set up, and many of those focused on resources for mental and physical health.

“Suicide prevention is high in LGBTQ individuals,” Kayla Sharpe with the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network booth said. “It is a big deal for this population. So we’re really excited to be here.”

Organizers said this year’s TriPride event is the first ever city-wide public Pride parade and festival in Bristol.

“This part of the country, sometimes it is difficult to do these things,” TriPride Board Member Jerome Morrison said. “We’re very proud of the parade, and the volunteers and the floats.”

Comments / 7

Patty Elkins
4d ago

I can't believe this took place. We are suppose to love one another but you can't condone and encourage this lifestyle. Our country is falling more and more away from God. When God's wrath pours out on this abomination people will be held accountable. If you do not stand against this in a biblical way these peoples blood will be owned by the people who encourage all of this. SAD TIMES

Donna Sweet
3d ago

We have these liberals moving into small cities and communities in groves encouraging this type of lifestyle. The tri-cities residents needs to take action to keep this type of "festivals" out of public view.

kerhlr73
3d ago

As I said before, are we going to have straight pride day?! We are all special because God loves us. Proverbs, 16:18, Pride goeth before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.

