Milford, CT

BRIDGEPORT POLICE ARREST BRONX RAPPER FOR A SECOND SHOOTING

#Bridgeport Police Press Release–A 21 year-old female who fired multiple gunshots out of a window of a William St. home in June, and then barricaded herself inside, has been arrested for taking part in another shooting in Bridgeport in February of this year. Nilah Bowie, DOB: 12/30/00, of 1872...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Ex-Norwalk official accused of murder to be released from custody

STAMFORD — Former Norwalk official Ellen Wink, who was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of her tenant earlier this year, is expected to post bond after a judge modified the terms of her release on Wednesday. Despite objections from state prosecutors, Judge Gary White will allow Wink...
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Two Middletown residents charged in People’s Bank robberies

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two residents from Middletown were charged with robbing People’s Banks inside of Stop & Shops, the U.S. Attorney District of Connecticut announced on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Attorney, 28-year-old Gino Rizzo and Jalania Pantano, 27, both from Middletown, were arrested on Monday on an indictment charging them with bank robbery […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
WATERBURY, CT
zip06.com

Branford Residents in Murder-Suicide: Westherfield Police

A 21-year-old female Branford resident was fatally shot on August 27 by a 59-year-old Branford man, who then committed suicide at the scene on Saturday, August 27, according to Wethersfield police. In a press release issued Monday, August 29, as a follow up to an initial report, Wethersfield police identified...
BRANFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students. At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students are already at school, getting a good workout in, courtesy the SRO, Officer Michael Barry. $60 million...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police identify man who drowned in East Mountain Reservoir

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday. Police said Jamie Ward, 41, was located and removed from the reservoir by the dive team around 5:15 p.m. Ward and an adult woman were swimming in the reservoir when investigators said he went below the water and did […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Man accused of exposing himself to walkers on Southington trail

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Southington police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to people on the Rails to Trails walking trail. Police said over several days in July, the department received complaints from people walking the trail that a man on a skateboard was exposing himself to walkers. Several witnesses also reported the man […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT

