Mets activate Eduardo Escobar, designate Yolmer Sanchez

New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar. Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets announced a quartet of roster moves, including the activation of Eduardo Escobar from the 10-day injured list. Left-hander David Peterson was also called up from Triple-A to start Saturday's game against the Rockies, while righty Connor Grey was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse and infielder Yolmer Sanchez was designated for assignment.

Escobar will return after just the minimum 10 days, though he had been been bothered by his oblique problem for a few games leading up to his eventual IL placement. Fortunately, Escobar’s strain was pretty minor, and he’ll now get back to the NL East-leading Mets in relatively short order. He won’t be returning to a starting job, however, as Luis Guillorme (currently on the IL himself) had already eaten into Escobar’s regular playing time at third base, and now top prospect Brett Baty has been called up and is part of the mix at the hot corner. It seems like Escobar will be part of a platoon with Baty until Guillorme is healthy.

Sanchez was claimed off waivers from the Red Sox last week to address this lack of infield depth in Queens, and the former Gold Glover might well find himself on the move again now that he’s back on the DFA wire. (Intriguingly, the White Sox might again be a possibility for Sanchez now that Yoan Moncada and Tim Anderson are both on the injured list.)

Over a three-game tenure with the Mets, Sanchez appeared only as a late-game defensive sub, without any plate appearances. For the season as a whole, Sanchez has only 44 PA and a .322 OPS in limited action with the Red Sox.

Peterson has been up and down from Triple-A Syracuse many times this season, tossing 83 2/3 innings and starting 15 of 19 games filling in for various injured Mets starters. With Carlos Carrasco on the IL, it has created yet another chance for Peterson to make a spot start or two. The southpaw has performed admirably, with a 3.44 ERA over his 83 2/3 frames.