Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
In Gainesville, even amidst the new, the old favorites endure.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
Is this Gainesville Walmart actually haunted by a former employee?Evie M.Gainesville, FL
Related
floridagators.com
Richardson Eager to Lead Gators and Stay Healthy
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — On a night many Gators fans had already turned off the TV or changed the channel, Billy Napier relaxed on a couch at his Louisiana home and watched the Gators play Oklahoma in the 2020 Cotton Bowl. Florida's 55-20 loss to the Sooners capped a disastrous...
floridagators.com
Florida to Face Ohio at Tampa's Amalie Arena
Tickets for the Dec. 14 contest go on sale Sept. 28. Florida men's basketball will meet Ohio on Dec. 14 in Tampa, squaring off at Amalie Arena. Game time and television broadcast information will be announced at a later date. Florida leads the all-time series vs. Ohio, 2-1, with the...
floridagators.com
Gator Soccer Opens Home Action with USF and No. 10 FSU
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gator soccer (1-3) starts September with the first two home 2022 matches – both against in-state rivals. Thursday, Sept. 1 vs South Florida (1-2) Time/Site: 6 p.m. ET atDonald R. Dizney Stadium. Streaming Video: SEC Network + with action called by Kyle Crooks and Matthew...
News4Jax.com
Chomp: Napier says Gators looking forward to challenge of playing ‘formidable opponent’ in Utah
This story first appeared in Chomp, our Gators football newsletter. Subscribe here. Florida football officially returns this week, with only five more days until the first Gators game of the season. Who else is ready?!. 🐊 Gators excited about game week. Coach Billy Napier held a news conference Monday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridagators.com
Gators Fall in Five-Set Thriller to Stanford
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The 13th-ranked Florida volleyball team put up a valiant effort against the No. 12 Stanford Cardinal, but eventually fell in the fifth. It took extra points in the first set, but the Cardinal came out victorious 31-29 to grab the 1-0 advantage. Stanford followed with a tightly-contested 25-22 win in the second, but Florida dominated the third set, taking it 25-16. The Gators forced a deciding fifth set after winning the fourth frame 25-22, but Stanford was able to close out the match with a 15-10 victory in the final set.
floridagators.com
Florida-Utah: What You Need to Know
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Football is back! And the Gators are set to kick off a new era under Head Coach Billy Napier Saturday night as they take on Pac-12 Champions Utah in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Welcome Back to the Swamp!. Gator Walk...
floridagators.com
Gators Assistant Coaching Duo Collects D1Baseball Honors
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – D1Baseball handed accolades to a pair of University of Florida baseball coaches this past week, tabbing Taylor Black as a top-30 assistant coach hire and Chuck Jeroloman as one of 75 assistants athletic directors should know. Florida is one of 11 schools in the nation to...
floridagators.com
The Other Side: Utes Have a Dangerous Combo at Tight End
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Twenty years have passed since Salt Lake City hosted the 2002 Winter Olympics and 19 years since the end of the final season together for Utah legends Karl Malone and John Stockton, arguably the greatest pick-and-roll duo in NBA history. The Jazz and their hometown have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida Lottery Ticket Thief Sought After Hitting The Same Circle K Twice On The Same Day
A man is wanted in Florida for the theft of lottery scratch-off tickets and deputies say he has done it a couple of times on the same day, at the same location. The man in the photo above went into the Circle K located at
Teens Cause $100K Damages as They 'Wreak Havoc' in Florida School: Sheriff
Police discovered broken windows, damaged toilets, overflowing sinks, broken security cameras and 17 discharged fire extinguishers.
Daily News
Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will bring prosperity to Putnam County
Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will provide needed economic benefits for Putnam County. These include expanded recreation opportunities, increased revenues from nature-based tourism and the provision of smart development packages for Putnam County like additional boat ramps, parking areas and shore fishing platforms. It is also important to emphasize the positive impact that restoration of the Ocklawaha River would have on the St. Johns River, the most important river in Florida, and on the local economies of Palatka and Welaka.
villages-news.com
Developer has enough clout to get something done about insurance crisis
We need to get the governor fully involved in this looming problem. Florida may soon reach a point where the reality will be: Don’t move to Florida unless you can really afford home ownership with all the costs associated with it. A time may be soon reached that it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist was traveling at 80 mph before crashing into Villager’s SUV
A motorcyclist was traveling at an estimated speed of 80 miles per hour before crashing into a Villager’s sport utility vehicle Sunday morning at Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466. The critically injured motorcyclist has been identified as 20-year-old Caleb Turner Collinsworth of Weirsdale. He was airlifted to...
villages-news.com
Summerfield man arrested after failing to move over for FHP trooper
A Summerfield man was arrested after failing to move over for a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. The trooper was conducting a traffic stop at 3:03 p.m. Monday on the right shoulder of I-75 near Mile Marker 316 when a silver Toyota Tacoma failed to move over for the squad car, which had its lights activated and flashing.
Comments / 2