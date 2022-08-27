Read full article on original website
DoingItLocal
BRIDGEPORT POLICE ARREST BRONX RAPPER FOR A SECOND SHOOTING
#Bridgeport Police Press Release–A 21 year-old female who fired multiple gunshots out of a window of a William St. home in June, and then barricaded herself inside, has been arrested for taking part in another shooting in Bridgeport in February of this year. Nilah Bowie, DOB: 12/30/00, of 1872...
Milford police looking to identify man accused of impersonating fire official
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are seeking help from the public to identify a man accused of impersonating an employee from the Milford Fire Department. The suspect was seen entering the Bon Jour Café at the Connecticut Post Mall just after 6 p.m. on Saturday. The suspect stated his name was “John” and he was […]
Accused CT bank robbery couple busted
A man and a woman were arrested in Middletown, accused in a string of hold ups in People’s Bank branches inside of supermarkets in Connecticut
Register Citizen
New Haven woman sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for Westport pharmacy robbery
STAMFORD — A 44-year-old New Haven woman accused of robbing a Westport pharmacy with a man who threatened an employee with a needle he claimed “had AIDS” on it was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison on Wednesday. Amy Kiernan had pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery and...
Bristol Press
Man charged in Waterbury shooting that injured child now facing charges in Bristol robbery
BRISTOL – Police have charged a second suspect in a violent robbery reported in Bristol in 2020. Kharis Samuels, 21, of Waterbury, was arrested last week and charged with first-degree threatening, second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery. According to police, Samuels and David Rogers, 23, also of...
Vigil held for New Haven gunshot victim
Vigil held for New Haven gunshot victim Michael Judkins, known as “Mango,” who was shot and killed while sitting in a car on Thompson Street
Register Citizen
Ex-Norwalk official accused of murder to be released from custody
STAMFORD — Former Norwalk official Ellen Wink, who was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of her tenant earlier this year, is expected to post bond after a judge modified the terms of her release on Wednesday. Despite objections from state prosecutors, Judge Gary White will allow Wink...
Bridgeport man pleads guilty for role in gang-related crimes
The Department of Justice says Trevon Jones -- also known as "Buda" -- admitted that he and another East End gang member shot and killed a rival in July of 2019. Jones, 20, also reportedly admitted to attempting to kill another rival that same year.
Two Middletown residents charged in People’s Bank robberies
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two residents from Middletown were charged with robbing People’s Banks inside of Stop & Shops, the U.S. Attorney District of Connecticut announced on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Attorney, 28-year-old Gino Rizzo and Jalania Pantano, 27, both from Middletown, were arrested on Monday on an indictment charging them with bank robbery […]
themonroesun.com
Thefts from vehicles in Meriden, Dayville lead to check cashing fraud in Monroe
MONROE, CT — The manager of the People’s United Bank at 401 Monroe Turnpike filed a fraud complaint Monday, after a teller cashed a $3,190 check for someone with a driver’s license not associated with the account. Earlier in the day, a woman with dark hair and...
Police: Motorcyclist hospitalized following Bridgeport crash
Bridgeport police responded to the scene of a serious accident involving a motorcycle Tuesday.
Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
Seen Her? Woman Accused Of Stealing Items From Stop & Shop In Shirley
Authorities asked the public for help locating a woman who is accused of stealing items from a Long Island supermarket earlier this month. A woman stole assorted items from Stop & Shop, located at 999 Montauk Highway in Shirley, at about noon on Sunday, Aug. 14, Suffolk County Police announced on Monday, Aug. 29.
zip06.com
Branford Residents in Murder-Suicide: Westherfield Police
A 21-year-old female Branford resident was fatally shot on August 27 by a 59-year-old Branford man, who then committed suicide at the scene on Saturday, August 27, according to Wethersfield police. In a press release issued Monday, August 29, as a follow up to an initial report, Wethersfield police identified...
sheltonherald.com
Dentist was ‘lying in wait’ for woman before murder-suicide, Wethersfield chief says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A dentist from Branford who police say fatally shot a 21-year-old with whom he had a relationship was lying in wait for her, a police official said Tuesday. Dr. Michael Mollow, 59, shot Caroline Anne Ashworth multiple times about...
Eyewitness News
Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students. At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students are already at school, getting a good workout in, courtesy the SRO, Officer Michael Barry. $60 million...
Middletown Woman Sentenced For Seriously Assaulting Infant Granddaughter
A Hudson Valley grandmother has been sentenced to prison for seriously assaulting her 7-month-old granddaughter leaving her blind and with brain damage. Orange County resident Kimberly Bennett, age 46, of Middletown, was sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years post-release supervision on Tuesday, Aug. 30. On Wednesday, Oct....
Police identify man who drowned in East Mountain Reservoir
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday. Police said Jamie Ward, 41, was located and removed from the reservoir by the dive team around 5:15 p.m. Ward and an adult woman were swimming in the reservoir when investigators said he went below the water and did […]
Waterbury PD arrest man who barricaded himself in his house, shot at others hours earlier
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police have arrested a man who barricaded himself in his house several hours after he shot at other individuals amid a fight, police say. The fight escalated to the point where shots were fired, drawing police to the scene when complaints were made. Investigators concluded David Hernandez, 50, was […]
Man accused of exposing himself to walkers on Southington trail
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Southington police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to people on the Rails to Trails walking trail. Police said over several days in July, the department received complaints from people walking the trail that a man on a skateboard was exposing himself to walkers. Several witnesses also reported the man […]
