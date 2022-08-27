ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

floridagators.com

Richardson Eager to Lead Gators and Stay Healthy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — On a night many Gators fans had already turned off the TV or changed the channel, Billy Napier relaxed on a couch at his Louisiana home and watched the Gators play Oklahoma in the 2020 Cotton Bowl. Florida's 55-20 loss to the Sooners capped a disastrous...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Florida to Face Ohio at Tampa's Amalie Arena

Tickets for the Dec. 14 contest go on sale Sept. 28. Florida men's basketball will meet Ohio on Dec. 14 in Tampa, squaring off at Amalie Arena. Game time and television broadcast information will be announced at a later date. Florida leads the all-time series vs. Ohio, 2-1, with the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Gator Soccer Opens Home Action with USF and No. 10 FSU

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gator soccer (1-3) starts September with the first two home 2022 matches – both against in-state rivals. Thursday, Sept. 1 vs South Florida (1-2) Time/Site: 6 p.m. ET atDonald R. Dizney Stadium. Streaming Video: SEC Network + with action called by Kyle Crooks and Matthew...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Gators Fall in Five-Set Thriller to Stanford

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The 13th-ranked Florida volleyball team put up a valiant effort against the No. 12 Stanford Cardinal, but eventually fell in the fifth. It took extra points in the first set, but the Cardinal came out victorious 31-29 to grab the 1-0 advantage. Stanford followed with a tightly-contested 25-22 win in the second, but Florida dominated the third set, taking it 25-16. The Gators forced a deciding fifth set after winning the fourth frame 25-22, but Stanford was able to close out the match with a 15-10 victory in the final set.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Florida-Utah: What You Need to Know

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Football is back! And the Gators are set to kick off a new era under Head Coach Billy Napier Saturday night as they take on Pac-12 Champions Utah in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Welcome Back to the Swamp!. Gator Walk...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Gators Assistant Coaching Duo Collects D1Baseball Honors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – D1Baseball handed accolades to a pair of University of Florida baseball coaches this past week, tabbing Taylor Black as a top-30 assistant coach hire and Chuck Jeroloman as one of 75 assistants athletic directors should know. Florida is one of 11 schools in the nation to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

The Other Side: Utes Have a Dangerous Combo at Tight End

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Twenty years have passed since Salt Lake City hosted the 2002 Winter Olympics and 19 years since the end of the final season together for Utah legends Karl Malone and John Stockton, arguably the greatest pick-and-roll duo in NBA history. The Jazz and their hometown have...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Daily News

Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will bring prosperity to Putnam County

Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will provide needed economic benefits for Putnam County. These include expanded recreation opportunities, increased revenues from nature-based tourism and the provision of smart development packages for Putnam County like additional boat ramps, parking areas and shore fishing platforms. It is also important to emphasize the positive impact that restoration of the Ocklawaha River would have on the St. Johns River, the most important river in Florida, and on the local economies of Palatka and Welaka.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Sports
villages-news.com

Motorcyclist was traveling at 80 mph before crashing into Villager’s SUV

A motorcyclist was traveling at an estimated speed of 80 miles per hour before crashing into a Villager’s sport utility vehicle Sunday morning at Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466. The critically injured motorcyclist has been identified as 20-year-old Caleb Turner Collinsworth of Weirsdale. He was airlifted to...
WEIRSDALE, FL
villages-news.com

Summerfield man arrested after failing to move over for FHP trooper

A Summerfield man was arrested after failing to move over for a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. The trooper was conducting a traffic stop at 3:03 p.m. Monday on the right shoulder of I-75 near Mile Marker 316 when a silver Toyota Tacoma failed to move over for the squad car, which had its lights activated and flashing.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

